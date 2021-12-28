Log in
    AMKR   US0316521006

AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(AMKR)
12/28 01:59:30 pm
24.4250 USD   +3.02%
12/22Sidoti Initiates Amkor Technology With Buy Rating, $28 Price Target
MT
12/06AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
12/01INSIDER SELL : Amkor Technology
MT
Amkor Technology to Present at the Needham Virtual Growth Conference

12/28/2021 | 08:01am EST
Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMKR), a leading provider of semiconductor packaging and test services, today announced that it will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Amkor's presentation will occur at 3:30 pm Eastern Time (1:30 pm Mountain Time).

A webcast of the presentation will be made available, both live and by replay, on the Investor Relations section of Amkor's website, located at ir.amkor.com.

About Amkor Technology, Inc.

Amkor Technology, Inc. is one of the world's largest providers of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Founded in 1968, Amkor pioneered the outsourcing of IC packaging and test and is now a strategic manufacturing partner for the world's leading semiconductor companies, foundries and electronics OEMs. Amkor's operational base includes production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices located in key electronics manufacturing regions in Asia, Europe and the USA. For more information, visit amkor.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 6 067 M - -
Net income 2021 593 M - -
Net Debt 2021 166 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,80x
Yield 2021 0,67%
Capitalization 5 798 M 5 798 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,98x
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 29 050
Free-Float 30,7%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,71 $
Average target price 27,50 $
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
Managers and Directors
Giel Rutten President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Megan Faust Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Joo-Jin Kim Executive Chairman
Roger A. Carolin Independent Director
Robert R. Morse Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMKOR TECHNOLOGY, INC.53.38%5 798
ASML HOLDING N.V.79.37%330 931
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION53.18%101 854
TOKYO ELECTRON LIMITED70.83%88 937
ENTEGRIS, INC.46.66%19 094
QORVO, INC.-8.54%17 131