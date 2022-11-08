Amkor Technology : 2022 3Q Amkor Transcript

C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thanks, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Amkor delivered excellent results in the third quarter, reaching a record quarterly revenue of $2.1 billion and EPS of $1.24. All end markets achieved new records, driving revenue up 24% year-on-year. Sequentially, revenue was up 38%, which reflects growth and a successful recovery of our Shanghai factory.
While the industry is facing near-term macroeconomic headwinds and market forecasts have weakened in some areas, demand for our advanced packaging technology remains strong and momentum strengthened during the third quarter. Growth in advanced packaging came in at 33% year-on-year, close to 80% of our business in the third quarter.
Amkor continues executing on its strategy to leverage a leadership position in advanced packaging and its broad geographical footprint to capitalize on the industry megatrends of 5G, IoT, automotive and high-performance computing.
Now let me review the dynamics in each end markets. Our communications business experienced significant growth in the third quarter, driven by high volume ramps supporting the launch of premium tier 5G smartphones. Communications revenue for the quarter increased 76% sequentially and 35% year-on-year. Although overall smartphone units are projected to be down this year, 5G units continue to proliferate.
Premium tier 5G phones are rich in silicon content and ongoing innovations continue to add functionality. Amkor supports a wide range of applications in multiple package formats throughout the phone, including devices for audio and power management, MEMS sensors, NAND memory and apps processors and modems in Package on Package technology. In addition, advanced system and package technology is deployed for RF devices, display controllers and camera applications.
With our advanced SiP platform for heterogeneous integration, we enable continuous innovation in form factors, functionality and performance by applying industry-leading technologies and design rules. Amkor's high-volume manufacturing capability together with its broad technology portfolio are key enablers for growing our footprint in premium tier smartphones.
Revenue within the consumer end market increased 31% sequentially and 14% year-on-year, supported by new IoT wearable product ramps. We observed a trend of further miniaturization and integration of new functionality like sensors and connectivity and wearable IoT devices. Together with lead customers, we further innovate our advanced SiP assembly and test platform to incorporate these new requirements. We believe the IoT wearable segments will continue to diversify and grow. To support future customer demands, we are expanding our footprint to Vietnam, which is expected to start high-volume manufacturing in late 2023.
Revenue within the automotive and industrial markets grew 6% sequentially and 13% year-on-year. We observed continued improvements in material lead times and anticipate a more balanced supply chain by the end of this year. Market reports project automotive electronics to grow at mid-teens CAGR over the next few years.
Amkor's 40-plus years of automotive experience together with our advanced packaging leadership, global manufacturing footprint and trusted partnership with leading automotive customers positions us well to capture growth from the acceleration of semiconductor content in cars. Amkor works closely with lead customers both to develop innovative technologies and to support changes in geographical manufacturing footprint.
We are expanding our capacity and technology portfolio for automotive solutions, notably in our factories in Europe and Japan in support of regional supply chains for critical automotive semiconductors. Revenue from the computing end market increased 12% sequentially and 22% year-on-year. Although the PC market is soft, we observe opportunities for growth driven by continued deverticalization and the growing adoption of an outsourced manufacturing supply chain.
New fabless entrants and OEMs with in-house silicon design, together with the introduction of an ARM-based architecture for PCs, laptops and tablets are expected to drive future growth. Furthermore, the introduction of AI and anticipated upgrades of data centers and networks require advanced packaging and enhanced semiconductor contents.
Our test business grew 32% sequentially and 80% year-on-year to a record $266 million. We have invested in broadening the scale and capability of our test services through our global factory footprint. Multistage testing has become more important with the increasing complexity and cost of assembled products. Customers value our turnkey service to ensure quality, reliability and reduce cycle time.
In the third quarter, our manufacturing organization demonstrated great flexibility to ramp our Shanghai factory back to full capacity after the COVID lockdown in Q2 and to manage a record ramp in output from our Korea factory, supporting new products for premium tier smartphones and IoT wearable devices.
Geopolitical dynamics and COVID-related disruptions continue to impact the semiconductor supply chain. Globally, our customers are evaluating their supply chain strategies to reduce risk and secure sustainable and cost-effective manufacturing basis. We are working closely with our customers to adapt to these changing requirements.
In Asia, our factory project in Vietnam is progressing as planned, and we are expanding in R&D and manufacturing capability in Japan to offer a secure supply chain for automotive semiconductors and sensors. In Europe, we are investing in technology and capacity and are partnering with lead customers in our Portugal factory in support of a European automotive supply chain. In the U.S., we see more interest from customers following the passage of the CHIPS and Science Act.
We believe Amkor's broad geographical footprint is a key differentiator and positions us uniquely to support our customers and benefit from the shifting global supply chain trends. While the U.S. export controls announced in early October are not focused on OSAT operations, we expect regionalization trends may accelerate in response to these new U.S. export controls.
