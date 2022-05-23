Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amigo Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  05/23 02:30:00 am EDT
6.290 GBX    0.00%
12:26pSub-prime lender Amigo given lifeline by UK court
RE
03:07aBritish Lender Amigo Suspended from London Trading Ahead of Court Hearing for New Business Scheme
MT
05/20Yiren Digital Gets Non-Compliance Notice from NYSE
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sub-prime lender Amigo given lifeline by UK court

05/23/2022 | 12:26pm EDT
LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo has been granted court approval to pay compensation to past customers mis-sold loans and a chance to stay in business and resume lending, the company said on Monday.

Amigo has been fighting for its life in the courts for more than a year after a deluge of customer claims.

The company said it would now seek regulatory permission to resume lending and raise fresh capital.

A previous rescue scheme was rejected by the courts after the Financial Conduct Authority raised objections, saying the plan short-changed claimaints.

The newly-approved scheme will result in claimants being paid a higher proportion of the value of their claims.

The FCA said on Monday that it noted the High Court's approval and said the scheme was an improvement.

"We will continue to monitor Amigo closely as it launches the scheme and seeks to meet the conditions for it to resume lending. Our investigation into the firm is ongoing," the FCA added.

Amigo's shares were suspended temporarily on Monday pending the outcome of the court hearing.

(Reporting by Iain Withers Editing by David Goodman )


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 171 M 213 M 213 M
Net income 2021 -289 M -360 M -360 M
Net Debt 2021 120 M 149 M 149 M
P/E ratio 2021 -0,26x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 29,8 M 37,2 M 37,2 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,60x
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amigo Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Danny Malone Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC5.01%37
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-18.78%12 492
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-19.66%7 467
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-70.46%3 789
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.2.95%2 338
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-0.53%1 362