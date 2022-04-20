Log in
    AL3   AU0000079212

AML3D LIMITED

(AL3)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  04/20 12:09:54 am EDT
0.0820 AUD   -3.53%
12:35aAML3D : Application for quotation of securities - AL3
PU
02/27AML3D Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
2021AML3D in Collaboration to Develop Applications for Boron Nitrite Nanotubes
MT
AML3D : Application for quotation of securities - AL3

04/20/2022 | 12:35am EDT
Announcement Summary

Entity name

AML3D LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Wednesday April 20, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

Issue date

AL3

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

51,171,638

20/04/2022

be quoted

1.1 Name of entity AML3D LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ABN

1.3 ASX issuer code AL3

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 20/4/2022

Registration number 55602857983

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    +Restricted securities where the escrow period has expired or is about to expire

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class as a result of escrow expiring on an existing classFROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

AL3AD : ORDINARY FULLY PAID RESTRICTED

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description AL3 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of +restricted securities where the escrow period

And the date the escrow restrictions

has expired or is about to expire

have ceased or will cease

51,171,638

20/4/2022

Issue date

20/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

51,171,638

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Nil consideration paid at the time of removal of restrictions. The restricted shares were on issue at IPO. Assumed consideration is IPO price at time of initial ASX listing ie $0.20.

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.200000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Disclaimer

AML3D Ltd. published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 April 2022 04:34:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 2,90 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
Net income 2022 -3,90 M -2,87 M -2,87 M
Net Debt 2022 2,90 M 2,14 M 2,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,70x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 12,8 M 9,42 M 9,42 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,41x
EV / Sales 2023 1,47x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 54,6%
Managers and Directors
Andrew Michael Clayton Sales Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Hamish McEwin Chief Financial Officer
Paul Colegrove Manager-Engineering Technology
Karsten Bartnicki Chief Operating Officer
Leonard Piro Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AML3D LIMITED-39.29%9
ATLAS COPCO AB-25.78%56 628
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-11.06%34 859
FANUC CORPORATION-15.87%31 040
TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES CO. LTD.-28.48%25 964
SANDVIK AB-24.05%25 078