    AMN   US0017441017

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(AMN)
AMN Healthcare Names Jorge Caballero to Board of Directors

12/14/2021 | 04:58pm EST
AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) today announced the Board of Directors has appointed Jorge A. Caballero as a new independent director.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211214006304/en/

AMN Healthcare announced the Board of Directors has appointed Jorge A. Caballero as a new independent director. (Photo: Business Wire)

Caballero is an accomplished global business executive with a strong financial background and extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions; he served as Managing Partner of Deloitte’s Business Tax Services U.S.-India practice prior to retirement in June 2019.

“Jorge brings so much to the AMN family, and we are absolutely thrilled that he has agreed to join our Board of Directors,” said Susan Salka, President and CEO of AMN Healthcare. “While his business leadership and financial experience is immense, he also shares a commitment to supporting community-based organizations and diversity that aligns so well with AMN goals.”

Until his retirement in 2019, Caballero served in many capacities at Deloitte, joining as a tax manager in 1987 and being admitted to the partnership three years later, where he led teams from tax, audit, consulting, and risk and served as a state and regional tax managing partner and then in a global role. In other business and public roles, Caballero served as Chief Diversity Officer on the board of Deloitte Tax LLP, as well as Board of Directors chair and Finance Committee chair for United Way, Essex and West Hudson in New Jersey, and The College of New Jersey. He also served on the boards of New Jersey State Board of Accountancy, Jersey Battered Women’s Service, and Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.

“I’m honored to be joining this high performing board and having the opportunity to work with a talented, focused, and proactive leadership team,” Caballero said. “I look forward to supporting all stakeholders at AMN as well as the company’s commitment to be a major force for positive change in local and global communities.”

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.


All news about AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
04:58pAMN Healthcare Names Jorge Caballero to Board of Directors
BU
04:52pAMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
12/09AMN Named Among Top Corporate Boards in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Awards
BU
12/07AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES : Survey Shows COVID-19 Impacts to Nurses' Mental Health and More ..
PU
12/06AMN Healthcare Board Members Sylvia Trent-Adams and Daphne E. Jones Named to Savoy Maga..
BU
11/30AMN Healthcare CEO Susan Salka Named to Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing for ..
BU
11/29SURVEY : International Nurses on the Front Lines of COVID-19 Care
BU
11/17Credit Suisse Lifts AMN Healthcare Services' PT to $139 from $115, Raises 2021, 2022 Es..
MT
11/16AMN Healthcare Honored in the Top 3% of Public Corporate Boards for Gender Parity
BU
11/11AMN Clinicians Helped Donate $1.1 Million in 2021 through Charitable Giving Program
BU
Analyst Recommendations on AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3 712 M - -
Net income 2021 296 M - -
Net Debt 2021 724 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 127 M 5 127 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,58x
EV / Sales 2022 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 94,1%
Technical analysis trends AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 108,44 $
Average target price 127,10 $
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Susan R. Salka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeffrey R. Knudson Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Douglas D. Wheat Chairman
Mark J. Hagan Chief Information & Digital Officer
Cole Edmonson Chief Experience & Clinical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.62.97%5 127
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION44.80%130 647
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.48.43%75 921
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS41.68%27 987
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INCORPORATED34.31%20 028
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-20.23%18 000