AMN Healthcare Services : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

Quarterly revenue of $857 million; GAAP EPS of $1.39 and adjusted EPS of $1.64 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States, today announced its second quarter 2021 financial results. Financial highlights are as follows: Dollars in millions, except per share amounts. Q2 2021 % Change Q2

2020 YTD June 30,

2021 % Change YTD

June 30, 2020 Revenue $857.4 41% $1,743.4 44% Gross profit $280.5 42% $569.4 42% Net income $66.8 199% $137.1 289% GAAP diluted EPS $1.39 196% $2.86 286% Adjusted diluted EPS* $1.64 98% $3.34 107% Adjusted EBITDA* $133.5 66% $274.5 78% * See “Non-GAAP Measures” below for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP items and the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for a reconciliation of non-GAAP items. Business Highlights Second quarter financial performance was better than guidance across our reportable segments driven by a strong demand environment and AMN team execution.

Increased healthcare utilization and a tight labor market have created record high demand in many areas of our business.

Revenue for the quarter was $857 million, 41% above prior year.

Operating cash flow in the first half of 2021 was $211 million, up 64% year over year, and our leverage ratio at quarter end was 1.7 to 1.

Our outsourcing and technology solutions continue to be recognized as industry leading. AMN received the highest ranking for a healthcare MSP in HRO Today's customer satisfaction ratings. Our RPO solution was recognized as a Star Performer by Everest. “As the leader in our industry, the AMN team continues to amplify our impact and make extraordinary contributions as the healthcare labor market enters a new era of heightened demand and tighter supply. Healthcare organizations are partnering with AMN to build more contemporary, flexible and sustainable staffing models for the future, which will also provide greater access to patient care,” said Susan R. Salka, Chief Executive Officer of AMN Healthcare. “More than ever, we are collaborating and innovating with our clients and healthcare professionals to improve the health and well-being of patients, and the communities we serve. As always, these efforts begin with our strong commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and social responsibility,” Ms. Salka said. “We have increased investments in our team and technologies to support and expand our ability to provide total talent solutions that empower healthcare workers and organizations, now and far into the future.” Second Quarter 2021 Results Consolidated revenue for the quarter was $857 million, a 41% increase over prior year and 3% lower than prior quarter. Net income was $67 million (7.8% of revenue), or $1.39 per diluted share, compared with $22 million (3.7% of revenue), or $0.47 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted diluted EPS in the second quarter was $1.64 compared with $0.83 in the same quarter of the prior year. Revenue for the Nurse and Allied Solutions segment was $624 million up 41% year over year and down 5% sequentially. Travel nurse staffing revenue grew 37% year over year, and allied division revenue was up 44% year over year. Revenue cycle solutions revenue grew 9% from prior year. The Physician and Leadership Solutions segment reported revenue of $139 million, up 28% year over year and down 1% sequentially. Locum tenens revenue was $78 million, up 26% year over year and down 10% sequentially. Year-over-year growth in locums was driven by stronger days filled, while the sequential comparison saw a 2% decrease in days filled as most pandemic-related work ended in the first quarter. Interim leadership revenue was higher by 30% year over year and 13% sequentially. Our physician and leadership search businesses had revenue growth of 33% year over year and 12% sequentially. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue was $94 million, an increase of 70% year over year. Language services produced $46 million revenue in the quarter, up 61% over prior year. Vendor management systems revenue was $31 million growing by 76% year over year. Consolidated gross margin was 32.7%, 20 basis points higher year over year and up 10 basis points sequentially. Gross margin improved year over year and sequentially due primarily to a higher mix of Technology and Workforce Solutions revenue. Consolidated SG&A expenses were $157 million, or 18.3% of revenue, compared with $137 million, or 22.5% of revenue, in the same quarter last year. SG&A was $161 million, or 18.2% of revenue, in the previous quarter. The year-over-year increase in SG&A costs was driven primarily by higher employee and related expenses to support strong revenue growth. SG&A margin declined due to operating leverage on increased revenue. Income from operations was $99 million with an operating margin of 11.6%, compared with $38 million and 6.3%, respectively, in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA was $134 million, a year-over-year increase of 66%. