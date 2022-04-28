AmmPower : Management Discussion and Analysis Q3 04/28/2022 | 03:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields AMMPOWER CORP. Management's Discussion and Analysis For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 Dated: April 27, 2022 The following Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") is prepared as at April 27, 2022 in accordance with National Instrument 51-102F1, and should be read together with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended February 28, 2022 and related notes, and the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended May 31, 2021 and related notes, which are prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Additional information regarding the Company will be available through the SEDAR website atwww.sedar.com. Certain information included in this MD&A may constitute forward-looking statements. Statements in this report that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to vary considerably from these statements. Forward-looking statements are statements about the future and are inherently uncertain, and actual achievements of the Company may differ materially from those reflected in forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, expectations and opinions of management on the date the statements are made, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's beliefs, expectations or opinions should change except as required by law. For the reasons set forth above, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. It is the Company's policies that all forward-looking statements are based on the Company's beliefs and assumptions which are based on information available at the time these assumptions are made. The forward looking statements contained herein are as of April 27, 2022, and are subject to change after this date, and the Company assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise the statements to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Although management believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, there is significant risk that the forward-looking information or statements may not be achieved, and the underlying assumptions thereto will not prove to be accurate. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in any forward-looking information or statements, including the underlying assumptions thereto, as a result of numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors such as those described above and in "Risks and Uncertainties" below. The Company has no policy for updating forward-looking information beyond the procedures required under applicable securities laws. All dollar figures are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated. The Company's Business AMMPOWER Corp. (the "Company" or "AmmPower") is a resource exploration company with an increasing focus on clean energy. It was incorporated on December 3, 2019 in British Columbia. The head office and principal address of the Company are located at 1000 - 409 Granville Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, V6C 1T2. The Company's registered and records office is located at 2200 HSBC Building, 885 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V6C 3E8. The Company has an option agreement to earn an interest in a mineral property located in the Klotz Lake Area located in Northwestern Ontario and has not yet determined whether this property contains reserves that are economically recoverable. The recoverability of the carrying amount from the property is dependent upon the discovery of economically recoverable reserves, confirmation of the Company's interest in the underlying property, the ability of the Company to obtain necessary financing to satisfy the expenditure requirements under the property option agreement and to complete the development of the property and upon future profitable production or proceeds for the sale thereof. On September 18, 2020, the Company received conditional approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") for the listing of its common shares on the CSE, subject to the completion of customary requirements, including the receipt of all required documentation. The Company's shares commenced trading on the CSE under the symbol "SOLD" on October 6, 2020 which was subsequently changed to AMMPOWER CORP. (formerly SOLDERA MINING CORP.) Management Discussion's and Analysis For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 "AMMP". The Company is also listed on the Frankfurt stock exchange under "601A" and OTC under "AMMPF". On October 21, 2020, the Company announced a forward stock split on the basis of 2 new for 1 old effective October 26, 2020. The forward stock split has been retroactively presented in the consolidated financial statements and MD&A. On March 31, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of AmTek Inc. ("AmTek"). As consideration, the Company issued 12,000,000 common shares of the Company. AmTek is the owner of the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and is working on the development of a proprietary technology to produce green ammonia, a potential carbon-free energy source. The Company also issued 960,000 common shares as finders fee. Subsequent to the year end, the Company reorganized its business and assets into two distinct corporate divisions Ammpower Lithium & Mineral Resources and Ammpower Ammonia & Alternative Energy. The new corporate structure will allow it to better focus on and present the entirety of its asset portfolio. On April 28, 2021, the Company entered into an agreement with Process Research ORTECH Inc. ("Ortech") to develop proprietary scientific solutions, methodologies, and technologies (collectively, the "Technologies") for the production of green ammonia. The Company will pay for all mutually agreed upon reasonable costs, and have the sole right to use, and market and sell, the Technologies. The Company agreed to grant Ortech a 1% royalty of revenues derived from the Technologies, which may be reduced to 0% by the Company by making a payment of $1,000,000 at any time. Property description Klotz Lake Property (Titan Gold Property) The Property consists of 34 mining claims totalling approximately 2,312.25 hectares land in Klotz Lake / Bicknell Lake Area, Thunder Bay Mining District of Northwestern Ontario, Canada. It is located about 365 kilometers to the northeast of Thunder Bay. The nearest town to the property is Longlac situated 55 km west of the Property. Pursuant to the Property Agreement between the Optionor and AmmPower, dated May 7, 2020, AmmPower holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property by making cash payments, Common Shares issuances and exploration expenditures as follows: a) Cash payment of $40,000 within seven days of signing of the Agreement (Paid);

