Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings PresentationPDF 1.16 MB

Q4 & Full Year 2020 Earnings Call
Strategic
Priorities and
Financial
Results
February 26, 2021
Agenda
1 2 3 4
Strategic Execution & Amneal 2.0
Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-CEOs
2020 Financial Results
Tasos Konidaris, EVP & CFO
Closing Remarks
Chirag Patel, Co-CEO
Q&A
Amneal 2.0: Positioned For The Next Phase of Growth
Chirag and Chintu Patel
Co-CEOs
In 2020 We Executed on Our Strategic Priorities
Solid Full Year 2020 Financial Performance
Revenue: $1,993 Million; +23%
Adjusted EBITDA: $456 Million; +28%
Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.63; +80%
Improving operational execution
Ensuring resilient supply chain and addressing inefficiencies, despite COVID impact
Grow our Base Business
Revitalize Generics with new product launches and increasing market share in base business
Grow Specialty by focusing on Rytary and Unithroid Manage COVID-19 related Headwinds
Reigniting the R&D engine
Significantly increasing the complex generic pipeline Advancing specialty pipeline with IPX203 and K127 Continue to explore new oppotunities
Operational and financial performance in FY 2020 demonstrates our success in readying the
Company's foundation for Amneal 2.0
Expand Product Mix and End Markets
-
• Leverage our broad commercial presence to grow market share
-
• Increase speed of innovation of complex generics, including Injectables, Inhalants, Ophthalmics and Biosimilars
-
• Margin expansion through new product launches and operational efficiencies
-
• Leverage portfolio to out-license ex-US geographies through partnerships
Complementing portfolio & adding new growth drivers
Proven Track Record Across Complex Dosage Forms - Approved Products
Inserts / Implants / Vaginal
-
• Estradiol Transdermal
Patch
-
• Buprenorphine Patch
-
• Rivastigmine Patch
-
• Lidocaine Patch
-
• Zafemy Transdermal
Patch (Gx Xulane)
-
• Sucralfate Suspension
-
• Atovaquone Suspension
-
• Oxcarbazepine
Suspension
-
• Diclofenac Topical Gel
-
• Testosterone Gel
OSDs
Full pipeline update: Generics
Pending or Tentatively Approved ANDA Pipeline 104 pending ANDAs with an aggregate addressable market of ~$47 billion
|
Oral Solids: 54
|
Injectables: 22
|
$31,985
$17 eFTF
$260
$981
$1,732
Single SourceHigh ValueLOAPIV
|
$2,678 $2,033
$99
$597 $226
FTMSingle SourceLOAHigh ValuePIV
|
Topicals / Transdermals: 9
|
Oral Liquids: 8
|
$991
$124
$79
LOA
FTM
PIV
|
$1,847
$135
$24 eFTFLOA
PIV
We are actively developing 93 additional generic product candidates across all major dosage forms with an aggregate addressable market of ~$26 billion. 80% of these products are non-oral solids.
