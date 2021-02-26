Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings PresentationPDF 1.16 MB 02/26/2021 | 09:07am EST Send by mail :

Agenda 1 2 3 4 Strategic Execution & Amneal 2.0 Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-CEOs 2020 Financial Results Tasos Konidaris, EVP & CFO Closing Remarks Chirag Patel, Co-CEO Q&A Amneal 2.0: Positioned For The Next Phase of Growth Chirag and Chintu Patel Co-CEOs In 2020 We Executed on Our Strategic Priorities Solid Full Year 2020 Financial Performance Revenue: $1,993 Million; +23% Adjusted EBITDA: $456 Million; +28% Adjusted Diluted EPS: $0.63; +80% Improving operational execution Ensuring resilient supply chain and addressing inefficiencies, despite COVID impact Grow our Base Business Revitalize Generics with new product launches and increasing market share in base business Grow Specialty by focusing on Rytary and Unithroid Manage COVID-19 related Headwinds Reigniting the R&D engine Significantly increasing the complex generic pipeline Advancing specialty pipeline with IPX203 and K127 Continue to explore new oppotunities Operational and financial performance in FY 2020 demonstrates our success in readying the Company's foundation for Amneal 2.0 Expand Product Mix and End Markets • Leverage our broad commercial presence to grow market share

• Increase speed of innovation of complex generics, including Injectables, Inhalants, Ophthalmics and Biosimilars

• Margin expansion through new product launches and operational efficiencies

• Leverage portfolio to out-license ex-US geographies through partnerships Complementing portfolio & adding new growth drivers Proven Track Record Across Complex Dosage Forms - Approved Products Inserts / Implants / Vaginal RingTransdermal Patches Oral Liquids/ Topicals • EluRyng (Etonogestrel + EE Vaginal Ring)

• Yuvafem (Estradiol Vaginal Insert) • Estradiol Transdermal Patch

• Buprenorphine Patch

• Rivastigmine Patch

• Lidocaine Patch

• Zafemy Transdermal Patch (Gx Xulane) • Sucralfate Suspension

• Atovaquone Suspension

• Oxcarbazepine Suspension

• Diclofenac Topical Gel

• Testosterone Gel Nasal Sprays Injectables OSDs • Aspirin + Dipyridamole ER

• Methylphenidate ER, Paliperidone ER, Amphetamine Salts ER, Dexmethylphenidate ER

• Fluphenazine Tabs New Portfolio Categories Full pipeline update: Generics Pending or Tentatively Approved ANDA Pipeline 104 pending ANDAs with an aggregate addressable market of ~$47 billion Oral Solids: 54 Injectables: 22 $31,985 $17 eFTF $260 $981 $1,732 Single SourceHigh ValueLOAPIV $2,678 $2,033 $99 $597 $226 FTMSingle SourceLOAHigh ValuePIV Topicals / Transdermals: 9 Oral Liquids: 8 $991 $124 $79 LOA FTM PIV $1,847 $135 $24 eFTFLOA PIV High Value Products in Development Ophthalmics / Otics: 7 Inhalants / Nasals: 4 We are actively developing 93 additional generic product candidates across all major dosage forms with an aggregate addressable market of ~$26 billion. 80% of these products are non-oral solids. $523 LOA eFTF Expand product mix & end markets: Key focus areas Complex Generics Injectables • 40+ expected sterile launches (vials, bags, PFS*) from 2021-2025

• Focus: 505(b)2 injectables, 503B compounding opportunities Ophthalmics • 10+ expected new product launches from 2021-2025

• Actively increasing R&D expertise Inhalation

• Approximately 3 expected new product launches from 2021 to 2025

• One product currently filed; several under development *Pre-filled syringe Biosimilars Current Pipeline • Current Status: Q1 2021 filing

• Expected Launch: 2023 • Current Status: BLA Filed

• Expected Launch: 2021 • Current Status: BLA Filed

• Expected Launch: 2022 • Actively evaluating opportunities via partnership model

• Cost efficient development and commercialization strategies

• Targeting programs where we can be 1st or 2nd to market across all therapeutic modalities Expand product mix & end markets: Key focus areas Ex-US Geographic Expansion Fosun Partnership: China • Leveraging Amneal's ANDA library and regulatory expertise + Fosun's commercial presence in China

