AmmPower Corp. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended November 30, 2023
January 29, 2024 at 05:22 pm EST
AmmPower Corp. reported earnings results for the second quarter and six months ended November 30, 2023. For the second quarter, the company reported net loss was CAD 0.739953 million compared to CAD 3.14 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.03 a year ago.
For the six months, net loss was CAD 1.78 million compared to CAD 5.14 million a year ago. Basic loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.05 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was CAD 0.01 compared to CAD 0.05 a year ago.