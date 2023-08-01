REFINITIV STREETEVENTS
EDITED TRANSCRIPT
AMKR.OQ - Q2 2023 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call
EVENT DATE/TIME: JULY 31, 2023 / 9:00PM GMT
JULY 31, 2023 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q2 2023 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call
C O R P O R A T E P A R T I C I P A N T S
Giel Rutten Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Jennifer Jue Amkor Technology, Inc. - Senior Director of IR and Finance
Megan Faust Amkor Technology, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
C O N F E R E N C E C A L L P A R T I C I P A N T S
Randy Abrams Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department
Thomas Robert Diffely D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - MD & Director of Research
P R E S E N T A T I O N
Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Amkor Technology Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.
I would now like to turn the call over to Jennifer Jue, Head of Investor Relations. Ms. Jue, please go ahead.
Jennifer Jue - Amkor Technology, Inc. - Senior Director of IR and Finance
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Amkor's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Giel Rutten, our Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Faust, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release was filed with the SEC this afternoon and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, along with the presentation slides that accompany today's call.
During this presentation, we will use non-GAAP financial measures, and you can find the reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent on our website. We will make forward-looking statements about our expectations for Amkor's future performance based on the environment as we currently see it. Of course, actual results could differ. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for information on risk factors, uncertainties and exceptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations. Please note that the financial results discussed today are preliminary, and final data will be included in our Form 10-Q.
And now I would like to turn the call over to Giel.
Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Amkor delivered second quarter performance in line with our expectations with revenue of $1.46 billion and EPS of $0.26. Demand for advanced packaging increased in the second quarter, notably demand for consumer wearable products and for high-performance computing devices.
For the first half of 2023, revenue of $2.9 billion was down 6% versus the first half of 2022, better than the semiconductor industry estimated decline of over 20% in that same period.
Overall business continues to be dampened by challenging macroeconomic conditions, high inventories and weak end market demand. With our technology leadership and broad geographic footprint, Amkor is outperforming the industry and is well positioned to capitalize on industry mega trends that we expect to propel growth beyond the current cycle.
JULY 31, 2023 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q2 2023 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call
Now let me review the dynamics in each of our end markets. Revenue from our communications end market decreased 11% sequentially and increased 7% year-on-year. Inventory consumption is taking longer than anticipated due to weaker end market demand, especially in the Android supply chain. Smartphone units declined around 10% in 2022 and are expected to decline a further 5% this year. We have a leadership position in advanced packaging throughout premium tier smartphones, and we expect semiconductor content to continue to increase to support new features and functionality. This, combined with our continued investments in technology, in close cooperation with key customers, positions us well to outperform the market and to accelerate when the industry exits the current cycle.
In the first half of 2023, revenue from the automotive and industrial end market increased 5% compared to the first half of 2022, with advanced packaging revenue up 30%. In the second quarter, revenue from conventional automotive and industrial application softened due to inventory control by certain customers. In the quarter, ADAS and electrification applications remained resilient at record quarterly revenue levels.
Despite near-term variability, semiconductor content per car is expected to continue to increase, driven by the proliferation of ADAS, electrification, infotainment and telematics. Amkor is the leading automotive OSAT and has multiple decades of experience meeting the stringent requirements of the automotive industry. Our qualified manufacturing lines in multiple geographies such as Korea, Japan and Portugal and our broad technology portfolio ranging from advanced packaging, wire bond and power are important differentiators to our customers.
Revenue from the computing end market represents 20% of total revenue and increased 15% sequentially and 5% year-on-year. Increasing demand for leading-edge advanced packaging supporting high-performance computing devices for AI applications led to the sequential growth. As a technology leader, Amkor is enabling the OSAT supply chain with the deployment of 2.5D heterogeneous integration technology, integrating high-bandwidth memory and ASIC on interposers, combined with modular attach on substrates.
