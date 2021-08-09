Log in
    AMRX   US03168L1052

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
‒ Q2 2021 Net Revenue of $535 million; GAAP Net Income of $15 million; Diluted Income per Share of $0.10 ‒
‒ Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $151 million; Adjusted Diluted EPS (1) of $0.25 ‒
‒ Maintaining 2021 Full Year Financial Outlook ‒

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) (the “Company”) announced its results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“Our strong second quarter results reflect the durability and diversity of our business. At a time when drug prices are rising and more people are seeking affordable health care solutions, we are proud to consistently be first or second to market with new and complex generic drugs. Together with our robust pipeline of specialty products, this quarter we achieved Amneal’s highest level of net revenues with adjusted EBITDA reaching its highest level since 2018. Our talented teams are innovating and executing well and we are excited about the opportunities to come,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.

Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $535 million, an increase of 15% compared to $465 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by Generic product launches, growth in our promoted Specialty products Rytary® and Unithroid®, and overall volume growth within our Generics and AvKARE segments.

Net income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $15 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $12 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to growth in net revenue and gross profit, which was driven by strong gross margin improvement in our Generics segment.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of 2021 was $151 million, an increase of 50% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflective of net income growth. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.25, an increase of 92% from $0.13 in the second quarter of 2020, reflective mostly of growth in adjusted EBITDA(1).

(1)

 

See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.

Maintaining Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook

Amneal is maintaining its previously provided guidance.

 

 

Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance

Net revenue

 

$2.1 billion - $2.2 billion

Adjusted EBITDA (1)

 

$500 million - $540 million

Adjusted diluted EPS (2)

 

$0.70 - $0.85

Operating cash flow

 

$220 million - $250 million

Capital expenditures

 

$60 million - $70 million

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3)

 

Approximately 303 million

(1)

 

Includes 100% of EBITDA from the AvKARE acquisition.

(2)

 

Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE and reflects the current federal tax rate of 21%.

(3)

 

Assumes the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of class A and class B common stock under the if-converted method.

Conference Call Information

Amneal will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time on August 9, 2021 to discuss its results. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. To access the call through a conference line, dial (844) 746-0741 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-5273 (international callers). A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10158095.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.

Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.

The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services, primarily to governmental agencies. AvKARE is a re-packager of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals, which services the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as institutional customers. AvKARE is also a wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals, over the counter products and medical supplies to institutional customers which are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing.

For more information, visit www.amneal.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected operating results and financial performance; impact of planned acquisitions and dispositions; the Company’s strategy for growth; product development; regulatory approvals; market position and expenditures. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.

The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company.

Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of global economic conditions; our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth through acquisitions and otherwise; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including U.S. federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to identify and make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; and the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted selling general and administrative expense, and adjusted research and development expense, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with U.S. General Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes the conversion of all outstanding shares of class B Common Stock to shares of class A Common Stock.

Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.

These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, diluted earnings per share, gross profit, gross margin, operating income, cost of goods sold, selling general and administrative expense, and research and development expense or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.

A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.

Amneal’s full year 2021 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, inventory levels, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities and the anticipated timing of future product launches and events. The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for 2021.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)

     

 

 

Three Months Ended
June 30,

 

Six Months Ended
June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net revenue

 

$

535,075

 

 

$

464,662

 

 

$

1,028,180

 

 

$

963,195

 

Cost of goods sold

 

322,577

 

 

319,666

 

 

624,120

 

 

633,244

 

Cost of goods sold impairment charges

 

 

 

759

 

 

 

 

2,215

 

Gross profit

 

212,498

 

 

144,237

 

 

404,060

 

 

327,736

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

86,157

 

 

80,944

 

 

176,883

 

 

158,920

 

Research and development

 

52,864

 

 

45,572

 

 

101,046

 

 

81,951

 

In-process research and development impairment charges

 

710

 

 

 

 

710

 

 

960

 

Intellectual property legal development expenses

 

1,365

 

 

3,550

 

 

4,947

 

 

4,820

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses

 

4,283

 

 

1,787

 

 

7,085

 