• Recently filed three products via Import Drug License (IDL) pathway; additional 10+ products "on deck"

• Concurrently pursuing co-development opportunities and focused efforts around high-value pipeline programs Other Ex-US Opportunities

• Evaluating international markets via a partnership model

• Single or limited number of partners with regional expertise where we can out-license our complex Gx and Specialty products *Strategic National Stockpiles Channel Expansion Evaluating Multiple Opportunities • Acquisition of AvKARE catalyzed a focused effort on growing our government business

• Niche, high-value product opportunities within SNS* or military readiness programs

• VA / DoD revenue streams often higher margin and less competitive

• Opportunities driven by TAA-compliance

• Participating in initiatives to bring end-to-end manufacturing for essential medicines back to the United States Drive organic and inorganic growth • Leverage commercial expertise in Neurology and Endocrinology to drive growth of Rytary and Unithroid

• Advance our two R&D Neurology programs of IPX-203 and K-127

• The acquisition of Kashiv Specialty adds new branded pipeline programs, additional complex generics development expertise and proprietary drug delivery technologies

• Pursue accretive BD or M&A that leverage our commercial infrastructure Driving growth in our Specialty Business Net Revenue ($ millions) Rytary IPX-203 K-127 SPECIALTY PHARMA K-114 K-128 Unithroid FY 19 FY20 Advancing new product development candidates - IPX-203 For treatment of Parkinson's Disease - a neurodegenerative disorder that affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brainthat affect movement Benefits of IPX-203 Developed with innovative technology containing immediate and sustained-release granules Delivers fast-acting and longer lasting motor symptom control • Motor symptom control observed within 1 hour and lasting about 8 hours Gives patients significantly better "on" time compared to IR CD/LD • Increased good "on" time-"on" without troublesome dyskinesia-by 1.9 hours vs IR CD/LD Offers convenient dosing • Can be taken 2 or 3 times per day Patient Population/Major Catalyst • ~1 million patients are living with PD in the U.S. with ~60,000 diagnosed each year

• Topline Phase III data expected 2H 2021 and potential launch in 2023 Advancing new product development candidates - K-127 For treatment of Myasthenia Gravis - a rare autoimmune disease that causes extreme muscle weakness Benefits of K-127 Developed through Kashiv Specialty's proprietary GRANDE / Oros drug delivery technologies Delivers fast-acting neuromuscular improvement • Works within 1 hour Potential for improved quality of life and/or tolerability • Potential for 24-hour symptomatic coverage Offers convenient dosing • Once daily dosing Patient Population/Major Catalyst • There are ~60,000 cases of MG in the U.S.

• Potential launch in 2023-2024 Kashiv Specialty accelerates Amneal's transition to specialty pharma Strategic Rationale History of successful Gx R&D collaboration • Kashiv Specialty's team has developed many of Amneal's most lucrative products (e.g. Yuvafem and EluRyng) generating ~$600 million in gross profit since 2016

• Pre-existing relationship with Amneal mitigates integration risk • Termination of existing royalties and reallocation of historical De-risked deal structure provides material upside R&D level investment largely de-risk purchase price • ~$15 million of annualized incremental adjusted EBITDA

• Modest success-based milestones and royalties on Specialty programs creates potential for significant upside to Amneal Creates organic engine for Specialty product developmentAdvances our strategic goal of growing our Specialty Pharma business • Increases investment in durable, high-value product development (e.g. branded specialty and orphan disease products)

• Kashiv Specialty's lead programs fit perfectly with Amneal's existing therapeutic focus areas (neurology and endocrinology) • Provides Amneal with a pipeline of internally-developed branded pharmaceutical programs and patented technology platform

• Multiple shots on goal and numerous clinical and regulatory catalysts for years to come Company Overview About Kashiv Specialty Pharma SPECIALTY PHARMA • Specialty and complex generic development company headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ

• 150,000 ft2 GMP compliant R&D and specialized manufacturing facility

• Industry-leading R&D team of ~75 employees Pipeline of Specialty Assets • Multiple clinical-stage assets in therapeutic categories complementary to Amneal's current deployment

• Deep pipeline of pre-clinical programs could fuel future growth Proprietary Drug Delivery Platform • Novel patented delivery technology for Specialty product development Long history of successful Gx collaboration with Amneal • As a complex Gx CRO, Kashiv Specialty helped develop many of Amneal's successful generic products

