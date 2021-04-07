Log in
AMN Healthcare Services : Awarded a Group Purchasing Agreement for Revenue Cycle Solutions with Premier

04/07/2021 | 05:26pm EDT
DALLAS, April 7, 2021 - AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN) has been awarded a group purchasing agreement for revenue cycle management with Premier. Effective Dec. 1, 2020, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for revenue cycle solutions.

'We are thrilled to be working with Premier to help healthcare organizations generate cost savings and capture revenue,' said Landry Seedig, Group President and Chief Operating Officer at AMN Healthcare. 'This agreement provides a terrific opportunity to partner with AMN Healthcare for the industry's best revenue cycle solutions and with the most highly skilled experts focused on mid-revenue cycle improvements.'

The group purchasing agreement with Premier for revenue cycle management solutions includes case management, clinical documentation integrity, medical coding, oncology data management, and trauma registry.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of more than 4,100 U.S. hospitals and 200,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and advisory and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit  www.amnhealthcare.com . 

Media Contact 

Jim Gogek 
Corporate Communications
AMN Healthcare  
(858) 350-3209  
[email protected]

Investor Contact
Randle Reece 
Director, Investor Relations 
AMN Healthcare 
(866) 861-3229 
[email protected]

Disclaimer

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:25:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
