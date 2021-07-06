Log in
    AMKR   US0316521006

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
Amkor Technology : to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 26, 2021

07/06/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, will issue its financial results for the second quarter of 2021 after the close of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on Monday, July 26, 2021.

Amkor management will host a conference call and webcast to review the results on Monday, July 26, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). To access the live audio webcast and the accompanying slide presentation, visit the Investor Relations section of Amkor’s website, located at https://ir.amkor.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available after completion of the call. The live call can also be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test services and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 621 M - -
Net income 2021 491 M - -
Net Debt 2021 226 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 11,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 643 M 5 643 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,04x
EV / Sales 2022 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 29 050
Free-Float 32,0%
Managers and Directors
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.53.25%5 765
ASML HOLDING N.V.46.25%287 013
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION33.70%89 913
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED22.21%68 772
QORVO, INC.17.68%20 643
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.38.99%18 131