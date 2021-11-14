Amlak Finance : Detailed analysis of the accumulated losses

of all the financiers on the agreement that governs the new terms

Amlak initiated the process to carry out the new terms of the agreement which allows flexibility to adapt to current market conditions enabling the company to develop its business and further strengthen the balance sheet.

The Company fully settled its high-cost tranche A financiers during the third quarter of the year 2020.

Restructuring / renegotiation enabled the successful repayment of 69% of Amlak's Islamic deposit liabilities and 43% of Mudaraba Instrument relating to tranche B financiers over a period of almost seven years under the 12-year restructuring plan.

The company continued rolling the debt settlement arrangement initiative through cash and real estate assets swap, which contributed to reducing the losses during the nine months period ended 30 September 2021, through successful debt settlement with financiers wherein four financiers fully settled and two financiers partly settled their exposure.

Such initiatives will continue during the year and will be key to reducing accumulated losses, in addition to other initiatives in this regard.

On October 01 2019, the company announced that it has been awarded AED 780 million in an arbitration administered by the Dubai International Arbitration Center since 2013. The ruling has also awarded Amlak Finance its legal costs and additional compensation. As at 30 September 2021, Amlak has concluded the settlement with the other party with a net value of AED 875 million including land plots with an approximate net value of AED 675 million in addition to the payment of AED 200 million in cash in 4 equal installments over 24 months. The first installment of AED 50 million was received during the period. The settlement will also have a positive impact on the company's future financial position upon receipt of cash installments.

