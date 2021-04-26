Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Amkor Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMKR

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 04/26 11:50:50 am
24.62 USD   +3.36%
11:43aAMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Presentation 1Q 2021
PU
04:33aAMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Technically solid
04/19AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Meeting the Challenges of 5G RF Production Test Services
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Amkor Technology : Earnings Presentation 1Q 2021

04/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amkor Technology, Inc.

Q1 2021 Earnings Call

April 26, 2021

© 2021 Amkor Technology, Inc.

1

Presenter Introductions

Jennifer Jue

Giel Rutten

Megan Faust

Senior Director,

President and

Executive Vice

Investor

Chief Executive

President and

Relations

Officer

Chief Financial

Officer

© 2021 Amkor Technology, Inc.

2

Disclaimer

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

All information and other statements contained in this presentation, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results and events to differ materially from our historical and expected results and those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements. Our historical financial information, and the risks and other important factors that could affect the outcome of the events set forth in these statements and that could affect our operating results and financial condition, are contained in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Form 10-K for the 2020 year and subsequent filings. We undertake no obligation to review or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after this presentation, except as may be required by law.

Policy Regarding Prior Guidance and Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time we may provide financial guidance in our earnings releases and make other forward-looking statements. Our financial guidance and other forward-looking statements are effective only on the date given. In accordance with our policy, we will not update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on any prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation, except as may be required by law. No reference made to any prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements in connection with this presentation should be construed to update, reaffirm or otherwise comment on such prior financial guidance or other forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This presentation contains certain measures that are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of liquidity or performance prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies. See "Financial Reconciliation Tables", "Non-GAAP Measures" and "Endnotes."

© 2021 Amkor Technology, Inc.

3

Business Highlights and Industry Trends

Giel Rutten l President and Chief Executive Officer

© 2021 Amkor Technology, Inc.

4

Q1 2021 Highlights

Record first quarter revenue, up 15% YoY

Record first quarter EPS of $0.49

Continued strong demand

$1.33B

Revenue

© 2021 Amkor Technology, Inc.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amkor Technology Inc. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 15:42:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
11:43aAMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Earnings Presentation 1Q 2021
PU
04/19AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Meeting the Challenges of 5G RF Production Test Services
PU
04/05AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 26..
BU
03/10AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Investor Presentation - March 2021
PU
03/07AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Increasing the Conductive Density of Packaging
PU
02/23AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Factory Intelligence Enables Industry 4.0
BU
02/22AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/19AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
02/11ADVANCED ENERGY INDUSTRIES  : Announces Retirement of President and CEO Yuval Wa..
AQ
02/11AMKOR TECHNOLOGY  : 2020 4Q Amkor Transcript
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 685 M - -
Net income 2021 488 M - -
Net Debt 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 5 815 M 5 815 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,05x
EV / Sales 2022 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 29 050
Free-Float 32,0%
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 23,82 $
Spread / Highest target -3,44%
Spread / Average Target -20,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.57.96%5 815
ASML HOLDING N.V.39.38%276 194
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION32.87%89 484
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED27.29%70 363
QORVO, INC.16.63%21 964
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.36.53%17 021
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