$523
LOA
eFTF
Expand product mix & end markets: Key focus areas
Injectables
-
• 40+ expected sterile launches (vials, bags, PFS*) from 2021-2025
-
• Focus: 505(b)2 injectables, 503B compounding opportunities
Ophthalmics
-
• 10+ expected new product launches from 2021-2025
-
• Actively increasing R&D expertise
Inhalation
-
• Approximately 3 expected new product launches from 2021 to 2025
-
• One product currently filed; several under development
*Pre-filled syringe
Biosimilars
Current Pipeline
-
• Actively evaluating opportunities via partnership model
-
• Cost efficient development and commercialization strategies
-
• Targeting programs where we can be 1st or 2nd to market across all therapeutic modalities
Expand product mix & end markets: Key focus areas
Ex-US Geographic Expansion
Fosun Partnership: China
-
• Leveraging Amneal's ANDA library and regulatory expertise + Fosun's commercial presence in China
-
• Recently filed three products via Import Drug License (IDL) pathway; additional 10+ products "on deck"
-
• Concurrently pursuing co-development opportunities and focused efforts around high-value pipeline programs
Other Ex-US Opportunities
-
• Evaluating international markets via a partnership model
-
• Single or limited number of partners with regional expertise where we can out-license our complex Gx and Specialty products
*Strategic National Stockpiles
Evaluating Multiple Opportunities
-
• Acquisition of AvKARE catalyzed a focused effort on growing our government business
-
• Niche, high-value product opportunities within SNS* or military readiness programs
-
• VA / DoD revenue streams often higher margin and less competitive
-
• Opportunities driven by TAA-compliance
-
• Participating in initiatives to bring end-to-end manufacturing for essential medicines back to the United States
Drive organic and inorganic growth
-
• Leverage commercial expertise in Neurology and Endocrinology to drive growth of Rytary and Unithroid
-
• Advance our two R&D Neurology programs of IPX-203 and K-127
-
• The acquisition of Kashiv Specialty adds new branded pipeline programs, additional complex generics development expertise and proprietary drug delivery technologies
-
• Pursue accretive BD or M&A that leverage our commercial infrastructure
Driving growth in our Specialty Business
Net Revenue ($ millions)
IPX-203
K-127
K-114
K-128
Unithroid
FY 19
FY20
Advancing new product development candidates - IPX-203
For treatment of Parkinson's Disease - a neurodegenerative disorder that affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brainthat affect movement
Benefits of IPX-203
Developed with innovative technology containing immediate and sustained-release granules
Delivers fast-acting and longer lasting motor symptom control
Gives patients significantly better "on" time compared to IR CD/LD
Patient Population/Major Catalyst
-
• ~1 million patients are living with PD in the U.S. with ~60,000 diagnosed each year
-
• Topline Phase III data expected 2H 2021 and potential launch in 2023
Advancing new product development candidates - K-127
For treatment of Myasthenia Gravis - a rare autoimmune disease that causes extreme muscle weakness
Benefits of K-127
Developed through Kashiv Specialty's proprietary GRANDE / Oros drug delivery technologies
Delivers fast-acting neuromuscular improvement
Potential for improved quality of life and/or tolerability
Patient Population/Major Catalyst
Kashiv Specialty accelerates Amneal's transition to specialty pharma
History of successful Gx R&D collaboration
-
• Kashiv Specialty's team has developed many of Amneal's most lucrative products (e.g. Yuvafem and EluRyng) generating ~$600 million in gross profit since 2016
-
• Pre-existing relationship with Amneal mitigates integration risk
-
• Termination of existing royalties and reallocation of historical
De-risked deal structure provides material upside
R&D level investment largely de-risk purchase price
-
• Modest success-based milestones and royalties on Specialty programs creates potential for significant upside to Amneal
Creates organic engine for Specialty product developmentAdvances our strategic goal of growing our Specialty Pharma business
-
• Increases investment in durable, high-value product development (e.g.
branded specialty and orphan disease products)
-
• Kashiv Specialty's lead programs fit perfectly with Amneal's existing therapeutic focus areas (neurology and endocrinology)
-
• Provides Amneal with a pipeline of internally-developed branded pharmaceutical programs and patented technology platform
-
• Multiple shots on goal and numerous clinical and regulatory catalysts for years to come
