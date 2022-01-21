Log in
    AMN   US0017441017

AMN HEALTHCARE SERVICES, INC.

(AMN)
AMN Healthcare to Hold Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, February 17, 2022

01/21/2022 | 08:32am EST
AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE: AMN), has scheduled a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results and first quarter 2022 outlook on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The same day, the Company also expects to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings news release after market close at approximately 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed through AMN Healthcare’s website at https://ir.amnhealthcare.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. Interested parties may participate live via telephone by dialing (844) 200-6205 in the U.S., (833) 950-0062 in Canada, or +1 929-526-1599 for international callers, and using participant code 217474. Participants may pre-register for the call at https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/9698/amn-healthcare-4th-quarter-2021-earnings-call/ if desired, or dial in on the day of the call.

Following the conclusion of the call, a replay of the webcast will be available at the Company’s website. Alternatively, a telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on February 17, 2022 and can be accessed until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 3, 2022. Phone numbers for the replay are (866) 813-9403 in the U.S., (226) 828-7578 in Canada, or +44 204 525 0658 in other locations, with access code 905983.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry.

The Company’s common stock is listed under the symbol “AMN” on the New York Stock Exchange. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com, where the Company posts news releases, investor presentations, webcasts, SEC filings and other material information. The Company also utilizes email alerts and Really Simple Syndication (“RSS”) as routine channels to supplement distribution of this information. To register for email alerts and RSS, visit http://ir.amnhealthcare.com.


