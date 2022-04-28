AmmPower : Financial Statements - Q3

AMMPOWER CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the nine months ended February 28, 2022

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

NOTICE OF NO AUDITOR REVIEW OF THE

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

ASSETS

Current

Cash

$

Amounts receivable

Prepaid expenses and deposit (Note 12) Inventory

Property plant and equipment (Note 6)

Right of use asset (Note 12)

Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)

$

LIABILITIES

Current

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8) Due to related parties (Note 8)

$

Lease liabilities - current (Note 12)

Lease liabilities - long-term (Note 12)

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Share capital (Note 7)

Commitment to issue shares (Note 7) Contributed surplus (Note 7) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit

$

February 28, May 31, 2022 2021 2,544,769 $ 1,895,228 250,903 71,887 202,276 763,288 90,868 - 3,088,816 2,730,403 540,011 - 1,520,538 - 8,707 48,707 5,158,072 $ 2,779,110 442,340 $ 111,753 6,707 6,707 43,927 - 492,974 118,460 1,574,297 - 2,067,271 118,460 29,036,392 16,661,291 - 301,536 7,247,506 2,306,775 (2,660) (1,137) (33,190,437) (16,607,815) 3,090,801 2,660,650 5,158,072 $ 2,779,110

Going concern (Note 2)

Commitments (Notes 7 and 12)

Subsequent event (Note 7)

APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:

"Faizaan Lalani"

Director

"Gary Benninger"

Director

Gary BenningerCONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

For the three months ended For the nine months ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021

Administrative expenses

Consulting fees (Note 8) Depreciation

$

464,237 $

77,672

General exploration cost (Note 5) Insurance

22,500

13,110

Interest Marketing

44,055

197,197

Office and general Professional fees Repairs and maintenance

97,790

59,131

31,142

Research, development and technology expense Share-based payments (Notes 7 and 8) Transfer agent and filing fees

66,649

2,341,926

41,699

Wages and benefits (Note 8)

346,952

3,804,060

45,023 - 110,000 7,500 - 57,000 745 15,677 - - - 5,338 - 241,283

$

1,266,643 171,329

$

124,523 -

53,625 144,519

37,116 9,583

110,295

-5,759,191 93,000

201,484 8,498

218,710 125,818

61,751

432,571

7,520,833

66,143

812,227

16,711,918

- - - 47,517 - 553,458

Loss before other items

(3,804,060)

(241,283)

(16,711,918)

(553,458)Other items:

Gain on debt settlement

Impairment of exploration and evaluation asset

- -- (1,580,000)

169,296 (40,000)

- (1,580,000)Net loss for the period

(3,804,060)

(1,821,283)

(16,582,622)

(2,133,458)Other comprehensive loss

Gain on translation of foreign operations

(8,968)

-

(1,523)

-Total comprehensive loss for the period

$ (3,813,028)

$ (1,821,283)

$

(16,584,145) $

(2,133,458)Basic and diluted loss per share

$

(0.04)

$

(0.05)

$

(0.20)

$

(0.06)Weighted average number of common shares outstanding

85,051,100

37,478,823

81,254,955

33,654,677

AMMPOWER CORP.

CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (Deficit) For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021

(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)

(Unaudited - Prepared by Management)

Number of

Shares

Balance, May 31, 2020

Shares issued in error on forward split Conversion of special warrantsExercise of share purchase warrants

Shares issued pursuant to mineral property agreement

Finder's fee

Shares to be returned to treasury

Net loss for the period

30,050,002

1,000 4,328,988

140,000

2,000,000 1,000,000

- -Balance, February 28, 2021

Balance, May 31, 2021

Private placements Share issue cost - cash Agent's warrants

Exercise of share purchase warrants Exercise of agent's warrants

Shares issued per restricted share units Share-based payments - stock options Share-based payments - restricted share Units ("RSU")

Shares issued for debt

Net loss for the period

37,519,990 67,968,290 13,020,242 - - 6,932,742 363,090 2,741,666 -

- 215,547

-

Share CapitalSpecial Warrants

Commitment

to Issue

Shares and

Return to treasuryContributed

SurplusAccumulated

Other Comprehensive (Loss) incomeAccumulated

DeficitTotal

Shareholders'

Equity

$

420,500

- 216,450

14,000 - - - - - 14,000

920,000 - - - - - 920,000

460,000 - - - - - 460,000

- -

$ 2,030,950

$ 16,661,291 7,231,716 (566,202) (294,945) 2,762,904

297,734

2,795,167

-

-

148,727

-$

216,450

- (216,450)

- -$

- $

-

-(100,000)

-$ $

- - - - - - - - - - - -

$ (100,000)

$ 301,536

(301,536) - - - 6,930,180

- - - - - - - - -

- $

-

-- -$

-

$ 2,306,775

- $

-

-- -

$ $

-(75,850) $

- --

(2,133,458)

561,100

- -(100,000)

(2,133,458)

$ (2,209,308) $

(278,358)

(1,137)

$ (16,607,815) $ 2,660,650

- 294,945 -

- - - - -- - - - -

(566,202)

(79,880) (2,795,167)

- 2,762,904 217,854 -

2,413,356 - - 2,413,356

5,107,477 - - 5,107,477

- --

(1,523)

-

(16,582,622)

148,727

(16,584,145)Balance, February 28, 2022

91,241,577

$ 29,036,392

$

-$

-$

7,247,506

$

(2,660)

$

(33,190,437) $

3,090,801

5