 

4,362

 

Charges related to legal matters, net

 

 

 

1,300

 

 

 

 

5,800

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

333

 

 

363

 

 

2,381

 

Operating income

 

67,119

 

 

10,751

 

 

113,026

 

 

68,542

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

 

(34,083

)

 

(36,669

)

 

(67,968

)

 

(76,568

)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net

 

(2,244

)

 

3,466

 

 

(156

)

 

(1,715

)

Gain on sale of international businesses, net

 

 

 

123

 

 

 

 

123

 

Other income, net

 

4,032

 

 

571

 

 

4,826

 

 

1,204

 

Total other expense, net

 

(32,295

)

 

(32,509

)

 

(63,298

)

 

(76,956

)

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

34,824

 

 

(21,758

)

 

49,728

 

 

(8,414

)

Provision for (benefit from) income taxes

 

2,648

 

 

2,186

 

 

3,007

 

 

(105,987

)

Net income (loss)

 

32,176

 

 

(23,944

)

 

46,721

 

 

97,573

 

Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

 

(17,644

)

 

11,948

 

 

(25,483

)

 

5,498

 

Net income (loss) attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

 

$

14,532

 

 

$

(11,996

)

 

$

21,238

 

 

$

103,071

 

Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s class A common stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.70

 

Diluted

 

$

0.10

 

 

$

(0.08

)

 

$

0.14

 

 

$

0.69

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

148,996

 

 

147,392

 

 

148,507

 

 

147,286

 

Diluted

 

151,986

 

 

147,392

 

 

151,606

 

 

148,309

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; In thousands)

   

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

278,306

 

 

$

341,378

 

Restricted cash

 

4,847

 

 

5,743

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

652,015

 

 

638,895

 

Inventories

 

523,385

 

 

490,649

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

103,798

 

 

73,467

 

Related party receivables

 

1,124

 

 

1,407

 

Total current assets

 

1,563,475

 

 

1,551,539

 

Property, plant and equipment, net

 

468,415

 

 

477,754

 

Goodwill

 

549,091

 

 

522,814

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,293,325

 

 

1,304,626

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

41,065

 

 

33,947

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party

 

21,689

 

 

24,792

 

Financing lease right-of-use assets

 

66,777

 

 

9,541

 

Financing lease right-of-use assets - related party

 

 

 

58,676

 

Other assets

 

19,216

 

 

22,344

 

Total assets

 

$

4,023,053

 

 

$

4,006,033

 

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

$

596,227

 

 

$

611,867

 

Current portion of long-term debt, net

 

30,461

 

 

44,228

 

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

 

8,237

 

 

6,474

 

Current portion of operating and financing lease liabilities - related party

 

2,201

 

 

3,978

 

Current portion of financing lease liabilities

 

2,806

 

 

1,794

 

Current portion of note payable - related party

 

 

 

1,000

 

Related party payable - short term

 

32,930

 

 

7,561

 

Total current liabilities

 

672,862

 

 

676,902

 

Long-term debt, net

 

2,720,117

 

 

2,735,264

 

Note payable - related party

 

37,224

 

 

36,440

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

34,723

 

 

30,182

 

Operating lease liabilities - related party

 

20,131

 

 

23,049

 

Financing lease liabilities

 

61,643

 

 

2,318

 

Financing lease liabilities - related party

 

 

 

60,193

 

Related party payable - long term

 

8,714

 

 

1,584

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

63,255

 

 

83,365

 

Total long-term liabilities

 

2,945,807

 

 

2,972,395

 

Redeemable non-controlling interests

 

14,112

 

 

11,804

 

Total stockholders' equity

 

390,272

 

 

344,932

 

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

 

$

4,023,053

 

 

$

4,006,033

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

46,721

 

 

$

97,573

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

112,037

 

 

116,155

 

Unrealized foreign currency loss

 

124

 

 

1,251

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

4,473

 

 

4,214

 

Gain on sale of international businesses, net

 

 

 

(123

)

Intangible asset impairment charges

 

710

 

 

3,175

 

Stock-based compensation

 

