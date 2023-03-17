Advanced search
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:40:39 2023-03-17 am EDT
1.627 GBX   -4.28%
06:32aEmbattled Amigo hits 12-month low
AN
03/10FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% Dragged by Financial Sector
DJ
03/10UK Gilt Market Well-Positioned for Increased Gilt Issuance in FY2023-24
DJ
Embattled Amigo hits 12-month low

03/17/2023 | 06:32am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd, up 6.8% at 266.00 pence, 12-month range 216.00p-270.00p. The credit investment fund extends gains on Friday, after announcing Thursday it would delay its liquidation and remain listed until October. On Thursday, it also announced plans for a compulsory redemption of the majority of outstanding shares. The redemption is to be made at its most recently-published net asset value of GBP2.64 per share and it added that around 95% of shares will be redeemed.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Amigo Holdings PLC, down 3.8% at 1.64p, 12-month range 1.48p-9.99p. The stock hits this 12-month low on Friday and is down 14% over the past week. Sentiment towards the shares has weakened since the consumer credit provider last week Friday said it did not receive sufficient investment interest to cover its equity capital requirement of GBP45 million.

----------

Esken Ltd, down 7.3% at 4.62p, 12-month range 4.41p-12.05p. The stock is on track for a seventh-successive daily fall. Shares have declined 24% since the start of March. In early March, it put its renewables division and aviation unit Southend Airport up for sale. The London-based firm, which announced a strategic review back in November, said a break-up will be the best way to secure the long-term potential of the units.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 89,5 M 108 M 108 M
Net income 2022 170 M 205 M 205 M
Net cash 2022 83,0 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 8,05 M 9,75 M 9,75 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,64x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 40,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Danny Malone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry Penfold Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Dyer Chief Operating Officer
Maria Darby-Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-62.22%10