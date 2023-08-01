JULY 31, 2023 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q2 2023 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call

Giel Rutten Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Jennifer Jue Amkor Technology, Inc. - Senior Director of IR and Finance

Megan Faust Amkor Technology, Inc. - Executive VP, CFO & Treasurer

Randy Abrams Crédit Suisse AG, Research Division - MD and Head of Taiwan Research in the Equity Research Department

Thomas Robert Diffely D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division - MD & Director of Research

Jennifer Jue - Amkor Technology, Inc. - Senior Director of IR and Finance

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Amkor's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me today are Giel Rutten, our Chief Executive Officer; and Megan Faust, our Chief Financial Officer. Our earnings press release was filed with the SEC this afternoon and is available on the Investor Relations page of our website, along with the presentation slides that accompany today's call.

During this presentation, we will use non-GAAP financial measures, and you can find the reconciliation to the U.S. GAAP equivalent on our website. We will make forward-looking statements about our expectations for Amkor's future performance based on the environment as we currently see it. Of course, actual results could differ. Please refer to our press release and SEC filings for information on risk factors, uncertainties and exceptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations. Please note that the financial results discussed today are preliminary, and final data will be included in our Form 10-Q.

And now I would like to turn the call over to Giel.

Giel Rutten - Amkor Technology, Inc. - President, CEO & Director

Thank you, Jennifer. Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining the call today. Amkor delivered second quarter performance in line with our expectations with revenue of $1.46 billion and EPS of $0.26. Demand for advanced packaging increased in the second quarter, notably demand for consumer wearable products and for high-performance computing devices.

For the first half of 2023, revenue of $2.9 billion was down 6% versus the first half of 2022, better than the semiconductor industry estimated decline of over 20% in that same period.

Overall business continues to be dampened by challenging macroeconomic conditions, high inventories and weak end market demand. With our technology leadership and broad geographic footprint, Amkor is outperforming the industry and is well positioned to capitalize on industry mega trends that we expect to propel growth beyond the current cycle.

