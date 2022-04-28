AmmPower : Financial Statements - Q3

In accordance with National Instrument 51-102 Part 4, subsection 4.3(3)(a), if an auditor has not performed a review of these condensed interim financial statements, they must be accompanied by a notice indicating that the condensed interim consolidated financial statements have not been reviewed by an auditor.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of the Company for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 have been prepared by and are the responsibility of the Company's management, and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors.
CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at February 28, 2022 and May 31, 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars) (Unaudited-Prepared by Management)
ASSETS
Current
Cash
$
Amounts receivable
Prepaid expenses and deposit (Note 12) Inventory
Property plant and equipment (Note 6)
Right of use asset (Note 12)
Exploration and evaluation assets (Note 5)
$
LIABILITIES
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (Note 8) Due to related parties (Note 8)
$
Lease liabilities-current (Note 12)
Lease liabilities-long-term (Note 12)
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Share capital (Note 7)
Commitment to issue shares (Note 7) Contributed surplus (Note 7) Accumulated other comprehensive loss Accumulated deficit
$
February 28,
May 31,
2022
2021
2,544,769
$
1,895,228
250,903
71,887
202,276
763,288
90,868
-
3,088,816
2,730,403
540,011
-
1,520,538
-
8,707
48,707
5,158,072
$
2,779,110
442,340
$
111,753
6,707
6,707
43,927
-
492,974
118,460
1,574,297
-
2,067,271
118,460
29,036,392
16,661,291
-
301,536
7,247,506
2,306,775
(2,660)
(1,137)
(33,190,437)
(16,607,815)
3,090,801
2,660,650
5,158,072
$
2,779,110
Going concern (Note 2)
Commitments (Notes 7 and 12)
Subsequent event (Note 7)
APPROVED ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD:
"Faizaan Lalani"
Director
"Gary Benninger"
Director
Faizaan Lalani
Gary BenningerCONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF LOSS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS For the three and nine months ended February 28, 2022 and 2021
(Expressed in Canadian Dollars)
(Unaudited-Prepared by Management)
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
February 28,
February 28,
2022 2021
2022 2021
Administrative expenses
Consulting fees (Note 8) Depreciation
$
464,237 $
77,672
General exploration cost (Note 5) Insurance
22,500
13,110
Interest Marketing
44,055
197,197
Office and general Professional fees Repairs and maintenance
97,790
59,131
31,142
Research, development and technology expense Share-based payments (Notes 7 and 8) Transfer agent and filing fees