• Proven track record of complex product development Transaction is fully aligned with Amneal's strategic priorities and will enhance both our Specialty and Generics platforms Specialty: Doubles our branded product pipeline Program Molecule Indication Phase of Development 505(b)2 Estimated Launch IPX-203 Carbidopa-levodopa Parkinson's Disease Phase 3 2023 K-127 Pyridostigmine QD Myasthenia Gravis Phase 1 / 2 2023-2024 Program Molecule Indication Phase of Development 505(b)2 Estimated Launch IPX-203 Carbidopa-levodopa Parkinson's Disease Phase 3 2023 K-127 Pyridostigmine QD Myasthenia Gravis Phase 1 / 2 2023-2024 K-114 Liothyronine sodium (LT3) Hypothyroidism Phase 1 / 2 2024-2025 K-128 Trihexyphenidyl (THP) hydrochloride Sialorrhea & Movement Disorders Phase 1 / 2 2025-2026 Reflects specialty assets added through Kashiv Specialty transaction Goal: 1-2 Specialty product launches per year starting in 2023 Specialty: Programs complement Amneal's existing branded portfolio K-127 K-128 K-114 Product • Pyridostigmine QD; oral extended release • THP hydrochloride capsules, oral extended release • LT3 sustained release tablets Indication (Therapeutic Area) Myasthenia Gravis (CNS) Sialorrhea & Movement Disorders (CNS) Hypothyroidism (T4 sub-indication) (Endo) Total Addressable Patient Population ~60k(1) ~1.2mm(1) ~2.4mm(1) Product Differentiation • Utilizes proprietary GRANDE technology

• Improved tolerability with reduced morning symptoms / muscle fatigue in the evening and constant blood levels without peaks and troughs

• Once-daily dosing ensuring 24-hour symptom control • Controlled release pellets that provide therapeutic release over extended period

• Potential to improve tolerability by reducing side effects associated with peak plasma concentration with immediate release products

• Once-daily dosing ensuring 24-hour symptom control • Utilizes proprietary GRANDE technology

• Potential to maintain steady level of T3 in therapeutic ranges through continuous and sustained-release over 24 hours • Potentially reduces side effects associated with abnormal levels of T3 Reflects specialty assets added through Kashiv Specialty transaction Increases total addressable market with higher value indications and provides lower risk of approval through 505(b)(2) Source: NORD and NIDDK. (1) Reflects U.S. addressable patient population. Specialty: Proprietary drug delivery technology platforms GRANDE: Advanced Gastric Retention System Enables sustained 12-24 hour delivery for drugs with site- specific absorption in upper GI tract Easy to swallow: Initial tablet size is small enough for swallowing and passage into the stomach Swells and floats: Tablet absorbs gastric fluids in the stomach and starts floating and swelling to double its size in 15-30 minutes Extended drug release: Tablet is retained in the stomach for 12-24 hours of constant drug delivery Shrunken Empty tablet eliminated from body: After drug release is complete, the empty tablet shell collapses and is eliminated from the body Applications: 1) Weekly basic drugs to improve absorption & variability; 2) drugs requiring local effect in stomach; 3) pH dependent poorly to highly soluble drugs KRONOTEC: Modified Release Technology Modifies drug kinetics to mimic physiological patterns and targets chronological release when required • An advanced osmotic oral drug delivery technology that provides timed, customized and pulsatile drug release to match timing of disease symptoms Applications: Disorders requiring symptom control in the early morning hours for improved functioning e.g. ADHD, Excessive Sleep Disorders, Epilepsy, Cardiovascular (prevent early morning HA) & Arthritis (morning stiffness) Differentiated technology platforms provide opportunity to drive pipeline of high-value products Generics: Successful complex Gx collaboration with Kashiv Amneal has had a commercial relationship with Kashiv Specialty for the last 9 years under which several licensed products have generated significant revenue for Amneal • 18 approved generic products; 15+ currently in development or awaiting launch

