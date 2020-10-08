Log in
Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Company Profile for Amneal Pharmaceuticals

10/08/2020

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing.

Company:

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

 

 

 

Headquarters Address:

 

400 Crossing Blvd.

 

 

Oakland, NJ 08807

 

 

 

Main Telephone:

 

908-947-3120

 

 

 

Website:

 

www.amneal.com

 

 

 

Ticker:

 

AMRX(NYSE)

 

 

 

Type of Organization:

 

Public

 

 

 

Industry:

 

Pharmaceutical

 

 

 

Key Executives:

 

President & Co-CEO: Chirag Patel

 

 

Co-CEO: Chintu Patel

 

 

CFO: Tasos Konidaris

 

 

 

Investor Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Investor Relations

Phone:

 

908-947-3120

Email:

 

Invest@amneal.com

 

 

 

Public Relations

 

 

Contact:

 

Media Relations

Phone:

 

908-947-3120

Email:

 

MediaRelations@amneal.com

 


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 930 M - -
Net income 2020 26,4 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 523 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 54,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 648 M 648 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,64x
EV / Sales 2021 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 5 500
Free-Float 38,7%
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 4,39 $
Last Close Price 4,39 $
Spread / Highest target 36,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,03%
Spread / Lowest Target -31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chintu Patel Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chirag K. Patel President & Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul M. Meister Chairman
Andrew S. Boyer Executive Vice President-Commercial Operations
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-8.92%609
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.38%389 342
ROCHE HOLDING AG-0.18%292 437
PFIZER INC.-7.68%202 659
MERCK & CO., INC.-12.00%202 440
NOVARTIS AG-14.25%189 392
