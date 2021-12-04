Log in
AMMB Berhad : AmBank Group strengthens its commitment to ESG practices

12/04/2021 | 07:22pm EST
AmBank Group strengthens its commitment to ESG practices

As the world sees a shift in the de-

mographics of investors and customers,

their demands that business enterprises

adopt sustainability-related practices

cannot be ignored any longer. Today, it

is imperative for financial institutions to

integrate sustainability into their busi-

ness due to expectations for business

enterprises to also serve environmental

and social purposes.

Environmental and social issues have a

significant impact on customers' abilities to

meet their financial obligations. They can

also result in the depreciation of collaterals,

tribute to the greater good of our people

agement arm, launched two sustainable

which exposes the financial institution to

and planet through responsible banking

and responsible investment funds in its

financial risks.

and business practices. This commitment is

sustainable series line-up - the Positive

AmBank Group is taking sustainability

reflected in our Group Sustainability Agen-

Change Fund and Climate Tech Fund.

seriously as it recognises the role of finan-

da, where we actively consider ESG risks

Through AmBank Group's small and

cial institutions in the matter.

and impacts to create shared prosperity for

medium enterprise (SME) customer base,

AmBank Group's Focus 8 Strategy

the current and future generations without

the group aims to unlock the potential

includes the integration of environmental,

compromising our financial objectives."

of the SME sector while contributing to

social and governance (ESG) consider-

AmBank GROUP's

socioeconomic development. Through the

ations into its strategies, business and

AmBank BizClub, the group has engaged

operations. The Focus 8 Strategy and the

sustainability agenda

more than 12,000 SMEs to provide educa-

group's Sustainability Framework, which

The group made good progress in its

tion, training and networking opportuni-

is underpinned by three sustainability

sustainability agenda to future-proof its

ties to help businesses scale.

themes - responsible banking, conscious

business. In FY2021, the group set up the

AmBank Group's zakat distribution

self-conduct and positive societal impact

Group Sustainability Council to deliberate

strategy has also been recalibrated from

- reflect its commitment to the United

on, monitor and drive its sustainability

providing sustenance to creating long-

Nations Sustainable Development Goals

agenda. It also identified the relevant

term impact by widening the scope for

(UN SDGs) and the higher objectives of

sustainability sponsors to accelerate key

capacity-building and capital for micro

Shariah (Maqasid Shariah).

strategic initiatives, driven by sustainabili-

businesses.

Integrating ESG impacts entails, inter

ty-related KPIs.

AmBank Group is the first Malaysian fi-

alia, considering climate change risks,

In addition, the group has introduced

nancial institution to install solar panels on

promoting financial inclusion, ensuring

Environmental and Social Risk Grade (ESRG)

one of its buildings, enabling it to generate

that procedures in relation to anti-bribery

as part of its credit evaluation process and

clean energy, offset its carbon emissions

and corrupt practices are in place, ensuring

established robust policies and guidelines

and lower operational costs.

the well-being and development of its

that address key sustainability matters.

Externally, AmBank Group actively

workforce, having a clear digital strategy,

AmInvest, AmBank Group's fund man-

participates in industry efforts to develop

as well as ensuring that

the sustainability market. For example, Am-

contribute to the greater

Bank Islamic was appointed as the Chair of

its communities.

the first VBI Sectoral Guide Working Group

AmBank Group CEO

AmBank Group, our strategy

to help develop sectoral guidelines for the

Sulaiman Mohd Tahir

palm oil, renewable energy and energy

that sustainability is at

long-term vision are

efficiency sectors.

of AmBank Group's strategy

and"by our commitment

AmBank Group is also a member of the

long-term vision.

contribute to the greater

Joint Committee on Climate Change (JC3),

"At AmBank Group,

good of our people and

a platform established by Bank Negara

our strategy and

planet through responsible

Malaysia and the Securities Commission

long-term vision are

banking and business

Malaysia, to pursue collaborative actions

underpinned by our

practices." - Sulaiman

for building climate resilience within the

commitment to con-

country's financial sector.

ESG . 003

Disclaimer

AMMB Holdings Bhd published this content on 06 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 December 2021 00:21:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