• Generic products developed by Kashiv Specialty have generated ~$600 million in gross profit for Amneal since 2016 Select Commercial Products Developed Through Kashiv Specialty PartnershipDeal Provides Pipeline of Royalty-free Complex Generics • Yuvafem (estradiol vaginal tabs) is an estrogen-based vaginal inserts for the treatment of atrophic vaginitis • Buyout of existing commercial and pipeline generics royalties (~$15 million annually) de-risks the upfront purchase price • Portfolio of commercial products (e.g. EluRyng) and pipeline products (e.g. gVyvanse, gAmitiza) are now royalty-free, enabling full economics and value • gAggrenox (Aspirin dipyridamole) reduces the risk of stroke in patients who have had transient ischemia of the brain or completed ischemic stroke due to thrombosis

• Transaction augments our portfolio of high-value, complex generic drugs in development with limited competition • Potential first-to-file opportunities on selected products provides significant competitive advantage • EluRyng (etonogestrel and ethinyl estradiol ring) is a prescription medicine used as a contraception • Complex product categories such as drug-device combinations and opthalmics

R&D Engine with strong track record of delivering blockbuster complex Gx products 20 Financial Review Tasos Konidaris EVP & CFO Q4 2020 Results Adjusted Results(1) Variance $ in millions Q4 2020 Q4 2019 Q3 2020 YOY Sequential The addition of AvKARE, new product launches and cost management drive EBITDA growth versus prior-year Gross MarginRevenue Gross Profit R&D Expense SG&A Expense Adjusted EBITDA Diluted EPS Operating Cash Flow 510 207 40.6% 397 173 43.5% 519 206 113 34 39.7% (290) Bps (9) 1 90 Bps 45 71 107 0.14 106 43 64 81 0.08 39 68 114 0.16 (2) (6) (7) (3) 26 (7) 0.06 (0.02) • Revenue YOY growth due to: AvKARE(2) ($82 million), new product launches including EluRyng and Sucralfate, growth in the generics base business; partially offset by competition to Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1% and a decline in Specialty non-promoted brand revenues

• Revenue sequential decrease driven by AvKARE volume

• Gross margin YOY due to: AvKARE (~-400 Bps) offset by the contribution of new launches and operational efficiencies / product mix

• Gross Margin sequential due to favorable generic mix and plant utilization

• R&D reflects focus on rebuilding Generics Pipeline, Advance IPX-203, and timing of project spend (51) 45 157 61

• SG&A YOY increase due to AvKARE ($8 million)

• EPS growth reflects Adjusted EBITDA growth, lower interest expense, offset by higher minority interest expense and taxes • Operating Cash Flow is inherently variable mostly due to timing of collections, and taxes. (1) Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(2) AvKARE amounts exclude net revenues, cost of goods sold and gross profit from sales of Amneal products. Those results are included within the Generics segment. Full Year 2020 Results Adjusted Results(1) $ in millions FY 2020 FY 2019 VarianceRevenue Gross Profit Gross Margin R&D Expense SG&A Expense Adjusted EBITDA Diluted EPS Operating Cash Flow 1,993 1,626 367 829 41.6% 712 117 • Revenue YOY growth due to: AvKARE(2) ($294 million), new product launches including EluRyng and Sucralfate, growth in the generics base business, and continued growth in Rytary and 43.8% (220) Bps 160 273 456 0.63 379 174 14 356 100 0.35 0.28 247 (26) • SG&A YOY increase due to AvKARE (~$27 million), offset by COVID spend delays and effective cost management 2 377 The addition of AvKARE, new product launches and cost management drive EBITDA growth versus prior-year Unithroid; partially offset by competition to Levothyroxine Sodium Tabs and Diclofenac Gel 1% • Gross margin YOY due to: AvKARE (~-400 Bps) offset, in part by the contribution of new launches and operational efficiencies / product mix • EPS growth reflects Adjusted EBITDA growth, lower interest expense, offset by higher minority interest expense and taxes

• Operating Cash Flow is inherently variable mostly due to timing of collections, and taxes; Full year 2020 of $379 million is significantly higher than the $2 million in 2019 partly due to an approximate $110 million of discrete tax refund and stronger sales collections. (1) Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(2) AvKARE amounts exclude net revenues, cost of goods sold and gross profit from sales of Amneal products. Those results are included within the Generics segment. Generics Segment Adjusted Results(1) $ millions Net Revenue 342 342 Q4 19 Q3 20 Q4 20  Year-over-year increase: volume increases, including NPLs such as Sucralfate and EluRyng, and growth in base business volume offset by price erosion due to additional competition on existing product portfolio

 Sequential: Growth from new product launches offset competition impact on Levothyroxine as well as seasonal trends for certain products Gross Margin 37% 38% Q4 19 Q3 20 Q4 20  Year-over-year operating efficiencies and product mix, including new launches made in-house, offset price erosion.