12,962

 

 

10,202

 

Inventory provision

 

25,805

 

 

34,708

 

Other operating charges and credits, net

 

2,764

 

 

4,156

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Trade accounts receivable, net

 

(13,167

)

 

75,769

 

Inventories

 

(54,580

)

 

(33,182

)

Income taxes receivable associated with the CARES Act

 

 

 

(110,069

)

Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets

 

(23,988

)

 

8,772

 

Related party receivables

 

7,383

 

 

633

 

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities

 

(21,137

)

 

15,172

 

Related party payables

 

(3,912

)

 

(139

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

96,195

 

 

228,267

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property, plant and equipment

 

(19,585

)

 

(15,919

)

Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant, and equipment

 

(1,667

)

 

 

Acquisition of intangible assets

 

(500

)

 

(1,050

)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

(73,828

)

 

(254,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(95,580

)

 

(270,969

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from issuance of debt

 

 

 

180,000

 

Payments of principal on debt, financing leases and other

 

(33,876

)

 

(17,072

)

Payments of deferred financing costs

 

 

 

(4,102

)

Proceeds from exercise of stock options

 

681

 

 

158

 

Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting

 

(2,378

)

 

(557

)

Tax distributions to non-controlling interests

 

(27,551

)

 

 

Payments of principal on financing lease - related party

 

(93

)

 

(530

)

Repayment of related party note

 

(1,000

)

 

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(64,217

)

 

157,897

 

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash

 

(366

)

 

255

 

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

 

(63,968

)

 

115,450

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period

 

347,121

 

 

152,822

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

 

$

283,153

 

 

$

268,272

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of period

 

$

278,306

 

 

$

266,143

 

Restricted cash - end of period

 

4,847

 

 

2,129

 

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period

 

$

283,153

 

 

$

268,272

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited, In thousands)

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss)

$

32,176

 

 

$

(23,944

)

 

$

46,721

 

 

$

97,573

 

Adjusted to add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest expense, net

34,083

 

 

36,669

 

 

67,968

 

 

76,568

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

2,648

 

 

2,186

 

 

3,007

 

 

(105,987

)

Depreciation and amortization

56,487

 

 

58,072

 

 

112,037

 

 

116,155

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

125,394

 

 

$

72,983

 

 

$

229,733

 

 

$

184,309

 

Adjusted to add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stock-based compensation expense

7,632

 

 

5,663

 

 

12,962

 

 

10,202

 

Acquisition and site closure expenses (1)

5,964

 

 

5,650

 

 

11,756

 

 

12,628

 

Restructuring and other charges (2)

 

 

333

 

 

363

 

 

2,381

 

Inventory related charges (3)

87

 

 

5,125

 

 

201

 

 

5,125

 

Charges related to legal matters (4)

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

 

5,550

 

Asset impairment charges (5)

741

 

 

2,299

 

 

1,064

 

 

4,774

 

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

2,244

 

 

(3,466

)

 

156

 

 

1,715

 

Gain on sale of international businesses, net

 

 

(123

)

 

 

 

(123

)

Research and development milestone payments

7,847

 

 

6,841

 

 

18,733

 

 

8,841

 

Other

807

 

 

2,431

 

 

1,806

 

 

(238

)

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

$

150,716

 

 

$

100,786

 

 

$

276,774

 

 

$

235,164

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations

(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS

     

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30,

 

Six Months Ended June 30,

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

2021

 

2020

Net income (loss)

 

$

32,176

 

 

$

(23,944

)

 

$

46,721

 

 

$

97,573

 

Adjusted to add (deduct):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash interest

 

2,077

 

 

1,998

 

 

4,049

 

 

3,864

 

GAAP Income tax (benefit) expense

 

2,648

 

 

2,186

 

 

3,007

 

 

(105,987

)

Amortization

 

41,361

 

 

41,181

 

 

80,875

 

 

81,495

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

7,632

 

 

5,663

 

 

12,962

 

 

10,202

 

Acquisition and site closure expenses (1)

 

5,964

 

 

5,650

 

 