About Kashiv Specialty Pharma
-
• Specialty and complex generic development company headquartered in
Bridgewater, NJ
-
• 150,000 ft2 GMP compliant R&D and specialized manufacturing facility
-
• Industry-leading R&D team of ~75 employees
Pipeline of Specialty Assets
-
• Multiple clinical-stage assets in therapeutic categories complementary to
Amneal's current deployment
-
• Deep pipeline of pre-clinical programs could fuel future growth
Proprietary Drug Delivery Platform
Long history of successful Gx collaboration with Amneal
-
• As a complex Gx CRO, Kashiv Specialty helped develop many of Amneal's successful generic products
-
• Proven track record of complex product development
Transaction is fully aligned with Amneal's strategic priorities and will enhance both our Specialty and Generics platforms
Specialty: Doubles our branded product pipeline
|
Program
|
Molecule
|
Indication
|
Phase of Development 505(b)2
|
Estimated Launch
|
IPX-203
|
Carbidopa-levodopa
|
Parkinson's Disease
|
Phase 3
|
2023
|
K-127
|
Pyridostigmine
QD
|
Myasthenia
Gravis
|
Phase 1 / 2
|
2023-2024
|
Program
|
Molecule
|
Indication
|
Phase of Development 505(b)2
|
Estimated Launch
|
IPX-203
|
Carbidopa-levodopa
|
Parkinson's Disease
|
Phase 3
|
2023
|
K-127
|
Pyridostigmine
QD
|
Myasthenia
Gravis
|
Phase 1 / 2
|
2023-2024
|
K-114
|
Liothyronine sodium (LT3)
|
Hypothyroidism
|
Phase 1 / 2
|
2024-2025
|
K-128
|
Trihexyphenidyl
(THP) hydrochloride
|
Sialorrhea & Movement Disorders
|
Phase 1 / 2
|
2025-2026
Reflects specialty assets added through Kashiv Specialty transaction
Goal: 1-2 Specialty product launches per year starting in 2023
Specialty: Programs complement Amneal's existing branded portfolio
|
K-127
|
K-128
|
K-114
|
Product
|
|
|
|
Indication (Therapeutic Area)
|
Myasthenia Gravis
(CNS)
|
Sialorrhea & Movement Disorders
(CNS)
|
Hypothyroidism (T4 sub-indication)
(Endo)
|
Total Addressable Patient Population
|
~60k(1)
|
~1.2mm(1)
|
~2.4mm(1)
|
Product Differentiation
|
-
• Utilizes proprietary GRANDE technology
-
• Improved tolerability with reduced morning symptoms / muscle fatigue in the evening and constant blood levels without peaks and troughs
-
• Once-daily dosing ensuring 24-hour symptom control
|
-
• Controlled release pellets that provide therapeutic release over extended period
-
• Potential to improve tolerability by reducing side effects associated with peak plasma concentration with immediate release products
-
• Once-daily dosing ensuring 24-hour symptom control
|
Reflects specialty assets added through Kashiv Specialty transaction
Increases total addressable market with higher value indications and provides lower risk of approval through 505(b)(2)
Source: NORD and NIDDK.
(1) Reflects U.S. addressable patient population.
Specialty: Proprietary drug delivery technology platforms
GRANDE: Advanced Gastric Retention System
Enables sustained 12-24 hour delivery for drugs with site-
specific absorption in upper GI tract
Easy to swallow: Initial tablet size is small enough for swallowing and passage into the stomach
Swells and floats: Tablet absorbs gastric fluids in the stomach and starts floating and swelling to double its size in 15-30 minutes
Extended drug release: Tablet is retained in the stomach for 12-24 hours of constant drug delivery
Shrunken Empty tablet eliminated from body: After drug release is complete, the empty tablet shell collapses and is eliminated from the body
Applications: 1) Weekly basic drugs to improve absorption & variability; 2) drugs requiring local effect in stomach; 3) pH dependent poorly to highly soluble drugs
KRONOTEC: Modified Release Technology
Modifies drug kinetics to mimic physiological patterns and targets chronological release when required
Applications: Disorders requiring symptom control in the early morning hours for improved functioning e.g. ADHD, Excessive Sleep Disorders, Epilepsy, Cardiovascular (prevent early morning HA) & Arthritis (morning stiffness)
Differentiated technology platforms provide opportunity to drive pipeline of high-value products
Generics: Successful complex Gx collaboration with Kashiv
Amneal has had a commercial relationship with Kashiv Specialty for the last 9 years under which several licensed products have generated significant revenue for Amneal
Select Commercial Products Developed Through Kashiv Specialty PartnershipDeal Provides Pipeline of Royalty-free Complex Generics
-
• Buyout of existing commercial and pipeline generics royalties
(~$15 million annually) de-risks the upfront purchase price
-
• Portfolio of commercial products (e.g. EluRyng) and pipeline products (e.g.
