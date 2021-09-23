Amkor Technology : 2021 2Q Amkor Transcript

JULY 26, 2021 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q2 2021 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call

the strength in the smartphone market, particularly in 5G with current industry forecast of over 500 million 5G-enabled smartphones to be built this year.

Amkor has a leading position in the 5G RF domain. And over recent years, we have established a proven technology portfolio to address the advanced requirements needed to enable 5G. With our DSMBGA advanced SiP platform, we have established a preferred advanced packaging solution for this demanding application. Amkor's industry-leading design rules, dual-sided molding technology, conformal shielding together with in-line RF testing deliver best-in-class integration levels in high-volume,high-yield manufacturing process. We continue to develop technology and manufacturing scale to support our customers in this growing market segment.

In the automotive and industrial markets, we achieved another quarterly revenue record. Year-on-year growth of 33% underlines the recovery in these end markets. Some supply chain constraints, especially in the wafer and substrate supply, dampened even further growth. We continue to see strength in the mainstream part of our automotive portfolio and have received several customer endorsements, especially for the quality and delivery performance in our Philippines factories.

In the advanced product part of our portfolio, we ran several new products in the automotive sensor domain. For radar sensors, we utilize wafer-levelfan-out technology in our Portugal factory. Customers are rapidly adopting this technology due to the strict requirements of radar sensors. In addition to the growing sensor markets, we also ramped several new products targeting the automotive high-power domain accelerated by the growth of the EV market. For the second half of the year, we anticipate the automotive supply chain will gradually improve, resulting in further growth. Beyond the second half, we believe the growth drivers in this market remain in place, and we expect that semiconductor content per car will further increase due to accelerated proliferation of driver assistance electronics and the electrification of more car models.

Strength in the consumer market resulted in a better-than-expected sequential increase of 9%. We continue to diversify our product and customer portfolio in IoT wearables and ramped several new products in the quarter. We expect this market will be an important driver of growth, and our overall broadened customer pipeline for advanced SiP solutions in this domain remains strong. In addition to the wearable market, we also experienced strength in traditional consumer products like gaming, display and video devices, and we expect continued growth going forward.

Revenue in the computing market set another quarterly record with sequential growth of 6% and a year-on-year growth of 21%. We experienced solid performance in all computing applications and a further strengthening of our project pipeline. We are investing in technology and manufacturing scale to capitalize on opportunities across the computing domain, from personal computing to infrastructure and data centers. We see more opportunities in this market in emerging segments like AI and high-performance computing and in the changes brought by the ongoing deverticalization in these markets. Finally, our test business grew 12% year-on-year in the second quarter as we broadened the scope of our test services, 5G communications and system-level testing and expanded our test attach rates.

To prepare for the volume ramp in the second half of 2021, our manufacturing organization has expanded cleanroom space and capacity, most notably for advanced packaging in our factories in Korea. Also, we are encouraged by progress in the U.S. on investment policies to incentivize domestic semiconductor manufacturing. The Amkor team is exploring a possible factory location to align with the investments in the U.S. supply chain of other major semiconductor companies.

During the quarter, we increased our CapEx target for the year to around $775 million, partially in anticipation of some initial investments in a new factory location. Other major investments in 2021 are planned for wafer-level flip chip technology, SiP and test capacity as well as facility expansions and specific investments to support our Industry 4.0 program.

Now let me turn to our third quarter outlook. We expect significant growth with revenue of $1.7 billion at the midpoint of guidance. This would represent a sequential increase of 21% and a year-on-year increase of 26%. The ongoing short-term constraints in the supply chain of materials and equipment are expected to continue into the second half of 2021, and we are working closely with our suppliers and customers to help mitigate these risks. For full year 2021, we expect growth in all end markets, particularly communications. And we are well positioned to support the continued recovery in automotive. We remain confident in our strong market position and the overall demand environment and expect to outgrow the semiconductor market in 2021.