Now let me turn to our fourth quarter revenue outlook. After our record third quarter, we expect Q4 revenue of $1.85 billion at the midpoint of guidance. This would represent a year-on-year increase of 7%. The higher than seasonal Q4 sequential decline of 11% is primarily due to 3 factors: first, customers accelerating builds in the third quarter, taking advantage of better material availability in selected areas. Second, an impact of recently issued U.S. export controls estimated in the low single-digits percent of revenue. And finally, softening in some areas of the market, reflecting inventory corrections by certain customers.
Second half revenue is expected to increase 16% over prior year second half, with all end markets contributing to the growth. We expect that our strong position in advanced packaging and deep relationship with leading customers will moderate volatility throughout these near-term macroeconomic headwinds.
Megan will now provide more detailed financial information.
Thank you, Giel, and good afternoon, everyone. Amkor achieved record performance in the third quarter, reaching 2 new milestones. One, revenue crossed the $2 billion mark at $2.1 billion; and 2, EPS is over $1 at $1.24. Amkor's outstanding top line and bottom line results are due to our leadership position in advanced packaging technology and quality execution on high-volume ramps of new products.
Demand was better than expected, primarily due to strength in the communications market, supporting new launches of premium tier smartphones utilizing our advanced SiP technology and material availability allowing for upside supporting customer demand. With expanding content and market share gains, the communications market grew more than 30% over prior year Q3.
Gross margin for the third quarter was over 20%, the highest Q3 performance in over a decade, supported by high utilization across our factory footprint. We also set a new quarterly record for gross profit in Q3 at $421 million. Operating expenses came in lower than expected at $102 million, primarily due to timing of new product introductions, lower labor costs and favorable foreign currency rates.
Operational excellence contributed to robust profitability and record quarterly operating income of $319 million for the third quarter. Operating income margin for the quarter was 15.3%. Q3 income tax expense came in lower than expected due to foreign currency exchange rate movements and a discrete income tax benefit related to changes in the valuation of certain deferred tax assets.
Net income for the quarter was $306 million, resulting in EPS of $1.24, both of which are new all-time quarterly records. Q3 EBITDA was $481 million and EBITDA margin was 23.1%. Overall, we are very pleased with our Q3 performance, including quarterly revenue records in all of our end markets.
Our balance sheet remains solid and allows us to invest in advanced packaging technology to capitalize on the long-term growth catalysts of 5G, IoT, automotive and high-performance computing. We ended the quarter with $932 million of cash and short-term investments and total liquidity of $1.6 billion. Our total debt as of the end of the third quarter is $1.1 billion, and our debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 0.7x.
Amkor is not immune to the near-term macroeconomic uncertainty, but even in the case of a market slowdown, we have the financial strength to continue to expand our global footprint in response to customer demand.
Construction on our new facility in Vietnam is progressing as planned, and we expect to be ready in late 2023 to support high-volume manufacturing for lead customers. Vietnam is a strategic long-term investment for Amkor as it will offer our customers an opportunity to diversify their global supply chain.
Moving on to our fourth quarter outlook. We are expecting Q4 revenue between $1.8 billion and $1.9 billion, representing year-on-year growth of 7% and contributing to full year growth of around 15%, well above the semi industry growth estimates for 2022 of mid-single digits.
Gross margin is expected to be between 16% and 18%. We expect operating expenses of around $110 million. Assuming continued strength in the U.S. dollar, we expect our full year effective tax rate to be around 10% before discrete tax items. Fourth quarter net income is expected to be between $150 million and $195 million, resulting in EPS of $0.60 to $0.80.
Considering our fourth quarter guide, our second half 2022 estimated performance results in revenue growth of 16% and EPS expansion of around 20% compared to the prior year second half. Our forecast for capital expenditures for the year is projected at $900 million, about 5% lower than the previous target. The update is due to timing of payment terms and delays in equipment delivery.
Our plan to support long-term growth is unchanged given the secular trends in the market. To strengthen our advanced packaging leadership position, our investments are focused on increasing capacity and capability within technologies such as advanced SiP, flip chip, wafer level and test as well as associated investments in quality and factory automation. We are also selectively expanding our facilities in response to customer demand.
Our global footprint is a key differentiator for us and provides support for the development of regional supply chains. We see strong interest in Japan and Europe, which are attractive to many customers for introduction and ramp-up of new technologies, notably for the automotive market.
Looking ahead to 2023, we are monitoring macroeconomic uncertainty and working closely with our customers to manage changes in the demand environment. We are confident in our long-term outlook as we do not see a change in the growth catalysts for advanced packaging in which Amkor maintains a leadership position.
With that, we will now open the call up for your questions. Operator?
(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Randy Abrams with Credit Suisse.
Randy Abrams - Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department
Good set of results. I wanted to ask just the first question on the third quarter. You mentioned, I think, the better materials, which helped you ship more. Could you go to a couple of other factors, one, just the impact of the China recovery or benefit from China recovery, and how much of a headwind is that high base from third quarter to fourth quarter that you shipped some additional product in a catch-up? And also, how much factor, are you seeing early builds this year for some of the key premium smartphones, so it's a bit of a shift in seasonality earlier?
Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Randy, this is Giel. Let me start answering this question. Just to make sure that I understand well, so you're asking about the impact of the China recoveries on the builds in the third quarter, correct, Randy?
