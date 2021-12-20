AMMB Berhad : Customers affected by floods are our priority now

MEDIA RELEASE

Customers affected by floods are our priority now

AmBank Group today announced that it will roll out targeted assistance for customers affected by the floods nationwide.

Dato' Sulaiman Mohd Tahir, Group Chief Executive Officer, AmBank Group, said, "This is indeed a challenging time for our fellow Malaysians. The Bank is committed to providing flood assistance to all our affected customers through our Flood Relief Programme. Our thoughts and prayers here at AmBank Group go out to those affected by the floods.

This Programme provides targeted assistance to eligible customers who are struggling with the aftereffects of the floods. Customers are offered a moratorium of up to six months for all loans and financing facilities including credit card facilities, with no late or penalty charges imposed during the moratorium period.

Further to that, customers who are seeking replacement of passbooks, cheque books, fixed deposit certificates, ATM, Credit and Debit cards will be waived of all incidental and replacement charges to help ease their burden."

