  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amigo Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 01/27 11:37:03 am
2.18 GBX   -20.44%
02:54aStruggling UK lender Amigo appoints Danny Malone as interim CFO
RE
01/24Amigo CFO Exits as Insolvency Warning Plunges Shares Down 42%
MT
01/24UK's Amigo says CFO Mike Corcoran to step down
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Struggling UK lender Amigo appoints Danny Malone as interim CFO

01/28/2022 | 02:54am EST
Jan 28 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings Plc appointed Danny Malone as its interim chief financial officer on Friday, after the abrupt departure of finance chief Mike Corcoran earlier this week.

Amigo said on Monday it could enter insolvency if a new business rescue plan and a likely rights issue were not approved by creditors and in court, sending its shares tumbling as much as 62% on that day.

The London-listed company has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer complaints early last year of misspelling loans.

Malone, a chartered accountant by profession, is currently the chairman of a fintech company Floan, and has held board level positions in several financial services companies and banks, mostly operating in the non-standard consumer finance sector.

Malone's appointment at Amigo is for a four-month period from starting Feb. 7 till June.

The appointment of Malone also comes as the company proposed a rights issue to fund its new 97 million pound ($129.90 million) rescue plan, after its initial business rescue plan was rejected by the London High Court in May 2021. ($1 = 0.7467 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 -1,00 M -1,34 M -1,34 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,5 M 14,0 M 14,1 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,10x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 48,6%
Managers and Directors
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael John Corcoran Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-63.11%14
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-1.03%15 924
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-23.37%7 860
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-40.43%7 387
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-3.18%1 370
THANACHART CAPITAL PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED7.28%1 275