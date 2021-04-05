Log in
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
Amkor Technology : to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on April 26, 2021

04/05/2021
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the first quarter 2021 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, April 26, 2021.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, April 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13718212).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 685 M - -
Net income 2021 488 M - -
Net Debt 2021 179 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 12,7x
Yield 2021 0,33%
Capitalization 5 992 M 5 992 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,09x
EV / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 29 050
Free-Float 32,1%
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,00 $
Last Close Price 24,56 $
Spread / Highest target -6,35%
Spread / Average Target -22,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.62.86%5 992
ASML HOLDING N.V.33.14%257 893
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION35.37%91 361
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED31.85%70 880
QORVO, INC.16.02%21 848
ENTEGRIS, INC.24.96%16 242
