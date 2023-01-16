Advanced search
    AMGO   GB00BFFK8T45

AMIGO HOLDINGS PLC

(AMGO)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  03:14:23 2023-01-16 am EST
2.700 GBX   -30.77%
03:17aBritish Lender Amigo Struggles to Secure Cornerstone Investor for GBP45 Million Capital Raise
MT
03:03aUK sub-prime lender Amigo's future at risk after it fails to find cornerstone investor
RE
2022FTSE 100 Closes Tuesday Up 0.5% as China Concerns Ease
DJ
UK sub-prime lender Amigo's future at risk after it fails to find cornerstone investor

01/16/2023 | 03:03am EST
LONDON, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Amigo Holdings has failed to find a cornerstone investor for a planned capital raise, putting the future of the company in doubt, the UK sub-prime lender said on Monday.

Amigo has been scrambling for survival after a deluge of customer complaints of mis-selling loans.

It received approval from Britain's financial regulator in October 2022 to return to lending under certain conditions, two years after it ceased lending.

The company won court approval in May 2022 for a compensation scheme for past customers and a rescue plan for the business.

Amigo said it had been seeking to raise capital, but had failed to find a cornerstone investor. It said it was now looking for a syndicate of investors to pull together 45 million pounds ($55 million).

"It is disappointing that we have so far been unable to identify the requisite equity backers for the business," said CEO Danny Malone, pointing to tough market conditions.

"We are continuing with our efforts to put together an equity investor consortium."

If Amigo fails to complete the planned capital raise by May 26, 2023, the "fallback solution" under its rescue plan would be an orderly wind-down of the company, it said.

Creditors would then lose entitlement to a 15-million-pound redress package planned as part of the rescue scheme, Amigo added.

It was not yet clear how much compensation creditors would receive, but Amigo said it expected that at least 97 million pounds would be available to them.

Amigo has a market capitalisation of 18.5 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8179 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Jan Harvey and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)


© Reuters 2023
