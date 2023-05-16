Advanced search
    AMKR   US0316521006

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:31:14 2023-05-16 pm EDT
21.97 USD   +0.55%
01:24pAmkor Technology Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
09:00aTranscript : Amkor Technology, Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/03AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Amkor Technology Declares Quarterly Dividend

05/16/2023 | 01:24pm EDT
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend will be payable on June 26, 2023 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 6, 2023.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information visit amkor.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 6 445 M
Net income 2023 486 M
Net cash 2023 115 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,1x
Yield 2023 1,37%
Capitalization 5 367 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,81x
EV / Sales 2024 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 31 300
Free-Float 34,7%
Managers and Directors
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Gil C. Tily Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.-11.63%5 367
ASML HOLDING N.V.18.22%255 509
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION31.40%74 192
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.24.82%55 664
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.9.69%14 368
ENTEGRIS, INC.39.70%13 714
