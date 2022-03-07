Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amigo Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  Report
Cours en différé.  Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03/22 11:38:53 am
2.7 GBX   -1.82%
02:48aUK watchdog says Amigo could restart lending subject to conditions
RE
02:45aUK Regulator Says No Plans To Reject Amigo's Schemes Of Arrangement
MT
02:42aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

03/07/2022 | 02:42am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening lower on Monday, with futures down 2.2%.

* EN+ GROUP: Russia's En+ Group said on Monday it was reviewing options for aluminum producer Rusal, in which it owns a majority stake, including carving out its international business.

* SPECTRIS-OXFORD INSTRUMENTS: British electrical engineering company Spectris Plc said on Monday it had terminated talks regarding a possible offer worth 1.79 billion pounds ($2.37 billion) to buy tech firm Oxford Instruments , due to global economic uncertainties following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* AMIGO HOLDINGS: British sub-prime lender Amigo Holdings Plc could restart lending if it meets certain conditions and its new business rescue plan is approved by the London High Court, the British financial regulator said to Amigo in a letter that was also published on its website on Monday.

* SHELL: Oil major Royal Dutch Shell will put profits from any Russian oil it purchases into a fund that will go towards humanitarian aid to Ukraine, the company said on Saturday.

* ASDA: Britain's Asda has followed other UK supermarket groups in removing products originating from Russia from its stores and online following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

* GOLD: Gold prices scaled the $2,000 level for the first time in 1-1/2 years, as investors rushed to the safety of the metal in the wake of an escalating Russia-Ukraine crisis, while supply disruption fears sent palladium to an all-time high.

* FTSE 100: Britain's blue-chip and mid-cap stock indexes recorded their worst week since March 2020 on Friday as concerns over the impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine deepened.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY'S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC -1.82% 2.7 Delayed Quote.-54.09%
FTSE 100 -3.48% 6987.14 Delayed Quote.-5.11%
GOLD -0.01% 1989 Delayed Quote.7.89%
LONDON BRENT OIL -1.05% 128.59 Delayed Quote.41.82%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC -9.52% 2280 Delayed Quote.-13.31%
PALLADIUM 3.35% 3215.5 Delayed Quote.57.98%
PLC S.P.A. -7.31% 1.775 Delayed Quote.-14.66%
S&P GSCI ALUMINUM INDEX 5.55% 259.7023 Delayed Quote.38.06%
SHELL PLC 3.53% 23.035 Real-time Quote.15.25%
SPECTRIS PLC -5.43% 2437 Delayed Quote.-32.80%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 11.21% 135.4338 Delayed Quote.62.80%
WTI -1.21% 125.1 Delayed Quote.44.95%
All news about AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
02:48aUK watchdog says Amigo could restart lending subject to conditions
RE
02:45aUK Regulator Says No Plans To Reject Amigo's Schemes Of Arrangement
MT
02:42aUK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7
RE
02/28Earnings Flash (WBT) WELBILT Posts Q4 Revenue $423M
MT
02/24FTSE 100 Closes Thursday Sharply Down as Russia Invades Ukraine
DJ
02/24UK-Listed Airline Stocks Fall After Russia Attacks Ukraine
DJ
02/24BOE Seen Underestimating Inflation Risks
DJ
02/24FTSE 100 Hammered as Ukraine Conflict Forces Investors to Safety
DJ
02/24TRANSCRIPT : Amigo Holdings PLC, Nine Months 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 24, 2022
CI
02/24Ukraine War Expected to Soften BOE, ECB Tone at March Meetings
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 102 M 135 M 135 M
Net income 2022 -1,00 M -1,32 M -1,32 M
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 17,2 M 17,2 M
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,13x
Capi. / Sales 2023 0,19x
Nbr of Employees 400
Free-Float -
Chart AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amigo Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,03 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Antony Jennison Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Danny Malone Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Chairman
Maria Darby-Walker Independent Non-Executive Director
Michael Bartholomeusz Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-54.09%17
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.-5.92%14 924
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.-15.22%10 782
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-22.16%7 756
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.2.16%2 458
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED6.10%1 529