11,756

 

 

12,628

 

Restructuring and other charges (2)

 

 

 

333

 

 

363

 

 

2,381

 

Inventory related charges (3)

 

87

 

 

5,125

 

 

201

 

 

5,125

 

Charges related to legal matters (4)

 

 

 

3,050

 

 

 

 

5,550

 

Asset impairment charges (5)

 

741

 

 

2,299

 

 

1,064

 

 

4,774

 

Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6)

 

 

 

(3,466

)

 

 

 

1,715

 

Gain on sale of international businesses, net

 

 

 

(123

)

 

 

 

(123

)

Research and development milestone payments

 

7,847

 

 

6,841

 

 

18,733

 

 

8,841

 

Other

 

807

 

 

2,431

 

 

1,806

 

 

(238

)

Income tax at 21%

 

(21,779

)

 

(10,969

)

 

(39,118

)

 

(27,974

)

Net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with our Class B common stock

 

(2,054

)

 

(305

)

 

(3,850

)

 

(1,544

)

Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)

 

$

77,507

 

 

$

37,950

 

 

$

138,569

 

 

$

98,282

 

Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (7)

 

$

0.25

 

 

$

0.13

 

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.33

 

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)

Explanations for Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS

(1)

 

Acquisition and site closure expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily included (i) transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC; (ii) integration costs associated with the acquisition of AvKARE; and (iii) site closure costs associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility. Acquisition and site closure expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily included (i) system integration costs associated with the combination with Impax Laboratories, LLC, (ii) transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of AvKARE, and (iii) site closure expenses associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility.

 

 

 

(2)

 

For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three and six months June 30, 2020, restructuring and other charges primarily consisted of cash severance charges associated with cost of benefits for former senior executives and management employees.

 

 

 

(3)

 

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, inventory related charges represented inventory obsolescence and related expenses associated with recalls.

 

 

 

(4)

 

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, charges related to legal matters were $3 million and $6 million, respectively, for commercial legal claims in our Generics segment.

 

 

 

(5)

 

Asset impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily associated with the write-off of an intangible asset. Asset impairment charges for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily associated with the write-off of intangible assets and equipment.

 

 

 

(6)

 

Effective January 1, 2021, the Company does not exclude foreign currency gains or losses from the calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS.

 

 

 

(7)

 

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS utilized weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 304,103 and 303,722, respectively, which consisted of Class A common stock and Class B common stock under the if-converted method. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS utilized weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 300,779 and 300,426, respectively, which consisted of Class A common stock and Class B common stock under the if-converted method.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Generics Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(Unaudited; In thousands)

     

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

Net revenue

 

$

360,437

 

 

$

 

 

$

360,437

 

 

$

306,559

 

 

$

 

 

$

306,559

 

Cost of goods sold (2)

 

204,154

 

 

(13,637

)

 

190,517

 

 

218,909

 

 

(20,517

)

 

198,392

 

Cost of goods sold impairment charges (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

759

 

 

(759

)

 

 

Gross profit

 

156,283

 

 

13,637

 

 

169,920

 

 

86,891

 

 

21,276

 

 

108,167

 

Gross margin %

 

43.4

%

 

 

 

47.1

%

 

28.3

%

 

 

 

35.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative (4)

 

11,797

 

 

9

 

 

11,806

 

 

12,802

 

 

(1,924

)

 

10,878

 

Research and development (5)

 

43,431

 

 

(9,043

)

 

34,388

 

 

40,316

 

 

(8,411

)

 

31,905

 

In-process research and development impairment charges (3)

 

710

 

 

(710

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Intellectual property legal development expenses

 

1,340

 

 

 

 

1,340

 

 

3,550

 

 

 

 

3,550

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

324

 

 

(324

)

 

 

Charges related to legal matters, net (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,050

 

 

(3,050

)

 

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

333

 

 

(334

)

 

(1

)

Operating income

 

$

99,005

 

 

$

23,381

 

 

$

122,386

 

 

$

26,516

 

 

$

35,319

 

 

$

61,835

 

(1)

 

Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.

