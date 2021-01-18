Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Amkor Technology, Inc.    AMKR

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amkor Technology : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on February 8, 2021

01/18/2021 | 05:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Amkor Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will issue its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 after the close of trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, February 8, 2021. Amkor management will host a conference call to discuss the company's financial results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Monday, February 8, 2021.

The conference call can be accessed at Amkor's website: www.amkor.com. You may also access the call by dialing 1-877-407-4019 or 1-201-689-8337. A replay of the call will be made available at Amkor's website or by dialing 1-877-660-6853 or 1-201-612-7415 (conference ID 13715048).

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world’s largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world’s leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor’s operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit www.amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
05:23pAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Resul..
BU
2020AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : AMKR) Insiders Make Significant Share Sales
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Amkor Technology Insider Continues 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Selling By Insiders Lingers at Amkor Technology
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Sales Continue 90-Day Trend at Amkor Technology
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Amkor Technology
MT
2020INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Adds to Selling Trend at Amkor Technology
MT
2020AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
2020AMKOR TECHNOLOGY : to Present at Upcoming Conferences
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4 986 M - -
Net income 2020 302 M - -
Net Debt 2020 874 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 4 374 M 4 374 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,05x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 29 650
Free-Float 32,7%
Chart AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amkor Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 14,63 $
Last Close Price 18,04 $
Spread / Highest target -8,54%
Spread / Average Target -18,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Gil C. Tily Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.19.63%4 374
ASML HOLDING N.V.9.63%216 409
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION15.94%78 849
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED12.55%65 754
QORVO, INC.6.63%20 221
ASE TECHNOLOGY HOLDING CO., LTD.23.62%14 935
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