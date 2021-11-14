Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Arab Emirates
  4. Dubai Financial Market
  5. Amlak Finance PJSC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMLAK   AEA001201010

AMLAK FINANCE PJSC

(AMLAK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Amlak Finance : Detailed analysis of the accumulated losses

11/14/2021 | 07:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Detailed analysis of accumulated losses

Date:

14 November 2021

Listed Company Name:

Amlak Finance PJSC

Define the period of the

30 September 2021

financial statements:

Accumulated losses:

AED 1.1 billion

Accumulated losses to

72%

capital ratio:

The main reasons leading

The accumulated losses are mainly due to fair value losses

to these accumulated

recorded on investment properties in 2014 and 2020.

losses:

During the period from 2009 to 2013 the Group held certain

investment properties amounting to AED 2,942 million which

have been carried at cost since acquisition. These investment

properties were fair valued as of 31 December 2014 and a fair

value loss on these properties of AED 1,761 million was recorded

during 2014.

During the year 2020, real estate prices declined significantly due

to the impact of COVID-19 and, accordingly, Amlak recorded

fair value loss of AED 463 million on investment properties.

Accumulated losses was reduced from AED 2.3 billion as at 31

December 2020 to AED 1.1 billion as at 30 September 2021 due

to a number of initiatives taken by the management and the

closure of the settlement as mentioned below

Measures to be taken to

Amlak held an extraordinary general meeting in September

address accumulated

2014 where a financial restructuring plan was approved by the

losses:

shareholders of the company.

Since 2014, the company has been implementing the

restructuring which has allowed for the resumption of normal

business activity.

In January 2019, the company announced it had entered into

renegotiations with its financiers on the restructuring terms

agreed in 2014 which had subsequently been revised in 2016.

In June 2020, the company succeeded in obtaining the signature

of all the financiers on the agreement that governs the new terms

of its debt restructuring.

Amlak initiated the process to carry out the new terms of the agreement which allows flexibility to adapt to current market conditions enabling the company to develop its business and further strengthen the balance sheet.

The Company fully settled its high-cost tranche A financiers during the third quarter of the year 2020.

Restructuring / renegotiation enabled the successful repayment of 69% of Amlak's Islamic deposit liabilities and 43% of Mudaraba Instrument relating to tranche B financiers over a period of almost seven years under the 12-year restructuring plan.

The company continued rolling the debt settlement arrangement initiative through cash and real estate assets swap, which contributed to reducing the losses during the nine months period ended 30 September 2021, through successful debt settlement with financiers wherein four financiers fully settled and two financiers partly settled their exposure.

Such initiatives will continue during the year and will be key to reducing accumulated losses, in addition to other initiatives in this regard.

On October 01 2019, the company announced that it has been awarded AED 780 million in an arbitration administered by the Dubai International Arbitration Center since 2013. The ruling has also awarded Amlak Finance its legal costs and additional compensation. As at 30 September 2021, Amlak has concluded the settlement with the other party with a net value of AED 875 million including land plots with an approximate net value of AED 675 million in addition to the payment of AED 200 million in cash in 4 equal installments over 24 months. The first installment of AED 50 million was received during the period. The settlement will also have a positive impact on the company's future financial position upon receipt of cash installments.

Authorized signatory

Disclaimer

Amlak Finance PJSC published this content on 14 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2021 11:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about AMLAK FINANCE PJSC
07:00aAMLAK FINANCE : Detailed analysis of the accumulated losses
PU
05/17AMLAK FINANCE : Dubai ruler dissolves tribunal for settling disputes with home lenders
RE
05/17AMLAK FINANCE : Dubai ruler dissolves tribunal for settling disputes with home lenders
RE
05/15Amlak Finance Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
CI
03/21Amlak Finance Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
CI
2020Amlak Finance Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2020
CI
2020Amlak Finance Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
CI
2020Amlak Finance PJSC Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt
CI
2020Amlak Finance Announces Completion of the Development of its Labour Camp Project in Al ..
CI
2019Amlak Finance Pjsc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 17,3 M 4,70 M 4,70 M
Net income 2020 -451 M -123 M -123 M
Net Debt 2020 5,26 M 1,43 M 1,43 M
P/E ratio 2020 -0,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 488 M 133 M 133 M
EV / Sales 2019 4,89x
EV / Sales 2020 22,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart AMLAK FINANCE PJSC
Duration : Period :
Amlak Finance PJSC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMLAK FINANCE PJSC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arif Abdullah Abdulrahman Al-Harmi Chief Executive Officer
Ahmad Omar Salameh Chief Financial Officer
Ali Ibrahim Mohammad Ismail Chairman
Muna Kadhem Al Shams Head-Compliance & Control
Khalid Salem Al-Halyan Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMLAK FINANCE PJSC28.46%133
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED43.07%61 264
SYNCHRONY FINANCIAL43.22%27 461
ORIX CORPORATION49.04%24 848
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED39.72%9 123
PIRAMAL ENTERPRISES LIMITED85.60%8 511