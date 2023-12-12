Official AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. press release

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, announced today that it has committed to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The net zero goal aligns with the rigorous standards set by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), which aims to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

To achieve the net zero goal by 2050, Amkor has established near-term targets:

Reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 55% by 2033 in its operations

Suppliers in its value chain, covering 67% of Scope 3 emissions, will have science-based targets by 2028

These targets have been submitted to the SBTi for validation today.

“Setting a net zero goal aligned with SBTi is a significant step forward in our sustainability journey. It underscores our commitment to decarbonization, a priority echoed by our stakeholders, including customers, investors, and employees,” said Giel Rutten, Amkor’s president and chief executive officer. “We expect the key initiatives in achieving this goal include transitioning our energy consumption to renewable energy sources and collaborating with suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint in our supply chain.”

Amkor has a long-standing commitment to sustainable business practices, which are firmly embedded in its core values of Reliability and Trust. Over the past decade, since setting the initial emissions reduction target in 2013, Amkor has been steadily reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by implementing initiatives to improve energy efficiency and increase renewable energy usage at its manufacturing facilities.

Amkor expects to regularly report progress towards the net zero goal, reinforcing its commitment to transparency and environmental stewardship. By establishing a net zero goal aligned with SBTi, Amkor aims to contribute to a more sustainable future by advancing decarbonization efforts.

To learn more about Amkor’s ESG initiatives, please visit amkor.com/esg/.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is the world's largest US headquartered OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) service provider. Since its founding in 1968, Amkor has pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries, and electronics OEMs. Amkor provides turnkey manufacturing services for the communication, automotive and industrial, computing, and consumer industries, including but not limited to smartphones, electric vehicles, data centers, artificial intelligence and wearables. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, research and development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the United States. For more information, visit amkor.com.

