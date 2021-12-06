Log in
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange - 12/06 03:32:23 am
6.735 GBX   -12.53%
03:37aLender Amigo plans new $128 mln rescue proposal, shares fall
RE
02:55aFTSE 100 to Open Higher as Traders Eye Omicron News
DJ
11/30MarketScreener's World Press Review - November 30, 2021
Lender Amigo plans new $128 mln rescue proposal, shares fall

12/06/2021 | 03:37am EST
Dec 6 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo said on Monday it plans to contribute 97 million pounds ($128.32 million) under a new business rescue proposal, revised up from 35 million pounds that it had previously estimated.

The lender laid out two different options — one dependent on the restart of lending operations as well as securing money through an equity raise, and the second being through a managed wind-down of its guarantor loans business.

Amigo, which used to lend to people who fail to secure a loan from a mainstream banks before it halted new loans, said it will put both the schemes to a vote to its creditors.

Shares of the company dropped 13% in early trading.

The new proposals come after London's High Court in May rejected Amigo's previous plan that would have cut compensation payouts to customers who had complained about the company mis-selling loans to them.

The company expects to fund the new business rescue proposal from the equity raise and new capital commitments.

Amigo also said that the country's financial regulator had informed the lender that it might impose a requirement on its regulatory permissions, which could restrict the company from continuing its business.

The Financial Conduct Authority's investigation into Amigo is still ongoing. ($1 = 0.7559 pounds) (Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)



Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 -1,00 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 36,6 M 48,3 M 48,3 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,36x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 48,3%
Managers and Directors
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Corcoran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-5.15%48
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.26.11%16 044
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.321.08%14 063
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION85.79%9 674
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-8.62%1 368
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED4.35%1 114