Amkor Technology : Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0

02/23/2021 | 12:01pm EST
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leader in advanced packaging technologies that support high-growth markets, including smartphones and 5G, advanced automotive systems, high-performance computing and consumer IoT, recently unveiled new measures that help the company achieve Industry 4.0 initiatives, extending its leadership in quality and efficiency excellence.

Leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning and interconnected systems, Industry 4.0 challenges companies to surpass factory automation and achieve factory intelligence. The goal of factory intelligence is to improve product and service quality, decision making speed on the factory floor and utilization of high-value assets.

Amkor now uses real-time, in-process decision making to drive gains in quality, asset utilization and efficiency. The application of Industry 4.0-era tools reduces cycle times for advanced packaging processing.

“Amkor’s most advanced factories exemplify Industry 4.0,” said Umesh Manathkar, Amkor Corporate VP and CIO. “K5 in Incheon is a superb example of a factory that is truly interconnected, automated and enriched with artificial intelligence and real-time big data analytics.”

With deeply integrated systems, K5 has increased efficiency on the factory floor and throughout the manufacturing process. Amkor is now able to apply lessons learned from K5 planning, construction and operation to other facilities as they are upgraded.

Amkor aligns to an eight-pillar structure to ensure success in Industry 4.0. Five of the pillars are foundational, while three enable an intelligent factory framework. The foundational technology pillars are:

1) Autonomous machines and material handling
2) Industrial IoT for universal connectivity
3) Universal system integration with all backbone systems
4) Image analytics based on Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML)
5) Big data analytics for correlating structured and unstructured data in near real time
6) Cybersecurity to protect enterprise data and intellectual property
7) Simulation to allow experimentation with manufacturing scenarios
8) Cloud computing, which enables scaling up of data gathering, analysis and decision making

By applying weighted scoring to continually monitor plant progress toward the automation goals supported and enabled by these pillars, Amkor has adopted a reliable standard for gauging Industry 4.0 readiness.

Since implementing Industry 4.0 initiatives, Amkor has seen a 60% improvement in productivity for process engineers from Engineering Data Analytics (EDA), and Fault Detection & Classification (FDC) will enable real-time quality control, which ties directly to quality improvements.

Amkor’s QualityFIRST continuous improvement program is the cornerstone of its commitment to deliver zero-defect products. This is especially relevant for the automotive market, which demands zero defects in the component manufacturing process. Leveraging the intelligent factories of Industry 4.0 is a way to achieve zero-defect quality for automotive and other high-stakes applications.

“It’s never been easier to take defects out of the manufacturing process,” Manathkar continued, “and this is just one example. The Industry 4.0 innovations Amkor is leveraging yield improvements in every part of the manufacturing lifecycle.”

Another example of the impressive possibilities unleashed by Industry 4.0 is unit-level traceability (ULT), a long-desired capability for many customers. With ULT, Amkor maintains visibility into materials and processes at every stage. Delivering the ULT data via standard B2B formats and delivery protocols further strengthens supply chain traceability.

Amkor continues to empower its customers with solutions that embrace proven new technologies. By transforming its factories into highly intelligent, automated systems, Amkor is leveraging Industry 4.0 tools to stay future-ready while delivering near real-time data accuracy with maximum efficiency.

For more information: https://amkor.com/smart-manufacturing/

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, www.amkor.com.

Keywords

OSAT
Semiconductor packaging
Advanced IC packaging
Assembly and test
Factory intelligence
Industry 4.0
QualityFIRST
Smart factory
Smart manufacturing
Unit level traceability

Social Media: @amkortechnology


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 666 M - -
Net income 2021 464 M - -
Net Debt 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,6x
Yield 2021 0,45%
Capitalization 5 777 M 5 777 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 29 050
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 19,33 $
Last Close Price 23,74 $
Spread / Highest target -3,12%
Spread / Average Target -18,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.57.43%5 777
ASML HOLDING N.V.21.67%244 501
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION20.23%81 143
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED20.57%68 536
QORVO, INC.7.89%19 513
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.37.76%17 161
