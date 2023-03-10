Advanced search
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:15:11 2023-03-10 am EST
1.518 GBX   -31.00%
03:00aUK's sub-prime lender Amigo falling short of its cash call target
RE
03/08FTSE 100 Closes Up 0.1% Lifted by Miners
DJ
03/08Amigo leaves loss-making Irish business; pauses guarantor loan offer
AN
UK's sub-prime lender Amigo falling short of its cash call target

03/10/2023 | 03:00am EST
(Reuters) - UK sub prime lender Amigo plc said on Friday that the expressions of interest it had received for its planned capital raise after concluding talks with potential investors falls below its target of 45 million pounds ($53.76 million).

The company said it did not believe that the 45 million pound target will be achieved by May 23, but it was exploring other options.

($1 = 0.8370 pounds)

(Reporting by Sinchita Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 89,5 M 107 M 107 M
Net income 2022 170 M 202 M 202 M
Net cash 2022 83,0 M 98,9 M 98,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 0,15x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 10,4 M 12,4 M 12,4 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,14x
EV / Sales 2022 -0,64x
Nbr of Employees 206
Free-Float 40,1%
Managers and Directors
Danny Malone Chief Executive Officer & Director
Kerry Penfold Chief Financial Officer & Director
Jonathan Caldwell Roe Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Dyer Chief Operating Officer
Maria Darby-Walker Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC-56.60%12
ALLY FINANCIAL INC.11.98%8 856
CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION-9.97%5 692
JIANGSU FINANCIAL LEASING CO., LTD.9.12%2 603
UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC.33.28%1 434
AEON THANA SINSAP (THAILAND)9.07%1 396