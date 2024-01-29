AmmPower Corp. is a Canada-based clean energy company focused on the production of green ammonia. The Company is active in all facets of green ammonia technology, including the production of green fertilizers, carbon-free shipping fuel, and the cracking or moving of green hydrogen as ammonia. It is developing technologies to produce green ammonia and green hydrogen at scale. It is manufacturing its Independent Ammonia Making Machine (IAMM) units to create green ammonia for the agricultural industry. It also holds a lithium exploration property in Quebec and an option on the Titan Property located in Northwestern Ontario. The Titan Gold Property consists of approximately 34 mineral tenures and is located in the Klotz Lake Area in Northwestern Ontario. The Whabouchi Property is located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec. The Company has a research and manufacturing facility in Southeast Michigan. It holds several LOIs with ports in Brazil and the United States.

Sector Diversified Mining