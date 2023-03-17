Embattled Amigo hits 12-month low

(Alliance News) - The following stocks are the leading risers and fallers among London Main Market small-caps on Friday.

----------

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS

----------

Highbridge Tactical Credit Fund Ltd, up 6.8% at 266.00 pence, 12-month range 216.00p-270.00p. The credit investment fund extends gains on Friday, after announcing Thursday it would delay its liquidation and remain listed until October. On Thursday, it also announced plans for a compulsory redemption of the majority of outstanding shares. The redemption is to be made at its most recently-published net asset value of GBP2.64 per share and it added that around 95% of shares will be redeemed.

----------

SMALL-CAP - LOSERS

----------

Amigo Holdings PLC, down 3.8% at 1.64p, 12-month range 1.48p-9.99p. The stock hits this 12-month low on Friday and is down 14% over the past week. Sentiment towards the shares has weakened since the consumer credit provider last week Friday said it did not receive sufficient investment interest to cover its equity capital requirement of GBP45 million.

----------

Esken Ltd, down 7.3% at 4.62p, 12-month range 4.41p-12.05p. The stock is on track for a seventh-successive daily fall. Shares have declined 24% since the start of March. In early March, it put its renewables division and aviation unit Southend Airport up for sale. The London-based firm, which announced a strategic review back in November, said a break-up will be the best way to secure the long-term potential of the units.

----------

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.