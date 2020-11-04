AMMO, Inc. Expects to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Results on or before November 16, 2020

Log in
11/04/2020 | 08:30am EST

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, Nov. 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (OTCQB: POWW) (“AMMO” or the “Company”), a premier American ammunition and munition components manufacturer and technology leader, plans to report its second quarter fiscal 2021 results on or before November 16, 2020.

“Given the diligent work of our CFO and his Finance Department team, AMMO anticipates reporting on November 16th $12.0 million in revenue for the second quarter of the Company’s 2021 fiscal year. I am proud of the work of our team in this challenging post-COVID time where we are poised to report a 306% year-over-year revenue increase,” said Fred Wagenhals, AMMO’s chairman and CEO. “Our hard work and dedication is clearly paying off, we will see a 24% sequential revenue increase when comparing the reported $9.7 million in revenue in the first quarter of fiscal 2021 with the expected second quarter $12.0 million revenue figure.”

About AMMO, Inc.
AMMO was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. The Company designs and manufactures products for a variety of markets, including law enforcement, military, hunting, sport shooting and self-defense. AMMO promotes its company branded munitions, its patented STREAK Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/ subsonic munitions, and O.W.L. Technologies®. The Company’s corporate offices are headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Manufacturing operations are based in both northern Arizona and Manitowoc, Wisconsin. For more information please visit: www.ammoinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This document contains certain “forward-looking statements”. All statements other than statements of historical fact are “forward-looking statements” for purposes of federal and state securities laws, including, but not limited to, any projections of earnings, revenue or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies, goals and objectives of management for future operations; any statements concerning proposed new products and services or developments thereof; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; any statements or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing.

Forward looking statements may include the words “may,” “could,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “believe,” “expect” or “anticipate” or other similar words, or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements present our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this report. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made. We do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of circumstances or events that arise after the dates they are made. You should, however, consult further disclosures and risk factors we include in Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Reports filed on Form 8-K.

Investor Contact:
Rob Wiley
Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (480) 947-0001
ir@ammo-inc.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020

