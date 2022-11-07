Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amkor Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMKR   US0316521006

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:25 2022-11-07 pm EST
21.47 USD   +1.95%
12:04pAmkor Technology : Investor Presentation - November 2022
PU
11/03AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
10/31Amkor Technology Posts Improved Q3 Results; Guides Q4 Profit, Revenue In-Line with Street Views
MT
Amkor Technology : Investor Presentation - November 2022

11/07/2022 | 12:04pm EST
Amkor Technology, Inc. Investor Presentation

November 2022

© 2022 Amkor Technology, Inc.

1

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which are often characterized by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or "intend," by the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. All forward-looking statements in this presentation are made based on our current expectations, forecasts, estimates and assumptions. Because such statements include risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 (the "Form 10-K") and from time to time in our other reports filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). You should carefully consider the trends, risks and uncertainties described in this presentation, the Form 10-K and other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC before making any investment decision with respect to our securities. If any of these trends, risks or uncertainties continues or occurs, our business, financial condition or operating results could be materially and adversely affected, the trading prices of our securities could decline, and you could lose part or all of your investment. All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. We assume no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this presentation, except as may be required by applicable law.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain measures that are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of liquidity or performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. See the Appendix for a description of these financial measures and a reconciliation of all such non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures.

© 2022 Amkor Technology, Inc.

2

Amkor by the Numbers

Founded in

$6.1B

30,000+

$780M

1968

Net Sales*

Employees

CapEx*

End Markets

11,000,000

Footprint in

Square Feet of

11 countries

Automotive Communications Industrial

Manufacturing Space

Computing

Consumer

*2021 results

© 2022 Amkor Technology, Inc.

3

Amkor in the Supply Chain

Amkor's packaging and test services are an integral part

of the worldwide semiconductor supply chain

SemiconductorWafer

Companies Manufacturing

Packaging

and Test

Original Equipment

Manufacturers

Fabless

Wafer Foundry

IDM

IDM Fab

OSAT

IDM Factory

Smartphone & Tablet

Automotive

Consumer Electronic

© 2022 Amkor Technology, Inc.

4

Amkor's Differentiators

Technology

Operational Excellence

Service

Advanced Packaging

QualityFIRST Culture

Design Through Drop Ship

Leadership

Execution

Manufacturing Footprint

Engineering Services

Continuous Improvement

Local Sales & Support

  • Broad Portfolio

© 2022 Amkor Technology, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amkor Technology Inc. published this content on 07 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2022 17:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 374 M - -
Net income 2022 774 M - -
Net cash 2022 118 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 6,70x
Yield 2022 0,95%
Capitalization 5 159 M 5 159 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,70x
Nbr of Employees 30 400
Free-Float 34,8%
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 21,06 $
Average target price 25,50 $
Spread / Average Target 21,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
James J Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.-15.05%5 159
ASML HOLDING N.V.-34.29%183 680
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION-41.66%57 217
TOKYO ELECTRON LTD.-42.74%40 170
ZHEJIANG JINGSHENG MECHANICAL & ELECTRICAL CO., LTD.11.80%14 120
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.-24.41%10 774