(2)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.4 million and $1.1 million), amortization expense ($9.8 million and $10.5 million), site closure expenses ($2.2 million and $2.5 million), inventory related charges ($0.1 million and $4.6 million), asset impairment charges (none and $1.0 million), and other ($0.1 million and $0.8 million). For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, site closure expenses were primarily associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, asset impairment charges were associated with the write-off of equipment.

(3)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were associated with intangible asset impairments.

(4)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.4 million, and $0.3 million), site closure costs ($(0.5) million and $1.3 million), and other ($0.1 million and $0.3 million).

(5)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.0 million and $0.8 million), research and development milestones ($7.8 million and $6.8 million), and other ($0.2 million and $0.8 million).

(6)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were associated with a commercial legal claim.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Generics Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

Net revenue

 

$

672,945

 

 

$

 

 

$

672,945

 

 

$

659,145

 

 

$

 

 

$

659,145

 

Cost of goods sold (2)

 

389,452

 

 

(25,656

)

 

363,796

 

 

437,774

 

 

(35,175

)

 

402,599

 

Cost of goods sold impairment charges (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,215

 

 

(2,215

)

 

 

Gross profit

 

283,493

 

 

25,656

 

 

309,149

 

 

219,156

 

 

37,390

 

 

256,546

 

Gross margin %

 

42.1

%

 

 

 

45.9

%

 

33.2

%

 

 

 

38.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative (4)

 

30,559

 

 

(815

)

 

29,744

 

 

29,425

 

 

(2,566

)

 

26,859

 

Research and development (5)

 

79,548

 

 

(13,493

)

 

66,055

 

 

69,350

 

 

(8,813

)

 

60,537

 

In-process research and development impairment charges (3)

 

710

 

 

(710

)

 

 

 

960

 

 

(960

)

 

 

Intellectual property legal development expenses

 

4,922

 

 

 

 

4,922

 

 

4,815

 

 

 

 

4,815

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

324

 

 

(324

)

 

 

Charges related to legal matters, net (6)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

5,550

 

 

(5,550

)

 

 

Restructuring and other charges

 

80

 

 

(80

)

 

 

 

379

 

 

(379

)

 

 

Operating income

 

$

167,674

 

 

$

40,754

 

 

$

208,428

 

 

$

108,353

 

 

$

55,982

 

 

$

164,335

 

(1)

 

Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.

(2)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.0 million and $2.1 million), amortization expense ($17.8 million and $21.2 million), site closure expenses ($4.7 million and $5.5 million), inventory related charges ($0.2 million and $4.6 million), asset impairment charges ($0.4 million and $1.0 million), and other ($0.6 million and $0.8 million). For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, site closure expenses were primarily associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, asset impairment charges were associated with equipment.

(3)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were associated with intangible asset impairments.

(4)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.8 million, and $0.7 million), site closure costs (immaterial and $2.9 million), and other (immaterial and $(1.0) million).

(5)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.8 million and $1.1 million), research and development milestones ($11.3 million and $6.8 million), and other ($0.3 million and $0.9 million).

(6)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were associated with a commercial legal claim.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Specialty Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

Net revenue

 

$

88,635

 

 

$

 

 

$

88,635

 

 

$

94,256

 

 

$

 

 

$

94,256

 

Cost of goods sold (1)

 

48,683

 

 

(27,500

)

 

21,183

 

 

50,229

 

 

(25,445

)

 

24,784

 

Gross profit

 

39,952

 

 

27,500

 

 

67,452

 

 

44,027

 

 

25,445

 

 

69,472

 

Gross margin %

 

45.1

%

 

 

 

76.1

%

 

46.7

%

 

 

 

73.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative (2)

 

20,656

 

 

(741

)

 

19,915

 

 

16,870

 

 

(521

)

 

16,349

 

Research and development (2)

 

9,433

 

 

(289

)

 

9,144

 

 

5,256

 

 

(181

)

 

5,075

 

Intellectual property legal development expenses

 

25

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses

 

16

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

82

 

 

(82

)

 

 

Charges related to legal matters, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1,750

)

 

 

 

(1,750

)

Operating income

 

$

9,822

 

 

$

28,546

 

 

$

38,368

 

 

$

23,569

 

 

$

26,229

 

 

$

49,798

 

(1)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.

