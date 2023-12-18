LONDON (Reuters) - Subprime lender Amigo Holdings said on Monday that it continues to be open for a reverse takeover after having received a number of unsuccessful tentative indications of interest.

Amigo, which provides credit to borrowers excluded from mainstream banks, is in an "orderly solvent wind-down" after the cost of compensating customers for loans mis-sold in the past pushed it to the brink of collapse.

"We believe that a reverse takeover is the only possible prospect of delivering any future value for shareholders," Amigo CEO Danny Malone said in a statement.

Malone will step down as chief executive officer on December 31 and will be succeeded by Kerry Penfold.

