Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AMMB Holdings    AMBANK   MYL1015OO006

AMMB HOLDINGS

(AMBANK)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AMMB : Malaysia's Ambank to pay government $700 million in 1MDB-linked settlement

02/26/2021 | 09:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective mask walks past an Ambank branch, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysian banking group AMMB Holdings Berhad (AmBank) will pay 2.83 billion ringgit ($699 million) to the government to settle claims related to a multi-billion-dollar financial scandal at state fund 1MDB, the finance ministry said on Friday.

An AmBank spokesman had no immediate comment.

AmBank Group has been under scrutiny over its role in the alleged theft of $4.5 billion from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, a state fund former prime minister Najib Razak set up in 2009.

Last year, Najib was found guilty of corruption and money laundering charges over the transfer of millions of dollars linked to a 1MDB unit into his Ambank accounts between 2014 and 2015. He denies wrongdoing and has filed an appeal.

As part of the settlement with AmBank, Malaysia's securities regulator will require AmInvestment Bank Berhad to take corrective measures, including putting in place systems and processes to strengthen its due diligence framework, the finance ministry said.

"Resolving this through the court system would have cost a lot of time, money and resources," Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz said in a statement.

"With this settlement, the payment of the monies will be expedited, instead of being held up by lengthy court battles, and can be utilised to fulfil 1MDB's outstanding obligations."

The government said in November 1MDB was still $7.8 billion in debt following the scandal.

In 2015, the Malaysian central bank gave AmBank a 53.7 million ringgit fine by for breaching certain financial regulations.

($1 = 4.0480 ringgit)

(Reporting by Rozanna Latiff and Joseph Sipalan; Editing by David Goodman and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
All news about AMMB HOLDINGS
09:08aAMMB : Malaysia's Ambank to pay government $700 million in 1MDB-linked settlemen..
RE
2020AMMB HOLDINGS : half-yearly earnings release
2020AMMB : Winding up / receiver & manager / restraining order / special administrat..
PU
2020AMMB HOLDINGS : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2020Malaysia Airports, AMMB Holdings Dropped From Benchmark Index
DJ
2020AMMB HOLDINGS : annual earnings release
2020ANZ halts dividend as loan-loss charges push first-half profit down 60%
RE
2019AMMB HOLDINGS BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
2019SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most up on hopes of U.S. tariff delay; Thailand falls fo..
RE
2019AMMB HOLDINGS BERHAD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 4 389 M 1 084 M 1 084 M
Net income 2021 1 024 M 253 M 253 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 9,43x
Yield 2021 3,39%
Capitalization 9 705 M 2 402 M 2 397 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,21x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,12x
Nbr of Employees 10 000
Free-Float 38,1%
Chart AMMB HOLDINGS
Duration : Period :
AMMB Holdings Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMMB HOLDINGS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 3,74 MYR
Last Close Price 3,23 MYR
Spread / Highest target 39,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sulaiman bin Mohamed Tahir Group Chief Executive Officer
Jamie Ling Group Chief Financial Officer
Azman Hashim Non-Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Iswaraan Suppiah Group Chief Operations Officer
Faradina Mohammad Ghouse Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMMB HOLDINGS-11.51%2 402
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.18.97%461 327
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION18.54%310 190
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED4.17%285 887
CHINA MERCHANTS BANK CO., LTD.23.89%211 916
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.81%207 830
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