Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Aminex PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AEX   IE0003073255

AMINEX PLC

(AEX)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:01 2022-11-28 am EST
1.199 GBX   +19.85%
07:14aAminex, Scirocco note Tanzanian commitment to develop gas resources
AN
11/02AMINEX PLC - Ruvuma Operations Update
AQ
11/01Aminex PLC Provides Ruvuma Operations Update
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

Aminex, Scirocco note Tanzanian commitment to develop gas resources

11/28/2022 | 07:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Both Aminex PLC and Scirocco Energy PLC said on Monday noted the Tanzanian government's commitment to developing additional gas resources on the Ruvuma asset "as soon as possible".

The Africa-focused oil and gas company and Leeds-based investment company both said Medard Kalemani, Tanzanian energy minister and managing director of the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp, committed to develop additional gas resources as soon as possible at an event on November 25, where an addendum was signed to the Ruvuma production sharing agreement.

Shares in Aminex were up 20% to 1.20 pence in London on Monday midday, while Scirocco shares were down 6.6% to 0.22p.

The addendum included a commitment to accelerate production on the Ruvuma asset, which both Aminex and Scirocco have a 25% interest in, as it will reportedly play a key role towards Tanzania's short to medium-term gas needs.

This is alongside constructing a 30 kilometre pipeline to connect the Ntorya gas field into the existing Madimba processing and pumping station in the next six to nine months.

Aminex is carried throughout the ongoing work programme to a maximum gross capital expenditure of USD140 million, or USD35 million net to the company. The carry is expected to see Aminex through to the start of commercial gas production from the Ntorya gas field at zero cost, with commencement currently scheduled for early 2024.

"The Ruvuma PSA Addendum is just the latest demonstration of the determination of all parties to work constructively and rapidly together to advance this significant project for the further development of the Tanzanian energy sector," said Aminex Executive Chair Charles Santos.

On November 1, Scirocco said it awaits the completion of its sale agreement for its 25% interest at Ruvuma to ARA Petroleum Tanzania.

"As we progress towards the completion of the divestment of Scirocco's interest in Ruvuma to APT, the above is a positive step which supports the development of the Ruvuma licence in due course and therefore the payment of the contingent elements associated with that transaction," said Scirocco Chief Executive Officer Tom Reynolds.

By Greg Rosenvinge; gregrosenvinge@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMINEX PLC 19.85% 1.1985 Delayed Quote.66.67%
BRENT OIL -2.82% 81.02 Delayed Quote.9.14%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX -0.15% 465 Real-time Quote.-13.16%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.18% 153.29 Real-time Quote.-12.28%
SCIROCCO ENERGY PLC -6.58% 0.2242 Delayed Quote.-66.90%
WTI -2.89% 73.844 Delayed Quote.3.43%
All news about AMINEX PLC
07:14aAminex, Scirocco note Tanzanian commitment to develop gas resources
AN
11/02AMINEX PLC - Ruvuma Operations Update
AQ
11/01Aminex PLC Provides Ruvuma Operations Update
CI
10/31SDX Energy Appoints Former Aminex CEO As Nonexecutive Chair
MT
10/03Aminex Announces 2022 Half Yearly Financial Report
AQ
09/30Aminex PLC - 2022 HALF-YEARLY FINANCIAL REPORT
AQ
09/30Aminex PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
08/09AMINEX PLC ('Aminex' or 'the Company') Kiliwani Operations Update
AQ
08/09Scirocco Energy plc - Tanzania Operations Update
AQ
05/27Aminex PLC - Result of Annual General Meeting
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,14 M - -
Net income 2021 -8,56 M - -
Net cash 2021 4,24 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,64x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 50,9 M 50,9 M -
EV / Sales 2020 76,6x
EV / Sales 2021 184x
Nbr of Employees 9
Free-Float 74,6%
Chart AMINEX PLC
Duration : Period :
Aminex PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMINEX PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Charles Santos Executive Chairman
Tom Mackay Director
James Lansdell Non-Executive Director
Sultan Obaid Saeed Al-Ghaithi Non-Executive Director
Brian Cassidy Secretary & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMINEX PLC66.67%51
CHEVRON CORPORATION56.54%355 209
CONOCOPHILLIPS75.69%158 014
EOG RESOURCES, INC.60.58%83 785
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED50.65%66 645
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION142.43%63 665