(2)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were primarily comprised of stock-based compensation expense.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Specialty Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results

(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

Net revenue

 

$

184,566

 

 

$

 

 

$

184,566

 

 

$

182,233

 

 

$

 

 

$

182,233

 

Cost of goods sold (1)

 

96,881

 

 

(54,993

)

 

41,888

 

 

98,047

 

 

(50,891

)

 

47,156

 

Gross profit

 

87,685

 

 

54,993

 

 

142,678

 

 

84,186

 

 

50,891

 

 

135,077

 

Gross margin %

 

47.5

%

 

 

 

77.3

%

 

46.2

%

 

 

 

74.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative (2)

 

40,537

 

 

(1,332

)

 

39,205

 

 

37,812

 

 

(2,374

)

 

35,438

 

Research and development (3)

 

21,498

 

 

(7,907

)

 

13,591

 

 

12,601

 

 

(2,322

)

 

10,279

 

Intellectual property legal development expenses

 

25

 

 

 

 

25

 

 

5

 

 

 

 

5

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses

 

16

 

 

(16

)

 

 

 

82

 

 

(82

)

 

 

Charges related to legal matters, net

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

250

 

 

 

 

250

 

Operating income

 

$

25,609

 

 

$

64,248

 

 

$

89,857

 

 

$

33,436

 

 

$

55,669

 

 

$

89,105

 

(1)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.

(2)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.3 million and $1 million) and other (none and $1.4 million).

(3)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.5 million and $0.3 million) and research and development milestones ($7.4 million and $2 million).

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AvKARE Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Three Months Ended June 30, 2020

 

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

Net revenue

 

$

86,003

 

 

$

 

 

$

86,003

 

 

$

63,847

 

 

$

 

 

$

63,847

 

Cost of goods sold

 

69,740

 

 

 

 

69,740

 

 

50,528

 

 

 

 

50,528

 

Gross profit

 

16,263

 

 

 

 

16,263

 

 

13,319

 

 

 

 

13,319

 

Gross margin %

 

18.9

%

 

 

 

18.9

%

 

20.9

%

 

 

 

20.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative (2)

 

13,599

 

 

(6,183

)

 

7,416

 

 

15,647

 

 

(8,010

)

 

7,637

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses (3)

 

491

 

 

(491

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

$

2,173

 

 

$

6,674

 

 

$

8,847

 

 

$

(2,328

)

 

$

8,010

 

 

$

5,682

 

(1)

 

Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.

(2)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.

(3)

 

Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were comprised of finance integration expense.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

AvKARE Segment

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)

(Unaudited; In thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021

 

Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (2)

 

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

 

As Reported

 

Adjustments

 

Non-GAAP

Net revenue

 

$

170,669

 

 

$

 

 

$

170,669

 

 

$

121,817

 

 

$

 

 

$

121,817

 

Cost of goods sold

 

137,787

 

 

 

 

137,787

 

 

97,423

 

 

 

 

97,423

 

Gross profit

 

32,882

 

 

 

 

32,882

 

 

24,394

 

 

 

 

24,394

 

Gross margin %

 

19.3

%

 

 

 

19.3

%

 

20.0

%

 

 

 

20.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative (3)

 

27,303

 

 

(12,367

)

 

14,936

 

 

26,435

 

 

(14,490

)

 

11,945

 

Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses (4)

 

1,422

 

 

(1,422

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income (loss)

 

$

4,157

 

 

$

13,789

 

 

$

17,946

 

 

$

(2,041

)

 

$

14,490

 

 

$

12,449

 

(1)

 

Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.

(2)

 

Our AvKARE segment includes the results of operations of AvKARE from January 31, 2020, the date of the acquisition, to June 30, 2020.

(3)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.

(4)

 

Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were comprised of finance integration expense.

 


© Business Wire 2021