In the computing market, we support leading customers in all areas of data centers and networks, ranging from CPUs and GPUs, memory and AI accelerators to routers and switches. We continue to invest in the high-performance computing market, both in capacity and technology to support customers with innovative solutions for next-generation devices.
Revenue from the consumer end market increased 33% sequentially but decreased 27% year-on-year. Advanced SiP for wearable devices increased from a trough in the first quarter as we observed first signs of inventory reductions. Consumer IoT devices require miniaturization at high levels of integration into small form factors. These IoT devices are increasingly incorporating wireless connectivity, sensors and devices for data protection, combined with ultra-low power requirements. Achieving the form factor and power profile requires advanced system and package solutions. Although we observed multiple near-term headwinds impacting the consumer markets, including product life cycle changeovers, reduced consumer demand and excess inventories, we expect that beyond the current industry cycle our system and package expertise positions us well for growth.
In the first half of 2023, our manufacturing organization continued to demonstrate operational excellence across our factories, focusing on quality and supplier reliability while diligently managing cost at lower capacity utilization. Geopolitical dynamics continue to impact the semiconductor supply chain. Amkor is uniquely positioned to support our customers with reliable and cost-effective manufacturing across a geographically diversified manufacturing footprint. Investments in our new Vietnam factory continue as planed with the goal to be production ready late this year. We have established silicon carbide capabilities in Japan and are expanding these capabilities to multiple other factories, including Portugal.
We are also expanding our wafer processing, advanced flip chip and test technology in Portugal in close cooperation with foundry partners to support a seamless European semiconductor supply chain. In Korea, we are expanding capacity for 2.5D technology in support of customers ramping devices for AI applications. In the U.S., we continue to be actively engaged in discussions with customers, partners and economic development agencies to establish a U.S. manufacturing facility.
Now let me turn to our third quarter outlook. We expect performance to improve from the first half with revenue of $1.775 billion at the midpoint of guidance. This represents sequential growth of 22%, driven by advanced packaging in support of the full launch of premium tier smartphones.
With that, I will now turn the call over to Megan to provide more detailed financial information.
JULY 31, 2023 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q2 2023 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call
Megan Faust - Amkor Technology, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer
Thank you, Giel. And good afternoon, everyone. Second quarter revenue of $1.46 billion was flat compared to the first quarter with increases in consumer and computing, offset by declines in communications and auto and industrial. Amkor's technology leadership and strong market position are mitigating cyclical variability and providing the resilience needed to exceed industry growth. First half 2023 revenue was down 6% compared to the first half of 2022. This reflects strong outperformance compared to the semiconductor industry, which is estimated to have declined over 20% during the same period.
Gross margin for the second quarter was 12.8%, and gross profit was $187 million. We have continued to focus on cost discipline during the cycle, which is essential to preserve profitability. Sequentially, we reduced manufacturing costs by another $10 million. The manufacturing teams are carefully balancing current and future needs, and we have maintained the structure required to support the anticipated increase in demand in the second half of 2023.
Operating expenses for the second quarter were lower than expected at $111 million due to lower incentive compensation as well as other cost control initiatives. Operating income was $76 million, and operating income margin for the quarter was 5.2%. Net income for the quarter was $64 million, resulting in EPS of $0.26. This represents a more than 40% improvement in bottom line profitability compared to Q1. Approximately half of the increase is in operating income, while the other half is due to favorable foreign currency balance sheet remeasurement, lower net interest expense and lower taxes.
Second quarter EBITDA was $245 million, and EBITDA margin was 16.9%. We ended the quarter with $1.2 billion of cash and short-term investments, and our total liquidity was $1.9 billion. Our total debt as of the end of the second quarter is $1.1 billion, and our debt-to-EBITDA ratio is 0.8x. Amkor's cost and CapEx discipline during this cycle has resulted in continued financial strength as demonstrated by our strong balance sheet. This allows us to continue to invest through this cycle to enable future growth with lead customers.