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.6%, representing an increase of 240 basis points year over year. At June 30, 2021, cash and cash equivalents totaled $139 million. Cash flow from operations was $171 million for the quarter, and capital expenditures were $11 million. The Company ended the quarter with total debt outstanding of $850 million and a leverage ratio of 1.7 to 1 as defined under our credit agreement. Third Quarter 2021 Outlook Metric Guidance* Consolidated revenue $770 - $790 million Gross margin 33.4% - 33.9% SG&A as percentage of revenue 19.8% - 20.2% Operating margin 10.0% - 10.5% Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.2% - 14.7% *Note: Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA margin, see the table entitled “Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin” below. Revenue in the third quarter of 2021 is expected to be 40-43% higher than prior year. Nurse and Allied Solutions segment revenue is expected to grow approximately 45% year over year. For the Physician and Leadership Solutions segment, revenue is expected to be 25-27% higher than prior year. Technology and Workforce Solutions segment revenue is expected to grow by 44-48% compared with the year-ago period. Revenue guidance includes approximately $20 million from labor disruption-related activities. Third quarter estimates for certain other financial items include depreciation of $10 million, non-cash amortization expense of $16 million, stock-based compensation expense of $3.5 million, interest expense of $10 million, integration and other expenses of $3 million, and an adjusted tax rate of 28%. Conference Call on August 5, 2021 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare, will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2021 financial results and outlook on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare’s website at http://ir.amnhealthcare.com. Please log in at least 10 minutes prior to the conference call in order to download the applicable audio software. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (833) 968-2219 in the U.S. or +1 778-560-2894 internationally and using passcode 5688436. Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 5, 2021 and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 19, 2021 by calling (800) 585-8367 in the U.S. or +1 416-621-4642 internationally, with access code 5688436. About AMN Healthcare AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. The Company’s common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “AMN.” For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (“RSS”) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com. Non-GAAP Measures This earnings release and the non-GAAP reconciliation tables included with the earnings release contain certain non-GAAP financial information, which the Company provides as additional information, and not as an alternative, to the Company’s condensed consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures include (1) adjusted EBITDA, (2) adjusted EBITDA margin, (3) adjusted net income and (4) adjusted diluted EPS. The Company provides such non-GAAP financial measures because management believes that they are useful to both management and investors as a supplement, and not as a substitute, when evaluating the Company’s operating performance. Additionally, management believes that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS serve as industry-wide financial measures. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA for making financial decisions, allocating resources and for determining certain incentive compensation objectives. The non-GAAP measures in this release are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, GAAP measures and may be different from non-GAAP measures, or may be calculated differently than other similarly titled non-GAAP measures, reported by other companies. They should not be used in isolation to evaluate the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures identified in this release, along with further detail about the use and limitations of certain of these non-GAAP measures, may be found below in the table entitled “Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” under the caption entitled “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items” and the footnotes thereto or on the Company’s website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/financials/quarterly-results/default.aspx. Additionally, from time to time, additional information regarding non-GAAP financial measures, including pro forma measures, may be made available on the Company’s website. Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements include, among others, statements concerning the impact and contributions of the AMN team, healthcare utilization, the competitive and strained labor market, current demand drivers, healthcare organizations' need for different staffing models, the impact of mandatory vaccination requirements on demand and supply, third quarter 2021 revenue projections for our travel nurse and allied businesses and each of our Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions and Technology and Workforce Solutions segments, and our third quarter 2021 guidance for consolidated revenue, gross margin, operating margin, SG&A as a percent of revenue, adjusted EBITDA margin, depreciation expense, non-cash amortization expense, stock-based compensation expense, interest expense, integration and other expenses, and adjusted tax rate. The Company bases these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, estimates and projections about future events and the industry in which it operates using information currently available to it. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are also identified by words such as “believe,” "project," “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “will,” “may,” “estimates,” variations of such words and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. The targets and expectations noted in this release depend upon, among other factors, (i) the magnitude and duration of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on demand and supply trends, our business, its financial condition and our results of operations, (ii) our ability to effectively address client demand by attracting and placing nurses and other clinicians, (iii) our ability to recruit and retain sufficient quality healthcare professionals at reasonable costs, (iv) our ability to anticipate and quickly respond to changing marketplace conditions, such as alternative modes of healthcare delivery, reimbursement, or client needs and requirements, including mandatory vaccination, (v) our ability to manage the pricing impact that the COVID-19 pandemic and consolidation of healthcare delivery organizations may have on our business, (vi) the duration of the period that hospitals and other healthcare entities adjust their utilization of temporary employees, physicians, leaders and other workforce technology applications as a result of the suspension of or restrictions placed on non-essential and elective healthcare as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, (vii) the duration of the period that individuals may continue to forego non-essential and elective healthcare as “safer at home” restrictions and recommendations lift, (viii) our ability to develop and evolve our current technology offerings and capabilities and implement new infrastructure and technology systems to optimize our operating results and manage our business effectively, (ix) our ability to comply with extensive and complex federal and state laws and regulations related to the conduct of our operations, costs and payment for services and payment for referrals as well as laws regarding employment practices, (x) our ability to consummate and effectively incorporate acquisitions into our business, (xi) the extent to which “shelter-in-place” orders, quarantines and restrictions on travel and mass gatherings that were ordered earlier in the year to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus may be reinstituted as infection rates continue to climb in many parts of the country, (xii) the extent and duration of the period that a significant spike in unemployment that has resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic will cause an increase in under- and uninsured patients and a corresponding reduction in overall healthcare utilization and demand for our services, (xiii) the extent to which the COVID-19 pandemic may disrupt our operations due to the unavailability of our employees or healthcare professionals due to illness, risk of illness, quarantines, travel restrictions, mandatory vaccination requirements, or other factors that limit our existing or potential workforce and pool of candidates, and (xiv) the severity and duration of the impact the COVID-19 pandemic has on the financial condition and cash flow of many hospitals and healthcare systems such that it impairs their ability to make payments to us, timely or otherwise, for services rendered. For a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above that could cause actual results to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release, please refer to our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. Be advised that developments subsequent to this press release are likely to cause these statements to become outdated and the Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Revenue $ 857,445 $ 608,351 $ 885,945 $ 1,743,390 $ 1,210,812 Cost of revenue 576,902 410,811 597,077 1,173,979 811,206 Gross profit 280,543 197,540 288,868 569,411 399,606 Gross margin 32.7 % 32.5 % 32.6 % 32.7 % 33.0 % Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) 156,629 137,068 161,212 317,841 283,302 SG&A as a % of revenue 18.3 % 22.5 % 18.2 % 18.2 % 23.4 % Depreciation and amortization 24,740 22,071 23,254 47,994 42,160 Total operating expenses 181,369 159,139 184,466 365,835 325,462 Income from operations 99,174 