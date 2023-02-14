Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Amigo Holdings PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-02-13 am EST
2.630 GBX   +5.20%
02:57aUK's Amigo draws line under lending failures after escaping $88 million FCA fine
RE
02:32aUK Watchdog Publicly Censures Amigo's Unit for Inadequate Evaluation Process on Borrowers, Guarantors
MT
01/27FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UK's Amigo draws line under lending failures after escaping $88 million FCA fine

02/14/2023 | 02:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - Britain's financial regulator publicly censured Amigo for failures to undertake affordability checks and said it would have imposed a 72.9 million pound ($88.64 million) fine on the lender if not for its financial hardships.

"A fine would also have threatened Amigo's ability to meet its commitments to a High Court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, which aims to pay redress to customers," the Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement.

The watchdog said it found that one in four of the subprime lender's guarantors was asked to step in and make payments to assist struggling borrowers at some point during the term of the loan.

A guarantor is typically a family member or a friend who agrees to step in and make a loan payment when a borrower is unable to pay what is due.

"(Amigo) also had the effect of prioritising the firm's commercial interests over the obligation to comply with the rules and safeguard customers from unaffordable loans," Mark Steward, FCA's executive director of enforcement and market oversight, said.

Amigo was allowed to resume lending on a pilot basis in October after being forced to stop in November 2020 following a deluge of customer complaints of mis-selling loans.

"I would like to apologise again to any customers impacted for the past failings in lending practises that occurred during the period 2018-2020," Amigo Chief Executive Officer Danny Malone said in a separate statement, welcoming the FCA's decision that draws a line under the lending issues.

($1 = 0.8224 pounds)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2023
All news about AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
02:57aUK's Amigo draws line under lending failures after escaping $88 million FCA fine
RE
02:32aUK Watchdog Publicly Censures Amigo's Unit for Inadequate Evaluation Process on Borrowe..
MT
01/27FTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
01/27YouGov's CMD to Be the Next Catalyst, Says Berenberg
DJ
01/27Amigo remains below targeted equity financing required by court
AN
01/27FTSE 100 Rises as Sainsbury's Jumps, Oil Stocks Rise
DJ
01/27Sainsbury's Tops FTSE 100 Risers as Bestway Builds Stake
DJ
01/27Bestway's Sainsbury's Stake Buy Surprising, Shore Says
DJ
01/27Amigo Yet to Reach Goal for GBP45 Million Capital Raise to Avoid Winding Down; London S..
MT
01/27UK sub-prime lender Amigo says interest in capital raise below target
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 89,5 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 170 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2022 83,0 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,5 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,64x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 40,1%
Chart AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Amigo Holdings PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Danny Malone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry Penfold Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Dyer Chief Operating Officer
Maria Darby-Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-41.56%15
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.35.83%9 941
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION4.03%6 334
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.8.39%2 601
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)12.09%1 507
THANACHART CAPITAL0.59%1 325