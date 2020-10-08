Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Company Profile for Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products and services primarily to governmental agencies, primarily focused on serving the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs. AvKARE is also a packager and wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals and vitamins to its retail and institutional customers who are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing.

Company: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Headquarters Address: 400 Crossing Blvd. Oakland, NJ 08807 Main Telephone: 908-947-3120 Website: www.amneal.com Ticker: AMRX(NYSE) Type of Organization: Public Industry: Pharmaceutical Key Executives: President & Co-CEO: Chirag Patel Co-CEO: Chintu Patel CFO: Tasos Konidaris Investor Relations Contact: Investor Relations Phone: 908-947-3120 Email: Invest@amneal.com Public Relations Contact: Media Relations Phone: 908-947-3120 Email: MediaRelations@amneal.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201008005976/en/