38,401 104,402 203,576 74,144 Operating margin (1) 11.6 % 6.3 % 11.8 % 11.7 % 6.1 % Interest expense, net, and other (2) 10,111 11,443 8,944 19,055 22,497 Income before income taxes 89,063 26,958 95,458 184,521 51,647 Income tax expense 22,293 4,633 25,080 47,373 16,357 Net income $ 66,770 $ 22,325 $ 70,378 $ 137,148 $ 35,290 Net income as a % of revenue 7.8 % 3.7 % 7.9 % 7.9 % 2.9 % Other comprehensive income (loss): Foreign currency translation and other 3 (58 ) (24 ) (21 ) (105 ) Other comprehensive income (loss) 3 (58 ) (24 ) (21 ) (105 ) Comprehensive income $ 66,773 $ 22,267 $ 70,354 $ 137,127 $ 35,185 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.40 $ 0.47 $ 1.48 $ 2.88 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 1.39 $ 0.47 $ 1.47 $ 2.86 $ 0.74 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 47,659 47,383 47,600 47,629 47,371 Diluted 48,019 47,562 47,916 47,976 47,623 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) June 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 June 30, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 139,494 $ 29,213 $ 43,067 Accounts receivable, net 468,299 376,099 366,574 Accounts receivable, subcontractor 130,409 73,985 58,469 Prepaid and other current assets 51,901 54,438 50,529 Total current assets 790,103 533,735 518,639 Restricted cash, cash equivalents and investments 63,441 61,347 56,362 Fixed assets, net 121,487 116,174 113,975 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,641 77,735 85,119 Other assets 145,463 135,120 120,910 Goodwill 892,874 864,485 870,074 Intangible assets, net 546,434 564,911 599,737 Total assets $ 2,632,443 $ 2,353,507 $ 2,364,816 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 260,894 $ 167,881 144,824 Accrued compensation and benefits 288,195 213,414 171,007 Current portion of notes payable — 4,688 7,813 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 15,783 15,032 15,480 Deferred revenue 15,065 11,004 11,759 Other current liabilities 2,626 10,938 33,653 Total current liabilities 582,563 422,957 384,536 Revolving credit facility — — 100,000 Notes payable, net of unamortized fees and premium 841,731 857,961 856,106 Deferred income taxes, net 63,748 67,205 87,649 Operating lease liabilities 71,161 77,800 85,504 Other long-term liabilities 106,858 107,907 73,615 Total liabilities 1,666,061 1,533,830 1,587,410 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: 966,382 819,677 777,406 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,632,443 $ 2,353,507 $ 2,364,816 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Summary Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 171,494 $ 76,906 $ 39,131 $ 210,625 $ 128,271 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (56,403 ) (21,125 ) 2,794 (53,609 ) (513,262 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (55,470 ) (127,132 ) 24,767 (30,703 ) 328,994 Effect of exchange rates on cash 3 (58 ) (24 ) (21 ) (105 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 59,624 (71,409 ) 66,668 126,292 (56,102 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 150,658 169,269 83,990 83,990 153,962 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 210,282 $ 97,860 $ 150,658 $ 210,282 $ 97,860 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables (dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Items: Net income $ 66,770 $ 22,325 $ 70,378 $ 137,148 $ 35,290 Income tax expense 22,293 4,633 25,080 47,373 16,357 Income before income taxes 89,063 26,958 95,458 184,521 51,647 Interest expense, net, and other (2) 10,111 11,443 8,944 19,055 22,497 Income from operations 99,174 38,401 104,402 203,576 74,144 Depreciation and amortization 24,740 22,071 23,254 47,994 42,160 Depreciation (included in cost of revenue) (3) 616 355 471 1,087 500 Share-based compensation 6,019 6,347 9,287 15,306 11,274 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 2,999 13,364 3,502 6,501 26,441 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 133,548 $ 80,538 $ 140,916 $ 274,464 $ 154,519 Adjusted EBITDA margin (6) 15.6 % 13.2 % 15.9 % 15.7 % 12.8 % Net income $ 66,770 $ 22,325 $ 70,378 $ 137,148 $ 35,290 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 15,806 15,068 15,201 31,007 28,499 Acquisition, integration, and other costs (4) 2,999 13,364 3,502 6,501 26,441 Fair value changes of equity investments and instruments (2) — 593 (1,271 ) (1,271 ) 1,891 Debt financing related costs — — 158 158 — Tax effect on above adjustments (4,889 ) (7,546 ) (4,574 ) (9,463 ) (14,776 ) Tax effect of COLI fair value changes (7) (1,093 ) (4,316 ) (1,086 ) (2,179 ) 939 Excess tax benefits related to equity awards (8) (877 ) (15 ) (676 ) (1,553 ) (1,236 ) Adjusted net income (9) $ 78,716 $ 39,473 $ 81,632 $ 160,348 $ 77,048 GAAP diluted net income per share (EPS) $ 1.39 $ 0.47 $ 1.47 $ 2.86 $ 0.74 Adjustments 0.25 0.36 0.23 0.48 0.88 Adjusted diluted EPS (10) $ 1.64 $ 0.83 $ 1.70 $ 3.34 $ 1.62 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Supplemental Segment Financial and Operating Data (dollars