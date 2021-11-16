Log in
    AMKR   US0316521006

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
  Report
Amkor Announces 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

11/16/2021
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.04 per share to $0.05 per share, on the company’s common stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

“Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders.”

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 061 M - -
Net income 2021 589 M - -
Net Debt 2021 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,75x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 5 719 M 5 719 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,97x
EV / Sales 2022 0,87x
Nbr of Employees 29 050
Free-Float 30,7%
Managers and Directors
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