 Sequential increase: plant utilization as the Company continues to improve plant performance as COVID normalizes and product mix Operating Income 82 79 Q4 19 Q3 20 Q4 20  Year-over-year: operating expense remain flat while achieving gross margin growth

 Sequential decrease: Increased R&D expenditures associated with increased ANDA filings Generics Segment Adjusted Results(1) $ millions 1,309 Net Revenue 1,343 FY 19 FY 20  Year-over-year increase: volume increases, including NPLs such as Sucralfate and EluRyng, and growth in base business volume offset by price erosion due to additional competition on existing product portfolio primarily related to Levothyroxine and Diclofenac as well as the divestiture of international businesses and the reclassification of Oxymorphone to Specialty beginning in Q3 19. Gross Margin 38% 36%FY 19 FY 20  Year-over-year operating efficiencies and product mix, including new launches made in-house, offset price erosion. Operating Income 326 250 FY 19 FY 20  Year-over-year: gross margin improvement as well as a reduction in R&D spend due to prior restructurings and a shift of R&D dollars towards Specialty Specialty Segment Net Revenue 97 85 Q4 19  Year-over-year slight decrease: growth in Rytary and Unithroid were offset by declines in Emverm and non-promoted products

 Sequential decrease: growth in Rytary and Unithroid were offset by declines in Emverm and non-promoted products (1)Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly Q3 20 Q4 20 comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted Results(1) $ millions Gross Margin 75% 74% 74% Q4 19 Q3 20 Q4 20  Year-over-year and Sequential: in line with prior period Operating Income 46 38 Q4 19 Q3 20 Q4 20  Year-over-year decrease: driven reduced revenues

 Sequential decrease: primarily due to reduced revenues and increased R&D spend Specialty Segment Net Revenue 356 318 FY 19  Year-over-year growth driven by Rytary and Unithroid as well as the reclassification of Oxymorphone into Specialty in Q3 19, offset by a reduction in non-promoted product revenue. (1)Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly FY 20 comparable GAAP measures. Adjusted Results(1) $ millions Gross Margin 78% 74% FY 19 FY 20  Year-over-year decrease is primarily due to the full year impact of Oxymorphone. Operating Income 169 155 FY 19 FY 20  Year-over-year increase: Gross margin growth and reduced selling expenses due to COVID offset by an increased investment in R&D. Balance Sheet and Liquidity $ millions Liquidity at December 31, 2020  Cash and cash equivalents $347

 Revolving Credit Facility(6) $495  Total Liquidity $842

As of December 31, 2020 As of December 31, 2019 Current portion and long-term debt(1) Cash and cash equivalents(2) Net Debt(3) Gross Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA(4)(5) Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA(3)(5) 2,779 2,631 347 153 2,432 2,478 6.0x 7.4x 5.3x 7.0x As of December 31, 2,631 153 2,478 • Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2020 was 5.3X • LTM EBITDA as of Dec 31, 2020, includes twelve months of AvKARE (11 months actual and 1 month pro forma at the $63 million annual rate previously disclosed for periods prior to January 31, 2020) • Reduction in leverage driven by operational performance and AvKARE (1) Current portion of long-term debt, net and long-term debt, net including revolving credit facilities, but excluding seller's notes due to the AvKARE acquisition (2) Includes restricted cash. (3) Net debt = Current portion and long-term debt less cash and cash equivalents. (4) Gross debt = Current portion and long-term debt.

(5) Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for a discussion of these Non-GAAP measures and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for Amneal. LTM EBITDA as of Dec 31, 2020 also includes the pro forma impact of the AvKARE acquisition.

(6) Access to borrowing base availability is subject to certain covenants 2021 Financial Outlook(1) (in $ millions except for Adjusted Diluted EPS) 2021 Guidance Net Revenues $2,100 - $2,200 Adjusted EBITDA $500 - $540 Adjusted Diluted EPS(2) $0.70 - $0.85 ~303 million $220 - $250 $60 - $70 $1,993 $456 $0.63 ~301 million Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding(3) Operating Cash Flow(4) $379 Capital Expenditures $56 (1) Amneal's full year 2021 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, inventory levels, and the anticipated timing of future product launches and events. Please see the language under the headings "Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements" and "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for information regarding our expectations and use of Non-GAAP financial measures.