in thousands, except operating data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2021 2020 Revenue Nurse and allied solutions $ 624,485 $ 444,464 $ 656,661 $ 1,281,146 $ 868,810 Physician and leadership solutions 139,104 108,622 140,756 279,860 246,464 Technology and workforce solutions 93,856 55,265 88,528 182,384 95,538 $ 857,445 $ 608,351 $ 885,945 $ 1,743,390 $ 1,210,812 Segment operating income (11) Nurse and allied solutions $ 89,674 $ 61,175 $ 101,530 $ 191,204 $ 120,783 Physician and leadership solutions 21,849 15,325 21,216 43,065 29,894 Technology and workforce solutions 42,653 21,839 42,089 84,742 37,134 154,176 98,339 164,835 319,011 187,811 Unallocated corporate overhead (12) 20,628 17,801 23,919 44,547 33,292 Adjusted EBITDA (5) $ 133,548 $ 80,538 $ 140,916 $ 274,464 $ 154,519 Gross Margin Nurse and allied solutions 26.6 % 27.0 % 26.9 % 26.8 % 27.7 % Physician and leadership solutions 36.6 % 36.4 % 37.0 % 36.8 % 36.6 % Technology and workforce solutions 67.7 % 68.7 % 67.7 % 67.7 % 71.7 % Operating Data: Nurse and allied solutions Average travelers on assignment (13) 12,555 9,815 12,091 12,323 10,613 Physician and leadership solutions Days filled (14) 39,368 32,615 40,105 79,472 72,899 Revenue per day filled (15) $ 1,977 $ 1,899 $ 2,153 $ 2,066 $ 1,937 As of June 30, As of December 31, 2021 2020 2020 Leverage ratio (16) 1.7 2.7 2.6 AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. Additional Supplemental Non-GAAP Disclosure Reconciliation of Guidance Operating Margin to Guidance Adjusted EBITDA Margin (unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Low(17) High(17) Operating margin 10.0% 10.5% Depreciation and amortization 3.4% 3.4% EBITDA margin 13.4% 13.9% Share-based compensation 0.4% 0.4% Acquisition, integration, and other costs 0.4% 0.4% Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.2% 14.7% (1) Operating margin represents income from operations divided by revenue. (2) Changes in the fair value of equity investments and instruments are recognized in interest expense, net, and other. Since the changes in fair value are unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, we exclude the impact from the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. (3) A portion of depreciation expense for AMN Language Services (formerly known as Stratus Video, which was acquired in February 2020 and has since been rebranded) is included in cost of revenue. We exclude the impact of depreciation included in cost of revenue from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA. (4) Acquisition, integration, and other costs include acquisition and integration costs, net changes in the fair value of contingent consideration liabilities for recently acquired companies, extraordinary legal expenses, and restructuring expenses, which we exclude from the calculation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted EPS because we believe that these expenses are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance. Acquisition, integration, and other costs for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 include $3,568,000 of restructuring expenses associated with cost reduction actions that were initiated during the three months ended June 30, 2020, acquisition-related costs of the Stratus Video acquisition of $1,713,000 and $9,525,000, respectively, and increases in contingent consideration liabilities for recently acquired companies of $4,800,000 and $5,000,000, respectively. (5) Adjusted EBITDA represents net income plus interest expense (net of interest income) and other, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, depreciation (included in cost of revenue), acquisition, integration, and other costs, restructuring expenses, extraordinary legal expenses, and share-based compensation. Management believes that adjusted EBITDA provides an effective measure of the Company’s results, as it excludes certain items that management believes are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to represent cash flows for the period, nor has it been presented as an alternative to income from operations or net income as an indicator of operating performance. Although management believes that some of the items excluded from adjusted EBITDA are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance, these items do impact the statement of comprehensive income, and management therefore utilizes adjusted EBITDA as an operating performance measure in conjunction with GAAP measures such as net income. (6) Adjusted EBITDA margin represents adjusted EBITDA divided by revenue. (7) The Company records net tax expense (benefit) related to the income tax treatment of the fair value changes in the cash surrender value of its company owned life insurance. Since this change in fair value is unrelated to the Company’s operating performance, we excluded the impact on adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. (8) The consolidated effective tax rate is affected by the recording of excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies relating to equity awards vested and exercised during the period. As a result of the adoption of a new accounting pronouncement on January 1, 2017, the Company no longer records excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies to additional paid-in capital, but such excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies are now recognized in income tax expense. The magnitude of the impact of excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies generated in the future, which may be favorable or unfavorable, is dependent upon the Company’s future grants of share-based compensation, the Company’s future stock price on the date awards vest or exercise in relation to the fair value of the awards on the grant date or the exercise behavior of the Company’s stock appreciation rights holders. Since these excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies are largely unrelated to our income before taxes and are unrepresentative of our normal effective tax rate, we excluded their impact in the calculation of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS. (9) Adjusted net income represents GAAP net income excluding the impact of the (A) amortization of intangible assets, (B) acquisition, integration, and other costs, (C) extraordinary legal expenses, (D) changes in fair value of equity investments and instruments, (E) deferred financing related costs, (F) tax effect, if any, of the foregoing adjustments, (G) excess tax benefits and tax deficiencies relating to equity awards vested and exercised since January 1, 2017, and (H) net tax expense (benefit) related to the income tax treatment of fair value changes in the cash surrender value of its company owned life insurance, and (I) restructuring tax benefits. Management included this non-GAAP measure to provide investors and prospective investors with an alternative method for assessing the Company’s operating results in a manner that is focused on its operating performance and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. However, investors and prospective investors should note that this non-GAAP measure involves judgment by management (in particular, judgment as to what is classified as a special item to be excluded in the calculation of adjusted net income). Although management believes the items in the calculation of adjusted net income are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance, these items do impact the statement of comprehensive income, and management therefore utilizes adjusted net income as an operating performance measure in conjunction with GAAP measures such as GAAP net income. (10) Adjusted diluted EPS represents adjusted net income divided by diluted weighted average common shares outstanding. Management included this non-GAAP measure to provide investors and prospective investors with an alternative method for assessing the Company’s operating results in a manner that is focused on its operating performance and to provide a more consistent basis for comparison between periods. However, investors and prospective investors should note that this non-GAAP measure involves judgment by management (in particular, judgment as to what is classified as a special item to be excluded in the calculation of adjusted net income). Although management believes the items in the calculation of adjusted net income are not indicative of the Company’s operating performance, these items do impact the statement of comprehensive income, and management therefore utilizes adjusted diluted EPS as an operating performance measure in conjunction with GAAP measures such as GAAP diluted EPS. (11) Segment operating income represents net income plus interest expense (net of interest income) and other, income tax expense (benefit), depreciation and amortization, depreciation (included in cost of revenue), unallocated corporate overhead, acquisition, integration, and other costs, and share-based compensation. (12) Unallocated corporate overhead (as presented in the tables above) consists of unallocated corporate overhead (as reflected in our quarterly and annual financial statements filed with the SEC) less acquisition, integration, and other costs. (13) Average travelers on assignment represents the average number of nurse and allied healthcare professionals on assignment during the period presented. (14) Days filled is calculated by dividing the locum tenens hours filled during the period by eight hours. (15) Revenue per day filled represents revenue of the Company’s locum tenens business divided by days filled for the period presented. (16) Leverage ratio represents the ratio of the consolidated funded indebtedness (as calculated per the Company’s credit agreement) at the end of the subject period to the consolidated adjusted EBITDA (as calculated per the Company’s credit agreement) for the twelve-month period ended at the end of the subject period. (17) Guidance percentage metrics are approximate. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005983/en/