gVyvanse, gAmitiza) are now royalty-free, enabling full economics and value
-
• Transaction augments our portfolio of high-value, complex generic drugs in development with limited competition
R&D Engine with strong track record of delivering blockbuster complex Gx products 20
Financial Review
Tasos Konidaris
EVP & CFO
Q4 2020 Results
Adjusted Results(1)
Variance
$ in millions
Q4 2020
Q4 2019
Q3 2020
YOY Sequential
The addition of AvKARE, new product launches and cost management drive EBITDA growth versus prior-year
Gross MarginRevenue
Gross Profit
R&D Expense
SG&A Expense
Adjusted EBITDA
Diluted EPS
Operating Cash Flow
510 207 40.6%
397 173 43.5%
519 206
113 34
(9)
1
90 Bps
45 71 107 0.14 106
43 64 81 0.08
39 68 114 0.16
(2) (6)
(7) (3)
26 (7)
0.06 (0.02)
-
• Revenue YOY growth due to: AvKARE(2) ($82 million), new product launches including EluRyng and Sucralfate, growth in the generics base business; partially offset by competition to Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1% and a decline in Specialty non-promoted brand revenues
-
• Revenue sequential decrease driven by AvKARE volume
-
• Gross margin YOY due to: AvKARE (~-400 Bps) offset by the contribution of new launches and operational efficiencies / product mix
-
• Gross Margin sequential due to favorable generic mix and plant utilization
-
• R&D reflects focus on rebuilding Generics Pipeline, Advance IPX-203, and timing of project spend
(51)
45
157
61
-
• SG&A YOY increase due to AvKARE ($8 million)
-
• EPS growth reflects Adjusted EBITDA growth, lower interest expense, offset by higher minority interest expense and taxes
-
(1) Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
-
(2) AvKARE amounts exclude net revenues, cost of goods sold and gross profit from sales of Amneal products. Those results are included within the Generics segment.
Full Year 2020 Results
Adjusted Results(1)
$ in millions
FY 2020
FY 2019
VarianceRevenue
Gross Profit
Gross Margin
R&D Expense
SG&A Expense
Adjusted EBITDA
Diluted EPS
Operating Cash Flow
1,993
1,626 367
829 41.6%
712 117 • Revenue YOY growth due to: AvKARE(2) ($294 million), new product launches including EluRyng and Sucralfate, growth in the generics base business, and continued growth in Rytary and
43.8% (220) Bps
160 273 456 0.63 379
174 14
356 100 0.35 0.28
247 (26) • SG&A YOY increase due to AvKARE (~$27 million), offset by COVID spend delays and effective cost management
2 377
The addition of AvKARE, new product launches and cost management drive EBITDA growth versus prior-year
Unithroid; partially offset by competition to Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1%
-
• EPS growth reflects Adjusted EBITDA growth, lower interest expense, offset by higher minority interest expense and taxes
-
• Operating Cash Flow is inherently variable mostly due to timing of collections, and taxes; Full year 2020 of $379 million is significantly higher than the $2 million in 2019 partly due to an approximate $110 million of discrete tax refund and stronger sales collections.
-
(1) Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
-
(2) AvKARE amounts exclude net revenues, cost of goods sold and gross profit from sales of Amneal products. Those results are included within the Generics segment.
Generics Segment
Adjusted Results(1)
$ millions
Net Revenue
342
342
Q3 20
Q4 20
-
Year-over-year increase: volume increases, including NPLs such as Sucralfate and EluRyng, and growth in base business volume offset by price erosion due to additional competition on existing product portfolio
-
Sequential: Growth from new product launches offset competition impact on Levothyroxine as well as seasonal trends for certain products
Gross Margin
37%
38%
Q3 20
Q4 20
-
Year-over-year operating efficiencies and product mix, including new launches made in-house, offset price erosion.