(2) EPS guidance reflects the current tax laws in effect as of February 26, 2021. Any potential increase in statutory tax rates will have an adverse impact on EPS.

(3) Under the if-converted method, weighted average diluted shares outstanding consists of Class A and Class B shares. Please see the language under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in our press release dated February 26, 2021 for more information and the Appendix to this presentation for a reconciliation thereof to the most directly comparable GAAP measures.

(4) 2020 reported cash flows incudes an approximate $110 million of discrete cash tax refund. Key Takeaways Strong operational and financial performance through out 2020 • Strategic focus on operational excellence translated to stronger financial performance

• Ended 2020 in-line or ahead of all guidance metrics • Broad, relevant product portfolio

• Significant Commercial, R&D and Manufacturing capabilities Entering 2021 with good momentum • Strong organic growth in the generics business

• R&D pipeline revitalized; expecting data on specialty pipeline asset IPX-203 in 2H 2021

• Kashiv Specialty enhances Generics and Specialty long term prospects Amneal 2.0 driving our next phase of growth • Building on our success, we continue to evolve our generics business, grow our specialty franchise and diversify across markets and channels 2021 financial guidance points to continued growth and driving long-term sustainable value creation Appendix: Non-GAAP Reconciliations Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) in thousands Net loss Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest GAAP Income tax expense Amortization Stock-based compensation expense Acquisition and site closure expenses Restructuring and other charges (credit) Inventory related charges (Gains) charges related to legal matters Asset impairment charges Foreign exchange gain Gain on sale of international businesses, net R&D milestone payments Other Income tax at 21% Net (income) loss attributable to NCI not associated with our Class B shares Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) December 31, 2020 $ (6,962) 2,015 1,485 40,833 5,133 6,777 (259) 395 - 5,505 (8,392) - 7,626 1,696 (12,411) (89) $ $ 43,352 0.14 Three months endedDecember 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 $ (64,903) 1,629 2,021 7,792 144 40,178 41,514 5,013 5,415 14,983 3,979 4,412 276 5,963 1,054 (2,409) 60 14,655 (4,722) (328) 6,650 342 (6,138) (113) 393 $ $ 23,004 0.08 $ (22,033) 33,350 (9,673) - 6,304 468 (13,886) $ 49,386 $ 0.16 Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS ($) in thousands Net income (loss) Adjusted to add (deduct): Non-cash interest GAAP Income tax (benefit) expense Gain from reduction of tax receivable agreement liability Amortization Stock-based compensation expense Acquisition and site closure expenses Restructuring and other charges Inventory related charges Charges related to legal matters Asset impairment charges Amortization of upfront payment Foreign exchange (gain) loss Gain on sale of international businesses, net R&D milestone payments Other Income tax at 21% Net income attributable to NCI not associated with our Class B shares Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 68,578 7,900 6,478 (104,358) 383,331 - (192,884) 163,842 143,952 20,750 21,679 23,384 73,471 2,398 34,345 6,574 25,702 5,610 12,591 43,629 175,210 - 36,393 (16,350) 4,962 (123) (7,258) 22,771 16,579 1,926 578 (54,271) (27,621) (1,240) (344) $ $ 191,020 0.63 $ (603,573) $ 103,591 $ 0.35 Gross Debt and Net Debt to LTM Adjusted EBITDA ($) in thousands Current portion of long-term debt, net Long-term debt, net Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash Net debt Adjusted EBITDA Last Twelve MonthsDecember 31, 2020 $ 44,228 2,735,264 347,121 December 31, 2019 $ 21,479 2,609,046 152,822 2,432,371 2,477,703 Q1 2019 - 111,967 Q2 2019 - 92,081 Q3 2019 - 70,914 Q4 2019 - 80,555 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 LTM (last 12 months) 134,378 100,786 113,598 107,412 $ 456,174 $ - - - - 355,517 Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA ($) in thousands Net (loss) income Adjusted to add (deduct): Interest expense, net Income tax expense (benefit) Depreciation and amortization EBITDA (Non-GAAP) Adjusted to add (deduct): Stock-based compensation expense Acquisition and site closure expenses Restructuring