2021 3Q Amkor Transcript

OCTOBER 25, 2021 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q3 2021 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call

Our communications business grew 24% year-on-year, representing 43% of total quarterly revenue. The main driver for growth here is the strength in the smartphone market, particularly in 5G, with current industry forecast of nearly 500 million 5G-enabled smartphones to be built this year.

We expect 5G to remain an important growth driver, and we continue to invest in technology and manufacturing scale to support our customers in these growing markets.

In the automotive and industrial markets, we achieved another quarterly revenue record with sequential growth of 9% and year-on-year growth of 42%. The growth underlines a strong recovery in this market, although supply chain constraints, especially in wafer and substrate supply, dampened further growth.

The strong recovery of our automotive business is mainly due to significant trends of new products in this domain, particularly supporting the rapid proliferation of ADAS functionality and the accelerated electrification of car models. Amkor is well positioned to support these innovations with a solid technology portfolio and an established automotive qualified manufacturing base. In ADAS, we are ramping the assembly of the latest generation processors using our advanced flip chip technology and the portfolio of radar and optical sensors using wafer-levelfan-out technology.

For electrical vehicles, we are enabling the assembly of high-power silicon carbide devices in our Japan factories, utilizing unique wire bond and lead frame technology. Although we foresee some short-term and midterm constraints in automotive supply chain, we believe the long-term growth drivers in this market remain in place, resulting in the continued expansion of semiconductor content per car. Market forecasts show growth rates in the automotive market that exceeds the average semiconductor industry growth.

Strength in the consumer market resulted in a better-than-expected sequential increase of 22%. We continue to diversify our product and customer portfolio in IoT wearables, and we ramped several new products in the third quarter. We expect this market to be an important driver of growth, and our overall product and customer pipeline for advanced SiP solutions in this sector remains strong.

Revenue in the computing market set another quarterly record, with sequential growth of 9% and year-on-year growth of 28%. Further upside was tempered by constraints in material supply, especially high-end substrate materials. During the quarter, we experienced solid performance in all computing applications and a further strengthening of our project pipeline. We continue to invest in technology and manufacturing scale to capitalize on opportunities in emerging segments like AI and high-performance computing.

Finally, our test business grew 19% year-on-year in the third quarter to a record $225 million as we broaden the scope of our test services for 5G communications and system-level testing.

Our manufacturing organization did an excellent job managing the steep production ramp in the third quarter, most notably for advanced packaging in our factories in Korea. During the quarter, we added capacity and ran several new products while working through obstacles in the supply chain caused by COVID restrictions and supply constraints for material and equipment. We work closely with our suppliers and customers and managed to keep the impact limited, although we experienced some revenue impact for our SiP business due to short supply of critical ICs.

We expect the constraints on material and equipment supply to continue into next year. To mitigate risk, we have expanded agreements with several of our suppliers as well as most of our top customers to warrant the better supply assurance in future periods.

In the U.S., we continue to monitor investment policies to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing, and we are exploring a possible factory location to align with the U.S. investments of other major semiconductor companies.

Our CapEx target for the year remains at $775 million, with major investments for wafer-level and flip chip technology, SiP and test capacity as well as facility expansions.

Now let me turn to our fourth quarter outlook. We are expecting the fourth quarter to be another solid quarter with revenue of $1.64 billion at the midpoint of our guidance. This represents a year-on-year increase of 20% for both the quarter and the full year. For 2021, we expect double-digit percentage growth in all end markets, and we remain confident in our strong market position and the overall demand environment.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us