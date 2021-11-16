Amkor Announces 25% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a 25% increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend, from $0.04 per share to $0.05 per share, on the company’s common stock. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on December 28, 2021 to stockholders of record on December 7, 2021.

“Based on our strong operating results and financial position, Amkor has increased its quarterly cash dividend by 25%,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We are pleased to be in a position where we can both invest in our future and increase our return of capital to stockholders.”

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116006309/en/