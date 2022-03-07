UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening lower on Monday, with futures down 2.2%.
* EN+ GROUP: Russia's En+ Group said on Monday
it was reviewing options for aluminum producer Rusal, in which
it owns a majority stake, including carving out its
international business.
* SPECTRIS-OXFORD INSTRUMENTS: British electrical
engineering company Spectris Plc said on Monday it had
terminated talks regarding a possible offer worth 1.79 billion
pounds ($2.37 billion) to buy tech firm Oxford Instruments
, due to global economic uncertainties following
Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
* AMIGO HOLDINGS: British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings
Plc could restart lending if it meets certain
conditions and its new business rescue plan is approved by the
London High Court, the British financial regulator said to Amigo
in a letter that was also published on its website on
Monday.
* SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell will put
profits from any Russian oil it purchases into a fund that will
go towards humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the company said on
Saturday.
* ASDA: Britain's Asda has followed other UK supermarket
groups in removing products originating from Russia from its
stores and online following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
* GOLD: Gold prices scaled the $2,000 level for the first
time in 1-1/2 years, as investors rushed to the safety of the
metal in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while
supply disruption fears sent palladium to an all-time high.
* FTSE 100: Britain's blue-chip and mid-cap stock indexes
recorded their worst week since March 2020 on Friday as concerns
over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepened.
(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)