Amkor Technology : 2022 3Q Amkor Transcript

Jennifer Jue - Amkor Technology, Inc. - Senior Director of IR and Finance

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Amkor's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Giel Rutten, our Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Faust, our Chief Financial Officer.

Our earnings press release was filed with the SEC this afternoon and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, along with the presentation slides that accompany today's call. During this presentation, we will use non-GAAP financial measures, and you can find the reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent on our website.

We will make forward-looking statements about our expectations for Amkor's future performance based on the environment as we currently see it. Of course, actual results could differ. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for information on risk factors, uncertainties and exceptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations. Please note that the financial results discussed today are preliminary, and final data will be included in our Form 10-Q.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Giel.

Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thanks, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Amkor delivered excellent results in the third quarter, reaching a record quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion and EPS of $1.24. All end markets achieved new records, driving revenue up 24% year-on-year. Sequentially, revenue was up 38%, which reflects growth and a successful recovery of our Shanghai factory.

While the industry is facing near-term macroeconomic headwinds and market forecasts have weakened in some areas, demand for our advanced packaging technology remains strong and momentum strengthened during the third quarter. Growth in advanced packaging came in at 33% year-on-year, close to 80% of our business in the third quarter.

Amkor continues executing on its strategy to leverage a leadership position in advanced packaging and its broad geographical footprint to capitalize on the industry megatrends of 5G, IoT, automotive and high-performance computing.

