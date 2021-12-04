AMMB Berhad : AmBank Group strengthens its commitment to ESG practices

|
As the world sees a shift in the de-
mographics of investors and customers,
their demands that business enterprises
adopt sustainability-related practices
cannot be ignored any longer. Today, it
is imperative for financial institutions to
integrate sustainability into their busi-
ness due to expectations for business
enterprises to also serve environmental
and social purposes.
Environmental and social issues have a
significant impact on customers' abilities to
meet their financial obligations. They can
also result in the depreciation of collaterals,
tribute to the greater good of our people
agement arm, launched two sustainable
which exposes the financial institution to
and planet through responsible banking
and responsible investment funds in its
financial risks.
and business practices. This commitment is
sustainable series line-up - the Positive
AmBank Group is taking sustainability
reflected in our Group Sustainability Agen-
Change Fund and Climate Tech Fund.
seriously as it recognises the role of finan-
da, where we actively consider ESG risks
Through AmBank Group's small and
cial institutions in the matter.
and impacts to create shared prosperity for
medium enterprise (SME) customer base,
AmBank Group's Focus 8 Strategy
the current and future generations without
the group aims to unlock the potential
includes the integration of environmental,
compromising our financial objectives."
of the SME sector while contributing to
social and governance (ESG) consider-
AmBank GROUP's
socioeconomic development. Through the
ations into its strategies, business and
AmBank BizClub, the group has engaged
operations. The Focus 8 Strategy and the
sustainability agenda
more than 12,000 SMEs to provide educa-
group's Sustainability Framework, which
The group made good progress in its
tion, training and networking opportuni-
is underpinned by three sustainability
sustainability agenda to future-proof its
ties to help businesses scale.
themes - responsible banking, conscious
business. In FY2021, the group set up the
AmBank Group's zakat distribution
self-conduct and positive societal impact
Group Sustainability Council to deliberate
strategy has also been recalibrated from
- reflect its commitment to the United
on, monitor and drive its sustainability
providing sustenance to creating long-
Nations Sustainable Development Goals
agenda. It also identified the relevant
term impact by widening the scope for
(UN SDGs) and the higher objectives of
sustainability sponsors to accelerate key
capacity-building and capital for micro
Shariah (Maqasid Shariah).
strategic initiatives, driven by sustainabili-
businesses.
Integrating ESG impacts entails, inter
ty-related KPIs.
AmBank Group is the first Malaysian fi-
alia, considering climate change risks,
In addition, the group has introduced
nancial institution to install solar panels on
promoting financial inclusion, ensuring
Environmental and Social Risk Grade (ESRG)
one of its buildings, enabling it to generate
that procedures in relation to anti-bribery
as part of its credit evaluation process and
clean energy, offset its carbon emissions
and corrupt practices are in place, ensuring
established robust policies and guidelines
and lower operational costs.
the well-being and development of its
that address key sustainability matters.
Externally, AmBank Group actively
workforce, having a clear digital strategy,
AmInvest, AmBank Group's fund man-
participates in industry efforts to develop
|
contribute to the greater
|
its communities.
AmBank Group CEO
|
AmBank Group, our strategy
to help develop sectoral guidelines for the
Sulaiman Mohd Tahir
palm oil, renewable energy and energy
that sustainability is at
of AmBank Group's strategy
AmBank Group is also a member of the
|
long-term vision.
"At AmBank Group,
our strategy and
|
planet through responsible
underpinned by our
commitment to con-
country's financial sector.