Moving on to our third quarter outlook. We expect Q3 revenue to be $1.775 billion at the midpoint of guidance, representing sequential growth of 22%. The strong ramp into Q3 is primarily due to the introduction of new premium tier smartphones. We expect gross margin to be between 13.5% and 15.5%. We expect Q3 operating expenses of around $115 million. We expect our full year effective tax rate to be around 17%. Third quarter net income is expected to be between $90 million and $130 million, resulting in EPS of $0.36 to $0.53. We are fine-tuning our full year CapEx target, reducing it by $50 million to $750 million. This is 17% lower than 2022. We are continuing to invest in strengthening our global manufacturing footprint and our advanced packaging technology.
Amkor has 55 years of experience in the semiconductor industry and has successfully navigated through many industry cycles. Over the past several years, we have transformed our operational performance and balance sheet to a position of financial strength. Our strong financial position enables our technology leadership and diverse geographic footprint, allowing us to perform significantly better than previous cycles and to capitalize on the industry mega trends, which we expect to drive accelerated growth as we exit the cycle.
With that, we will now open the call up for your questions. Operator?
Q U E S T I O N S A N D A N S W E R S
(Operator Instructions) Our first question comes from Randy Abrams with Credit Suisse.
Randy Abrams - Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department
I want to ask my first couple of questions about the financial outlook first. For the second half outlook, you had mentioned on the third quarter the growth from the seasonal smartphone. I think, first, just within that, do you see a normal profile or any change to timing for this year for that
JULY 31, 2023 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q2 2023 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call
smartphone ramp? And then for other applications, if you could go through a few of the other areas, how you're seeing auto, industrial, compute, consumer trending and an initial view for fourth quarter if you expect continued growth.
Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Okay. Randy, let me try to answer that here. Let's first focus on the communication market and your question whether we go back to a normal seasonal pattern in the second half of the year. Now if we take the 2 ecosystems, the iOS ecosystem, we see there a normal pattern. It's clear the volumes that are going to be shipped are in line with previous years and we see a ramp in multiple devices supporting that phone ramp. On the other hand, for the Android ecosystem, we still see weakness in the second half of the year, specifically because it takes a longer time to replenish or to build down the existing inventory, both with respect to end products as with respect to inventory in the supply chain. So for the full market, not a full return to normal seasonality.
With respect to the latter part of the year, we see some first signs that the seasonal pattern on a quarterly basis gets back to a normal seasonal pattern. Then with respect to the other markets, we saw a bit of inventory corrections in our second quarter for automotive, and we expect the automotive market in general to stay resilient for the latter part of the year. We have multiple new products in the pipeline, specifically when it comes to applications like ADAS, electrification. I think these markets will continue to be strong, and we expect that the corrections for inventory will be temporarily -- temporary in the second quarter.
So for the other markets, specifically on the computing market, a little bit give and take in the third quarter because there, we see some customers phasing some products out and phasing in new products. But overall, we believe that for the remaining part of the year, we see a good, let's say, basis for a strong business in the second half of the year.
Does that answer your question, Randy?
Randy Abrams - Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department
Yes. Actually, maybe just to follow up. The fourth quarter, I think you mentioned on comps. I guess just overall, because it's a good sequential ramp-up of second quarter. But fourth quarter, I think, can swing either way, depending on the year. But how you see the profile coming up because there was a correction early this year if you expect [it will] improve...
Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Well, I mean the Android side is still a little bit uncertain, Randy, certainly in the latter part of the year. On the other hand, we see first signs in the later part of the year in the fourth quarter to go back to normal seasonality. And as you mentioned before, it can be up a little bit, it can be down a little bit. I think that's what we currently -- the view that we currently have is that's what we are expecting.
Randy Abrams - Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department
Okay. No, that's helpful. The profitability leverage for the margins, are there inflationary costs that you're dealing with or a mix shift to system and package with higher material content? Just curious on the margins where, some years even going to pickup, I think, a bit more, but I'm wondering if there's any factors impacting some of -- gross margins.
Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director
Yes. I guess Megan can comment to that, Randy.
