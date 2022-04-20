GAT Marketing Announces AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP), the owner of GunBroker.com, as New Customer

GAT Marketing, a leader in the outdoor and firearms marketing space, is pleased to announce AMMO, Inc. as a new customer. AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP), is the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components. GAT Marketing is proud to be working with AMMO, Inc., a pioneer in the firearms industry and a highly respected member of the outdoors and firearms community.

GAT Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency that has also experienced incredible year-over-year growth, featuring a revenue increase of over 2000% since 2018. GAT has been listed in both the “Financial Times: The Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies 2022,” and “INC. Magazine’s 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” in 2020 and 2021. GAT Marketing focuses on creating new and innovative solutions for our clients, resulting in an average of over 12x ROI.

“AMMO, Inc. has experienced tremendous growth over the past several years and we are pleased to be working with GAT Marketing to advance our digital efforts, helping to drive traffic to our industry leading marketplace platform GunBroker.com,” said Fred Wagenhals, chairman and CEO of AMMO, Inc.

In March, AMMO, Inc. heard Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy’s plea for ammunition and answered that call by pledging to donate one million rounds to assist soldiers defending their home. AMMO, Inc. has made headlines worldwide thanks to the fulfillment of their promise. GAT Marketing is in full support of AMMO, Inc. and proud to work with a company we recognize as an ally of democracy and freedom.

“We are excited to work with AMMO, Inc., and their incredible team to provide GAT’s cutting-edge digital services,” said Charles Anderson, CEO, and founder of GAT Marketing. “AMMO, Inc. and GunBroker.com are pillars of the industry and we are excited to help them continue to expand and grow.”

About GAT Marketing

GAT Marketing is a full-service creative, content-creation, traditional, and digital marketing agency. We strategize with you and implement programs that help you reach your vision and goals. Whether we’re your agency of record or working with you on specialized a la carte projects, you become part of the GAT family. Our team members come from backgrounds in advertising, fine arts, brand and digital management, business development, venture capital, and data analysis. Together, we specialize in digital advertising and marketing strategies for the highest ROI and extreme brand exposure.

About AMMO, Inc.

With its corporate offices headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, AMMO designs and manufactures products for a variety of aptitudes, including law enforcement, military, sport shooting and self-defense. The Company was founded in 2016 with a vision to change, innovate and invigorate the complacent munitions industry. AMMO promotes branded munitions as well as its patented STREAK™ Visual Ammunition, /stelTH/™ subsonic munitions, and armor piercing rounds for military use. For more information, visit: www.ammo-inc.com.

About GunBroker.com

GunBroker.com is the largest online marketplace dedicated to firearms, hunting, shooting and related products. Aside from merchandise bearing its logo, GunBroker.com currently sells none of the items listed on its website. Third-party sellers list items on the site and federal and state laws govern the sale of firearms and other restricted items. Ownership policies and regulations are followed using licensed firearms dealers as transfer agents. Launched in 1999, GunBroker.com is an informative, secure, and safe way to buy and sell firearms, ammunition, air guns, archery equipment, knives and swords, firearms accessories, and hunting/shooting gear online. GunBroker.com promotes responsible ownership of guns and firearms. For more information, please visit: www.gunbroker.com.

