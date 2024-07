This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

At AMN Healthcare, our experienced clinical leaders are paving the way for new industry standards and harnessing the latest innovations in healthcare to help clients manage their greatest workforce challenges. The value is multi-dimensional: improving patient outcomes, increasing staff morale, and enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare delivery. [...]