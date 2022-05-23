Sub-prime lender Amigo given lifeline by UK court

LONDON, May 23 (Reuters) - British sub-prime lender Amigo
has been granted court approval to pay compensation to
past customers mis-sold loans and a chance to stay in business
and resume lending, the company said on Monday.
Amigo has been fighting for its life in the courts for more
than a year after a deluge of customer claims.
The company said it would now seek regulatory permission to
resume lending and raise fresh capital.
A previous rescue scheme was rejected by the courts after
the Financial Conduct Authority raised objections, saying the
plan short-changed claimaints.
The newly-approved scheme will result in claimants being
paid a higher proportion of the value of their claims.
The FCA said on Monday that it noted the High Court's
approval and said the scheme was an improvement.
"We will continue to monitor Amigo closely as it launches
the scheme and seeks to meet the conditions for it to resume
lending. Our investigation into the firm is ongoing," the FCA
added.
Amigo's shares were suspended temporarily on Monday pending
the outcome of the court hearing.
