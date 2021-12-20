AMMB Berhad : Customers affected by floods are our priority now

MEDIA RELEASE
19 December 2021
Customers affected by floods are our priority now
AmBank Group today announced that it will roll out targeted assistance for customers affected by the floods nationwide.
Dato' Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, Group Chief Executive Officer, AmBank Group, said, "This is indeed a challenging time for our fellow Malaysians. The Bank is committed to providing flood assistance to all our affected customers through our Flood Relief Programme. Our thoughts and prayers here at AmBank Group go out to those affected by the floods.
This Programme provides targeted assistance to eligible customers who are struggling with the aftereffects of the floods. Customers are offered a moratorium of up to six months for all loans and financing facilities including credit card facilities, with no late or penalty charges imposed during the moratorium period.
Further to that, customers who are seeking replacement of passbooks, cheque books, fixed deposit certificates, ATM, Credit and Debit cards will be waived of all incidental and replacement charges to help ease their burden."
Issued by Media Relations Unit, Group Corporate Communications & Marketing, AmBank Group Level 21, Bangunan AmBank Group, 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, 50200 Kuala Lumpur
MEDIA RELEASE
Customers of AmBank who have experienced difficulties and disruptions as a direct result of the flooding can contact their nearest branch or the AmBank's 24-hour Contact Center at 03-2178 8888.
In addition to assisting its customers, the Bank through Kelab AmBank Group, will be providing financial assistance to its staff who are impacted by the floods in order to alleviate the hardship faced by them during this challenging and harrowing times.
About AmBank Group
AmBank Group is a leading financial services group with over 40 years of expertise in supporting the economic development of Malaysia. We have over three million customers and employ over 9,000 people.
The Group was listed on the Main Market of Bursa Malaysia in 1988. It is the sixth-largest banking group by assets in Malaysia, with a market capitalisation of around RM9 billion and assets of RM170.2 billion as at 31 March 2021.
AmBank Group serves over three million individual and corporate customers. It provides services in wholesale banking, retail banking, business banking, investment banking and related financial services which include Islamic banking, underwriting of general insurance, stock and share broking, futures broking, investment advisory and management services in assets, real estate investment trust and unit trusts.
For more information, please visit www.ambankgroup.com
For further information, please contact Syed Anuar Syed Ali, Executive Vice President, Group Corporate Communications and Marketing, AmBank Group at Tel: 03-2036 1703 or email at sasa@ambankgroup.com
Issued by Media Relations Unit, Group Corporate Communications & Marketing, AmBank Group Level 21, Bangunan AmBank Group, 55, Jalan Raja Chulan, 50200 Kuala Lumpur