b) Incur a minimum of $110,000 in exploration expenditures within the first year from the agreement date (Incurred);

c) Cash payment of $40,000 and issuance of 600,000 (300,000 pre-forward split) common shares of the Company on or before the first anniversary of the listing of the Company on a Canadian securities exchange (due on October 6, 2021); and

d) Cash payment of $60,000, issuance of 1,200,000 (600,000 pre-forward split) common shares of the company and incur a minimum of $250,000 of exploration expenditures on or before the second anniversary date of the agreement. The Purchase Agreement also provides for a royalty in the Optionor's favour equal to a 2% Net Smelter Return ("NSR") on the Property. The royalty will be payable to the Optionor for as long as AmmPower and/or its successors and assigns hold any interest in the Property. AmmPower will have the right to purchase from the Optionor 1% of the NSR for $500,000, thereby reducing the NSR to 1%. Twenty-six of the Property claims were originally staked on ground by erecting physical posts as required by earlier claim staking regulations in Ontario. As part of the process to update the provincial Mining Act, Ontario has launched a new online, self-service claim staking system in 2018. The new electronic Mining 2| Page AMMPOWER CORP. (formerly SOLDERA MINING CORP.) Management Discussion's and Analysis For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 Lands Administration System (MLAS) replaces the province's century-old traditional ground staking methods. All the mining claims in Ontario, which existed prior to the modernization (legacy claims in the new parlance), have been converted to what are now known as cell claims or boundary claims. A cell claim is a mining claim that relates to all the land included in one or more cells on the provincial grid. A boundary claim is a claim that is made up of only a part or parts of one or more cells. Due to current COVID 19 situation, Ontario Ministry of Mines has extended claims expiry dates and their status is defined as "Hold Special Circumstances Apply" on claim abstracts shown on MLAS). The remaining claims covering 1,640.25 hectares were staked in 2020 using online staking system and are active until May 2022. During the year ended May 31, 2021, the Company advanced $118,041 for the phase 1 work program on the Titan property. During the nine months ended February 28, 2022, the Company has decided to not proceed with the Titan Gold Property and has recorded an impairment of $40,000. Tuscarora Property On November 3, 2020, the Company entered into an assignment agreement with Elko Sun Mining Corp ("Elko" or "Assignor") whereby Elko and American Pacific Mining (US) Inc. are parties to an earn-in option to form joint venture agreement (the "Option Agreement") dated July 31, 2020, which provides for the grant to the Assignor of an option (the "Option") to acquire an 80% interest in and to 24 unpatented mining claims located Elkco County, state of Nevada comprising the Tuscarora property. The Company wishes to assume the Assignor's rights and obligations under the Option Agreement. Pursuant to the terms of the July 31, 2020 Option Agreement, the Company has agreed to assume the following: to earn the initial 51%, the Company is required on or before January 31, 2021, make a cash payment of $200,000 (paid), issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company and fund exploration expenditures of $1,350,000 in within 24 months from the date of the Option Agreement. On November 5, 2020, the Company issued the 2,000,000 common shares which were fair valued at $920,000 or $0.46 per share. After completion of the 51%, the Company has the option to earn another 14% interest by issuing an additional 1,000,000 common shares of the Company and fund a further minimum $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures on the property and earn the final 15% interest by completing a pre-feasibility study on the property before the end of the Option period. In addition, the Company will also be responsible for making the payments to the Tuscarora property holders and paying the claim fees. As at May 31, 2021, the Company has paid $21,220 in claim fees and $5,258 in anniversary payment. In connection with the assignment agreement the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares as finders fee. These were fair valued at $460,000 or $0.46 per share. On January 28, 2021, the Company entered into a share purchase agreement with American Pacific Mining (US) Inc. to buy back its 2,000,000 common shares for $100,000 in cash (paid). On May 19, 2021, these shares have been returned to treasury for cancellation. In addition, the Company has decided not to pursue with the Tuscarora Property and recorded an impairment on the property of $1,580,000 at May 31, 2021. Whabouchi Property On March 31, 2021, the Company completed the acquisition of all of the outstanding common shares of AmTek. As consideration, the Company issued 12,000,000 common shares of the Company fair valued at $0.95 per share and discounted using the average strike put-option model, which resulted in a present value of $8,753,000 on acquisition date. AmTek is the owner of the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec and is working on the development of a 3| Page AMMPOWER CORP. (formerly SOLDERA MINING CORP.) Management Discussion's and Analysis For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 proprietary technology to produce green ammonia, a potential carbon-free energy source. The transaction has been accounted for as an asset acquisition on the basis that AmTek does not meet the definition of a business as it had no ongoing business operations. Accordingly, the acquisition is accounted for in accordance with IFRS 2 Share-based payment whereby the Company issued shares in exchange for the net assets of AmTek. The Company also issued 960,000 common shares as finders fee which was valued at $912,000. The following table summarizes the allocation of the purchase price to the fair value of the assets acquired and liabilities assumed at the date of acquisition as follows: