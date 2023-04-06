Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AMN   US0017441017

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(AMN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:36:02 2023-04-06 am EDT
82.59 USD   -0.37%
AMN Healthcare ESG Report Shows Industry-Leading Social Impact and Sustainability Efforts
04/04AMN Healthcare Services Receives a Shareholder Proposal from John Chevedden
CI
AMN Healthcare ESG Report Shows Industry-Leading Social Impact and Sustainability Efforts

04/06/2023 | 11:01am EDT
DALLAS, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, advanced its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) commitments in 2022, leading the industry in social impact and sustainability.

“Our commitment to ESG has become central to our culture and our business – it’s who we are. We're passionate about partnering with our team members, clients, healthcare professionals, suppliers, and other stakeholders to accelerate our vision of a healthy, just, equitable, and sustainable world where all can thrive," said AMN Healthcare President and CEO Cary Grace. “We aim to be a catalyst for change as we prioritize our social impact, collaborate across our value chain, and ensure ESG is foundational to the team members who drive our impact.”

AMN Healthcare is also working to develop and diversify the healthcare professional pipeline, drive diversity in its healthcare leadership placements, and increase the diversity of its team members at all levels. The company’s impact on the world is fueled by its diverse workforce’s daily efforts to support and enable clients and healthcare professionals to provide access and high-quality care to patients and communities. The company promoted health equity through investments in healthcare workforce diversity and resilience, and in programs that increase access to healthcare for marginalized groups.

To manage and reduce its environmental impacts, AMN Healthcare has measured its full Scope 1, 2, and 3 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG emissions), and has successfully decreased its direct operational GHG emissions by 34% since 2019.

Highlights from the 2022 AMN Healthcare ESG Report:
Social (Health & DEI):

  • 69% of team members are women, 63% of Leaders, 40% of C-suite
  • 40% of team members are BIPOC, 29% of Leaders, 20% of C-suite
  • 39% participation in 10 Employee Resource Groups
  • 14M+ patient encounters where 3,000+ interpreters bridged language barriers in over 200M+ minutes of interpretation
  • $5M invested in hardship funds for team members and healthcare professionals
  • $1.8M committed to drive healthcare workforce diversity and sustainability
  • $961M in spend with diverse and/or small businesses (154% annual growth)
  • In partnership with the International Esperanza Project, our clinicians treated 1,300 patients and provided 127 life changing surgeries, and our team members installed 280 smoke free stoves and 280 water filters, advancing health for families in rural Guatemala

Governance:

  • First ESG Materiality Assessment conducted
  • 56% women and 33% BIPOC representation on the Board
  • Winner – National Association of Corporate Directors Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award
  • Implemented infrastructure to facilitate its commitment to equity in career paths and compensation

Environmental:

  • 34% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions (GHG emissions) since 2019
  • Scopes 1, 2, and 3 GHG emissions measured for 2020-2022

View the full AMN Healthcare 2022 ESG Report.

About AMN Healthcare
AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

Media Contact 
Jim Gogek 
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare
(858) 350-3209
Jim.Gogek@amnhealthcare.com

Investor Contact
Randle Reece
Director, Investor Relations 
AMN Healthcare 
(866) 861-3229 
investorrelations@amnhealthcare.com 