and other charges (credit) Inventory related charges (Gains) charges related to legal matters, net Asset impairment charges Foreign exchange (gain) loss Gain on sale of international businesses, net R&D milestone payments Other Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) December 31, 2020 $ (6,962) $ $ 34,535 1,485 59,873 88,931 5,133 6,777 (259) 395 - 5,505 (8,392) - 7,626 1,696 $ 107,412 December 31, 2019 $ (64,903) $ $ 38,829 7,792 54,303 36,021 5,013 14,983 4,412 5,938 (2,409) 14,655 (4,722) (328) 6,650 342 $ 80,555 Three months endedSeptember 30, 2020 $ (22,033) $ $ 34,895 144 59,359 72,365 5,415 3,979 276 1,054 60 33,350 (9,673) - 6,304 468 $ 113,598 June 30, 2020 March 31, 2020 $ (23,944) 36,669 39,899 2,186 (108,173) 58,072 58,083 $ $ 72,983 $ 121,517 $ 111,326 5,663 $ 4,539 5,650 6,978 333 2,048 5,125 - 3,050 2,500 2,299 2,475 (3,466) 5,181 (123) - 6,841 2,000 2,431 (2,669) $ 100,786 $ 134,378 Reconciliation of Generics Operating Income (Loss) to Generics Adjusted Operating Income ($) in thousands Operating income (loss) Adjusted to add (deduct): Acquisition and site closure expenses Amortization Inventory related charges Stock-based compensation expense Asset impairment charges Restructuring and other charges (credit) (Gains) charges related to legal matters, net R&D milestone payment Other Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)December 31, 2020 $ 54,555 3,195 10,047 400 2,046 5,505 (456) - 2,626 916 $ 78,834 Three months endedDecember 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 $ (3,093) 6,028 2,849 15,483 10,728 5,938 1,053 2,588 2,174 14,655 32,716 2,900 (536) (2,409) 60 6,650 6,304 - 640 $ 48,740 $ 26,448 $ 82,436 Reconciliation of Generics Operating Income (Loss) to Generics Adjusted Operating Income ($) in thousands Operating income (loss) Adjusted to add (deduct): Acquisition and site closure expenses Amortization Inventory related charges Stock-based compensation expense Asset impairment charges Restructuring and other charges (credit) Charges related to legal matters, net Amortization of upfront payment R&D milestone payment Other Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP)Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 189,356 14,832 41,639 41,946 51,783 6,083 25,677 8,097 11,943 42,995 166,396 (614) 20,101 5,610 12,591 - 36,393 15,771 16,579 $ 1,529 325,605 $ (133,151) $ 49 250,000 Reconciliation of Cost of Goods Sold to Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold ($) in thousands Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold impairment charges Adjusted to deduct: Amortization Inventory related charges Acquisition and site closure expenses Asset impairment charges Stock-based compensation expense Other Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 342,962 - 35,174 400 2,746 - 954 714 $ 302,974 $ 273,373 13,721 32,364 40,178 35,854 3,089 435 4,715 2,262 13,721 32,648 910 1,151 - 334 $ 224,481 $ 353,345 $ 313,025 Reconciliation of Cost of Goods Sold to Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold ($) in thousands Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold impairment charges Adjusted to deduct: Amortization Inventory related charges Acquisition and site closure expenses Asset impairment charges Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of upfront payment Other Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 1,329,551 34,579 126,162 143,090 143,952 5,465 22,828 10,580 25,151 35,822 126,162 4,166 3,030 - 36,393 1,830 1,024 $ 1,163,177 $ 1,147,214 $ 914,836 Reconciliation of Generics Cost of Goods Sold to Generics Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold ($) in thousands Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold impairment charges Adjusted to deduct: $ 227,581 - $ 224,708 $ 229,067 13,721 32,364 Amortization Inventory related charges Acquisition and site closure expenses Asset impairment charges Stock-based compensation expense Other 10,047 400 2,746 - 954 714 15,483 10,728 3,089 435 4,715 2,262 13,721 32,648 910 1,151 - 334 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 212,720 $ 200,511 $ 213,873 Reconciliation of Generics Cost of Goods Sold to Generics Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold ($) in thousands Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cost of goods sold Cost of goods sold impairment charges Adjusted to deduct: $ 894,422 $ 984,782 34,579 119,145 