-
Sequential increase: plant utilization as the Company continues to improve plant performance as COVID normalizes and product mix
Operating Income 82
Q4 19
Q3 20
Q4 20
Generics Segment
Adjusted Results(1)
$ millions
1,309
Net Revenue
1,343
FY 19
FY 20
-
Year-over-year increase: volume increases, including NPLs such as Sucralfate and EluRyng, and growth in base business volume offset by price erosion due to additional competition on existing product portfolio primarily related to Levothyroxine and Diclofenac as well as the divestiture of international businesses and the reclassification of Oxymorphone to Specialty beginning in Q3 19.
Gross Margin 38%
36%FY 19
FY 20
Operating Income 326
250
FY 19
FY 20
Specialty Segment
Net Revenue
97
Q4 19
-
Year-over-year slight decrease: growth in Rytary and Unithroid were offset by declines in Emverm and non-promoted products
-
Sequential decrease: growth in Rytary and Unithroid were offset by declines in Emverm and non-promoted products
(1)Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly
Q3 20
Q4 20
comparable GAAP measures.
Adjusted Results(1)
$ millions
Gross Margin
75%
74%
74%
Q3 20
Q4 20
Operating Income
46
Q4 19
Q3 20
Q4 20
Specialty Segment
Net Revenue 356
318
FY 19
(1)Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly
FY 20
comparable GAAP measures.
Adjusted Results(1)
$ millions
Gross Margin
78%
74%
FY 19
FY 20
Operating Income
169
155
FY 19
FY 20
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
$ millions
Liquidity at December 31, 2020
-
Total Liquidity $842
-
|
As of December 31, 2020
As of December 31, 2019
|
Current portion and long-term debt(1)
Cash and cash equivalents(2)
Net Debt(3)
Gross Debt to LTM Adjusted
EBITDA(4)(5)
Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5)
|
2,779 2,631
347 153
2,432 2,478
6.0x 7.4x
5.3x 7.0x
As of December 31,
2,631
153
2,478
-
• Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2020 was 5.3X
-
• LTM EBITDA as of Dec 31, 2020, includes twelve months of AvKARE (11 months actual and 1 month pro forma at the $63 million annual rate previously disclosed for periods prior to January 31, 2020)
-
• Reduction in leverage driven by operational performance and AvKARE
-
(1) Current portion of long-term debt, net and long-term debt, net including revolving credit facilities, but excluding seller's notes due to the AvKARE acquisition
-
(2) Includes restricted cash.
-
(3) Net debt = Current portion and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents.
-
(4) Gross debt = Current portion and long-term debt.
-
(5) Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Amneal. LTM EBITDA as of Dec 31, 2020 also includes the pro forma impact of the AvKARE acquisition.
-
(6) Access to borrowing base availability is subject to certain covenants
|
2021 Financial Outlook(1)
|
(in $ millions except for Adjusted Diluted EPS)
|
2021 Guidance
|
Net Revenues
|
$2,100 - $2,200
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$500 - $540
|
Adjusted Diluted EPS(2)
|
$0.70 - $0.85
|
~303 million
|
$220 - $250
|
$60 - $70
$1,993 $456 $0.63 ~301 million
Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding(3)
Operating Cash Flow(4) $379
Capital Expenditures $56
-
(1) Amneal's full year 2021 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, inventory levels, and the anticipated timing of future product launches and events. Please see the language under the headings "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for information regarding our expectations and use of Non-GAAP financial measures.
-
(2) EPS guidance reflects the current tax laws in effect as of February 26, 2021. Any potential increase in statutory tax rates will have an adverse impact on EPS.
-
(3) Under the if-converted method, weighted average diluted shares outstanding consists of Class A and Class B shares. Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for more information and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.
-
(4) 2020 reported cash flows incudes an approximate $110 million of discrete cash tax refund.
Key Takeaways
Strong operational and financial performance through out 2020
-
• Broad, relevant product portfolio
-
• Significant Commercial, R&D and Manufacturing capabilities
Entering 2021 with good momentum
-
• Strong organic growth in the generics business
-
• R&D pipeline revitalized; expecting data on specialty pipeline asset IPX-203 in 2H 2021
-
• Kashiv Specialty enhances Generics and Specialty long term prospects
Amneal 2.0 driving our next phase of growth
2021 financial guidance points to continued growth and driving long-term sustainable value creation
