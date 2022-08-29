Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. AMMO, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POWW   US00175J1079

AMMO, INC.

(POWW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17 2022-08-29 pm EDT
3.985 USD   +1.40%
12:38pAmmo's top investor seeks board control, nominates 7 new directors
RE
12:27pAMMO Stands By Growth Strategy As Steve Urvan Proposes Board Revamp
MT
11:13aAMMO, Inc. Comments on Letter from The Urvan Group
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ammo's top investor seeks board control, nominates 7 new directors

08/29/2022 | 12:38pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BOSTON (Reuters) - Ammo Inc's largest investor wants to take control of the ammunition manufacturer's board and boost the firm's profit through growth in e-commerce of firearms, outdoor sporting and related goods, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

Steve Urvan, who owns 17% of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company and sits on the board, nominated seven director candidates, including himself, his letter to other shareholders said. The candidates have experience in firearms manufacturing, e-commerce and mergers and acquisitions.

Urvan sold GunBroker.com, a company he founded and ran for over two decades, to Ammo in 2021 and believes the company could reach $1 billion in annual sales over the coming years by growing the online platform and entering new categories.

Ammo this month announced plans to separate its manufacturing and online marketplace, just 16 months after completing the acquisition of GunBroker.com. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company, Urvan argues, should adopt a new strategy to transform itself from a conventional ammunitions manufacturing business to a diversified e-commerce platform. He acknowledged that he is taking "a relatively extraordinary step for a sitting director" with his plan to take control of the board.

Shareholders will be able to vote on directors at the company's annual meeting due later this year.

He thinks new directors could assess Ammo's leadership team, cut costs in its ammunitions segment, focus more on higher growth opportunities in e-commerce and consider possible acquisitions in related areas including sporting goods, apparel and collectibles. Ultimately he would also like to separate the CEO and chairman roles, a trend in corporate governance.

Before Ammo bought GunBroker.com, the company posted five years of net losses as expenses rose, Urvan wrote. Ammo's share price has lagged peers, tumbling 47% in the last 52 weeks. Rival Clarus Corp's shares fell 18% and Vista Outdoors' stock dropped 29% during the same time.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Sam Holmes)

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMMO, INC. 2.16% 4.005 Delayed Quote.-27.89%
CLARUS CORPORATION -9.01% 20.3 Delayed Quote.-19.55%
All news about AMMO, INC.
12:38pAmmo's top investor seeks board control, nominates 7 new directors
RE
12:27pAMMO Stands By Growth Strategy As Steve Urvan Proposes Board Revamp
MT
11:13aAMMO, Inc. Comments on Letter from The Urvan Group
GL
11:12aAMMO, Inc. Comments on Letter from The Urvan Group
AQ
08:05aThe Urvan Group Issues Letter to AMMO Inc. Shareholders Regarding its Nomination of a F..
BU
08/25AMMO, Inc. CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders Highlighting the Separation of Its Ammun..
GL
08/25AMMO, Inc. CEO Provides Letter to Shareholders Highlighting the Separation of Its Ammun..
AQ
08/19AMMO, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
GL
08/19AMMO, Inc. Announces Preferred Stock Dividend
AQ
08/16AMMO Shares Extend Falls Following Fiscal Q1 Revenue Miss
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on AMMO, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 295 M - -
Net income 2023 29,9 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 15,7x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 460 M 460 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,56x
Capi. / Sales 2024 1,30x
Nbr of Employees 359
Free-Float 74,9%
Chart AMMO, INC.
Duration : Period :
AMMO, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMMO, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 3,93 $
Average target price 8,00 $
Spread / Average Target 104%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Fred W. Wagenhals Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert J. Goodmanson President & Director
Robert D. Wiley Chief Financial Officer
Russell William Wallace Independent Director
Harry S. Markley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMMO, INC.-27.89%460
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION8.67%137 652
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION21.31%114 315
THE BOEING COMPANY-18.27%97 700
AIRBUS SE-9.29%80 221
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION25.33%75 055