Amortization Inventory related charges Acquisition and site closure expenses Asset impairment charges Stock-based compensation expense Amortization of upfront payment Other 41,946 51,783 5,465 22,828 10,580 25,151 35,822 119,145 4,166 3,030 - 36,393 1,830 1,024 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 829,192 $ 844,573 Reconciliation of Specialty Operating Income to Specialty Adjusted Operating Income ($) in thousands Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Operating income Adjusted to add: Amortization Acquisition and site closure expenses Stock-based compensation expense R&D milestone payment Other Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 7,437 25,127 2 645 5,000 (2) $ 38,209 $ 18,012 24,695 25,126 $ 2,641 532 - - 45,880 $ 15,662 $ - 707 - 51 41,546 Reconciliation of Specialty Operating Income to Specialty Adjusted Operating Income ($) in thousands Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Operating income Adjusted to add: Amortization Acquisition and site closure expenses Stock-based compensation expense Restructuring and other charges R&D milestone payment Asset impairment charges Other Adjusted operating income (Non-GAAP) $ 56,535 101,144 92,169 85 10,969 2,678 1,498 - 391 $ 7,000 - 1,418 168,860 $ 42,781 $ - 7,017 - 154,825 Reconciliation of Specialty Cost of Goods Sold to Specialty Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold ($) in thousands Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Cost of goods sold Adjusted to deduct: $ 47,128 $ 48,665 $ 47,735 Amortization Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 25,127 22,001 24,695 25,126 $ 23,970 $ 22,609 Reconciliation of Specialty Cost of Goods Sold to Specialty Adjusted Cost of Goods Sold ($) in thousands Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Cost of goods sold $ 192,910 $ 162,432 Cost of goods sold impairment charges Adjusted to deduct: - 7,017 Amortization 101,144 92,169 Asset impairment charges - 7,017 Adjusted cost of goods sold (Non-GAAP) $ 91,766 $ 70,263 Reconciliation of Research and Development to Adjusted Research and Development ($) in thousands Research and development IPR&D impairment charges Intellectual property legal development expenses Adjusted to deduct: Stock-based compensation expense Acquisition and site closure expenses Inventory related charges R&D milestone payments Asset impairment charges Other Adjusted research and development (Non-GAAP)December 31, 2020 $ 53,460 1,720 3,701 894 - - 7,626 5,212 193 $ 44,956 Three months endedDecember 31, 2019 $ 48,050 450 4,975 874 119 2,849 6,650 450 - $ 42,533 September 30, 2020 $ 44,519 - 2,134 $ 886 - - 6,304 - 231 39,232 Reconciliation of Research and Development to Adjusted Research and Development ($) in thousands Research and development IPR&D impairment charges Intellectual property legal development expenses Adjusted to deduct: Stock-based compensation expense Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 $ 179,930 $ 188,049 2,680 46,619 10,655 14,238 3,241 2,930 Acquisition and site closure expenses - 6,105 Inventory related charges - 2,849 R&D milestone payments Asset impairment charges Other Adjusted research and development (Non-GAAP) 22,771 16,579 6,515 46,619 $ 912 159,826 $ - 173,824 Reconciliation of Selling, General & Administrative to Adjusted Selling, General, & Administrative ($) in thousands Three months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 September 30, 2020 Selling, general and administrative Adjusted to deduct: Amortization Stock-based compensation expense Acquisition and site closure expenses Inventory related charges Asset impairment charges Other $ 84,687 8,694 3,285 446 (4) 293 1,300 $ 74,084 - 8,694 3,230 3,378 6,442 676 - 618 484 703 83 889 $ 83,120 Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 70,673 $ 63,845 $ 68,162 Reconciliation of Selling, General & Administrative to Adjusted Selling, General, & Administrative ($) in thousands Twelve months endedDecember 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Selling, general and administrative Adjusted to deduct: Amortization Stock-based compensation expense Acquisition and site closure expenses Inventory related charges Asset impairment charges Other $ 326,727 $ 31,878 13,343 15,720 3,816 24,988 1,109 1,291 2,429 1,804 (534) 289,598 - - Adjusted selling, general and administrative (Non-GAAP) $ 273,486 $ 246,995 Attachments Original document

