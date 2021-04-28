Amkor Technology : 2021 1Q Amkor Transcript

APRIL 26, 2021 / 9:00PM, AMKR.OQ - Q1 2021 Amkor Technology Inc Earnings Call

Within communications, the first quarter sequential decline of 15% was in line with expectations and was less than the past few years. Typically, we expect seasonal Q1 decline in the range of 25% to 30%. Year-on-year, our communications business grew 22%, representing 40% of total quarterly revenue. For full year 2021, we expect continued growth in our communications business, driven by strength in the smartphone market and a further proliferation of 5G technology. Market data forecasts smartphone volumes to increase 9% year-on-year and the 5G penetration rate increasing to around 40% or 540 million units in 2021.

First quarter revenue in the automotive and industrial end market was strong, recovering to pre-pandemic levels and setting a new quarterly record. We had sequential growth of 9% and year-on-year growth of 11% in the quarter, representing 22% of total revenue. We have continued strength in advanced products as well as continued growth in our mainstream and automotive portfolio, most notably in Japan.

For the second quarter, we anticipate that supply chain constraints, especially in the wafer and substrate supply chain, will hold back further growth, and we expect the second quarter automotive revenue to be relatively flat versus Q1. For the second half of the year, we anticipate the automotive supply chain will gradually recover, resulting in further growth. Going forward, we believe the growth drivers in this market remain in place and the semiconductor content per car will further increase due to accelerated proliferation of driver assistance electronics and the electrification of more car models.

The consumer market returned to quarter-on-quarter growth, with an 8% sequential increase in line with expectations. IoT wearables continued to be an important driver for growth. Although some supply chain constraints and expected product pipeline changes continue to be dynamic in this emerging product category. Our overall product and customer pipeline for devices and advanced SiP solutions in the consumer market remains strong. We are confident that the end market for IoT devices will continue to be a growth area for Amkor.

Revenue in the computing end market set a new all-time quarterlyrecord with sequential growth of 2% and a year-on-year growth of 30%. We experienced good performance in all computing applications and a strengthening of our project pipeline. We expect the computing market to drive further growth for outsourced assembly and test services, and we anticipate growth in multiple applications, ranging from personal computing to infrastructure and data centers.

Over recent years, we have established a proven technology portfolio with a required manufacturing scale. And Amkor continues to invest in capacity and technology for this market. With a technology base ranging from large body size flip chip, multichip modules, 2.5D and high-densityfan-out, we are able to offer customers a complete solution in this domain. With growing demand for high-performance package technology, we strengthened our engineering teams to develop specific solutions together with lead customers.

These engagements allow us to introduce key enabling technologies, for example, laser assisted bonding and high-conductive thermal materials to resolve technical challenges. The new technologies enable us to capitalize on opportunities not only in the computing domain, but also to extend these capabilities in other areas like automotive. Finally, our test business grew 15% year-over-year in Q1 as we increase the scope of our test services for 5G communication and system-level testing and continue our focus on expanding test attach rate.

Strong demand in the quarter resulted in good factory utilization, and we saw utilization improvement, especially in our Japan factories. Our wafer-level and flip chip production lines were highly utilized, and utilization rates in our leadframe and wire bond factories further improved with the recovery in the automotive and industrial markets. The high factory utilization contributed to a solid 20% gross margin for Q1.

To prepare for future growth, our manufacturing organization is expanding clean room space in our facilities in Korea, China and the Philippines, and we are further ramping our new T6 factory in Taiwan. We also have been watching closely the growing interest and activity in U.S. semiconductor manufacturing and the new U.S. forward-looking investment policies. We are encouraged by efforts to fund the CHIPS for America initiatives and are actively exploring to be part of the U.S. semiconductor manufacturing supply chain.

CapEx for the year is expected to be around $700 million, the capital intensity in the low teens. Major investments in 2021 are planned for wafer-level and flip chip technology, SiP capacity -- test capacity and the facility expansions I mentioned previously. We also plan specific investments to support our Industry 4.0 program, enabling an intelligent factory framework to improve quality, decision-making speed and asset utilization.

3

REFINITIV STREETEVENTS | www.refinitiv.com | Contact Us