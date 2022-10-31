AMN Healthcare Services : Grace will succeed long-time leader Susan Salka in guiding company's growth and culture - Form 8-K

Grace will succeed long-time leader Susan Salka in guiding company's growth and culture

DALLAS, October 31, 2022 - AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation, today announced Cary Grace as the company's next president and chief executive officer to succeed Susan Salka, who announced her retirement earlier this year.

"The AMN Board of Directors was deeply committed to selecting a proven executive who will continue AMN's exceptional growth and impact, while also honoring our incredible culture," Chairman Doug Wheat said. "Cary stands out as a leader who will build upon our operational and organizational strengths to ensure AMN's outstanding performance now and for years to come. Cary embodies AMN's team spirit, and I know she will be passionate in our purpose, our responsibilities and our opportunities as she guides this amazing company in the next phase of its evolution."

Grace's proven track record of leading dynamic, client-centric businesses positions her to lead AMN into the new environment of post-pandemic healthcare. She is the former CEO of Global Retirement, Investment and Human Capital at Aon, a $2 billion annual revenue business that provides risk management, retirement, health and human capital consulting services with 10,000 employees serving 10,000 clients. In addition, she led their enterprise client management and oversaw the integration of all acquisitions for the company. Prior to joining Aon in 2011, she spent more than 14 years at Bank of America, where she led several institutional and private banking businesses, including their $9 billion Mass Affluent Client Business. Her leadership extends to holding both corporate and nonprofit board positions, including State Farm and the Rush University Medical Center Board of Trustees.

Grace is a passionate advocate for Environmental, Social and Governance issues, causes closely tied to AMN's purpose and values. She has been a prominent voice for diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace and the community, launching programs to support both mentorship and sponsorship at Aon as well as serving on the board for The Chicago Network and the CEO Advisory Council of the Diversity Project North America. Grace will be relocating to Dallas with her husband when she begins her role.

"I am honored to be entrusted with continuing to grow AMN's remarkable business and serving its clients, leaders and team members," Grace said. "I look forward to sharing my experiences and building on Susan's innovative thinking that propelled AMN to the forefront of healthcare total talent solutions and created an exceptional and inspiring place to work."

Susan Salka will stay on as AMN's CEO and a board member until Grace assumes the role on November 28, 2022.

"As I pass the torch of this purpose-driven company, this mission, that I treasure and hold dear, I have all confidence that Cary will join AMN's incredible leaders and team members in their steadfast commitment to make a positive impact for clients, clinicians, colleagues and communities," Salka said.

After 32 years with AMN, including over 17 at the helm as CEO, Salka announced in March that she decided to retire from the company to fully embrace pursuing her personal goals and passions. Salka joined AMN in 1990, shortly after the Company's founding and filled a full range of key positions, including chief operating officer, chief financial officer, executive vice president and vice president of business development. She was named president and a member of the board of AMN in 2003 and became CEO in 2005. Today, AMN delivers more than $4 billion in annualized revenue and has an enterprise value of approximately $6 billion.

"Susan is a pioneer in healthcare staffing and a living legend among the AMN team," Wheat said. "She is widely recognized as the catalyst behind AMN's strong, inclusive culture that enables individuals to achieve their personal and professional goals. We are incredibly grateful for her vision and guiding hand over the last three decades, and I know the team will carry on her legacy of making a difference in the lives of so many and delivering outstanding shareholder returns."