Total Consideration paid: Fair value of shares issued $ 8,753,000 960,000 common shares issued as Finders fee at a value of $0.95 per 912,000 share $ 9,665,000 Net assets acquired (liabilities) Exploration and evaluation assets 8,707 Due to related parties (6,707) $ 2,000 Seed research, development and technology expense 9,663,000 $ 9,665,000 The Company has determined that the consideration paid on the development of the proprietary technology to produce green ammonia, does not qualify as development costs for capitalization, accordingly, the amount have been expensed to seed research, development and technology cost. Ammonia Business The Company is focus on a process that can break water into its constituent hydrogen and oxygen atoms, and then adds nitrogen from the atmosphere to create ammonia. The Company is committed to utilizing carbon-free energy sources to ensure an end-to-end clean, green ammonia production system that is efficient, mobile, and modularly scalable. The Company has noted the development of its IAMM (independent ammonia-making machine) green ammonia production unit. Once in production, the IAMM units are expected to have a production capacity of four metric tonnes of green ammonia per day. The target market for the units will be independent distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used for fertilizer. The Company is now in discussions with potential customers regarding placing orders and delivery times. The company is aiming to have first units available by the end of this year. Pricing has not been finalized but is targeted to be between $3-million and $3.5-million per unit. Presently, the Company is completing assembly of its green ammonia synthesis demonstration unit that will have a capacity or 50 kilograms per day. The technology used in this demonstration unit is scalable and will be used for the IAMM units. Selected Annual Financial Information The table below sets out certain selected financial information regarding the operations of the Company for the period indicated. The selected financial information has been prepared in accordance with IFRS and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements and related notes. 4| Page AMMPOWER CORP. (formerly SOLDERA MINING CORP.) Management Discussion's and Analysis For the nine months ended February 28, 2022 Year ended May 31, 2021 Period ended May 31, 2020 Revenue $ - $ - Net loss and comprehensive loss $ 16,431,965 $ 75,850 Loss per share * $ 0.42 $ 0.00 Total assets $ 2,779,110 $ 573,850 *The loss per share have been adjusted to reflect the 2 for 1 forward stock split effective October 26, 2020. The Company was incorporated on December 3, 2019 and May 31, 2020 was the Company's first fiscal year end. The Company did not record any revenues in the period ended May 31, 2020 and incurred a net loss of $75,850. The net loss of $75,850 in the period is largely attributed to consulting and professional fees and share-based compensation, which was recorded in conjunction with the December 16, 2019 private placement. During the year ended May 31, 2021, recorded a net loss of $16,431,965 which included an impairment of $1,580,000 on the Tuscarora property, $9,663,000 in seed research, development and technology expense. The Company also recognized $2,795,369 in share-based payments. The Company's total assets for the year ended May 31, 2021 were $2,779,110 (2020 - $531,516) which is mainly made up of cash. The Company has not declared any dividends since its incorporation and does not anticipate paying cash dividends in the foreseeable future on its common shares, but intends to retain any future earnings to finance internal growth, acquisitions and development of its business. Any future determination to pay cash dividends will be at the discretion of the board of directors of the Company and will depend upon the Company's financial condition, results of operations, capital requirements and such other factors as the board of directors of deems relevant. Selected Quarterly Financial Information A summary of results for the one quarter since incorporation follows: February 28, 2022 Qtr 3 November 30, 2021 Qtr 2 August 31, 2021 Qtr 1 May 31, 2021 Qtr 4 Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - Net loss $ 3,804,060 $ 4,541,781 $ 8,236,781 $ 14,298,507 Comprehensive loss $ 3,813,028 $ 4,543,992 $ 8,227,125 $ 14,299,644 Loss per share (1) $ 0.04 $ 0.05 $ 0.11 $ 0.30 February 28, 2021 Qtr 3 November 30, 2020 Qtr 2 August 31, 2020 Qtr 1 May 31, 2020 Qtr 4 Revenue $ - $ - $ - $ - Net loss $ 1,821,283 $ 216,206 $ 95,969 $ 46,512 Comprehensive loss $ 1,821,283 $ 216,206 $ 95,969 $ 46,512 Loss per share (1) $ 0.05 $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 (1) The loss per share have been adjusted to reflect the 2 for 1 forward stock split effective October 26, 2020. During the quarter ended May 31, 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $46,512 as compared to $29,338 for the previous quarter. The increase can be attributed to the $12,000 in exploration cost associated with the preparation of the 43-101 report and year end audit fee accrual. During the quarter ended August 31, 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $95,969 as compared to $46,512 for the previous quarter. The increase can be attributed to the Company incurring marketing cost of $36,000 in this quarter. During the quarter ended November 30, 2020, the Company recorded a net loss of $216,206 as compared to $95,969 for the previous quarter. The increase can be attributed to an 5| Page This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Soldera Mining Corp. published this content on 28 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2022 19:12:02 UTC.

© Publicnow 2022 All news about AMMPOWER CORP. 03:13p AMMPOWER : Management Discussion and Analysis Q3 PU 02:53p AMMPOWER : Financial Statements - Q3 PU 04/07 AmmPower Corp. Senior Management Visits Porto Central in Brazil to Discuss Next Steps o.. AQ 04/01 AmmPower Corp. Management Visits Key Cities in Ireland for Renewable Energy Discussion AQ 03/31 AmmPower Corp. AQ 02/16 AmmPower Corp. Closes CAD$3,000,000 Private Placement with Institutional Investor AQ 02/16 AmmPower Corp. announced that it has received CAD 3 million in funding CI 02/14 AmmPower Corp. Announces CAD$3 Million Private Placement with Institutional Investor AQ 02/12 AmmPower Corp. announced that it expects to receive CAD 3 million in funding CI 02/09 AmmPower Corp. announces the development of its IAMM™ green ammonia production un.. AQ