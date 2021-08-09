Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
08/09/2021 | 06:01am EDT
‒ Q2 2021 Net Revenue of $535 million; GAAP Net Income of $15 million; Diluted Income per Share of $0.10 ‒
‒ Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $151 million; Adjusted Diluted EPS(1) of $0.25 ‒
‒ Maintaining 2021 Full Year Financial Outlook ‒
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) (the “Company”) announced its results today for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“Our strong second quarter results reflect the durability and diversity of our business. At a time when drug prices are rising and more people are seeking affordable health care solutions, we are proud to consistently be first or second to market with new and complex generic drugs. Together with our robust pipeline of specialty products, this quarter we achieved Amneal’s highest level of net revenues with adjusted EBITDA reaching its highest level since 2018. Our talented teams are innovating and executing well and we are excited about the opportunities to come,” said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers.
Net revenue in the second quarter of 2021 was $535 million, an increase of 15% compared to $465 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase was driven by Generic product launches, growth in our promoted Specialty products Rytary® and Unithroid®, and overall volume growth within our Generics and AvKARE segments.
Net income attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was $15 million in the second quarter of 2021 compared to a net loss of $12 million in the second quarter of 2020. The increase in net income was primarily attributable to growth in net revenue and gross profit, which was driven by strong gross margin improvement in our Generics segment.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of 2021 was $151 million, an increase of 50% compared to the second quarter of 2020, reflective of net income growth. Adjusted diluted EPS(1) in the second quarter of 2021 was $0.25, an increase of 92% from $0.13 in the second quarter of 2020, reflective mostly of growth in adjusted EBITDA(1).
(1)
See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” below.
Maintaining Full Year 2021 Financial Outlook
Amneal is maintaining its previously provided guidance.
Full Year 2021 Financial Guidance
Net revenue
$2.1 billion - $2.2 billion
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$500 million - $540 million
Adjusted diluted EPS (2)
$0.70 - $0.85
Operating cash flow
$220 million - $250 million
Capital expenditures
$60 million - $70 million
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (3)
Approximately 303 million
(1)
Includes 100% of EBITDA from the AvKARE acquisition.
(2)
Accounts for 35% non-controlling interest in AvKARE and reflects the current federal tax rate of 21%.
(3)
Assumes the weighted average diluted shares outstanding of class A and class B common stock under the if-converted method.
Conference Call Information
Amneal will host a conference call and live webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time on August 9, 2021 to discuss its results. The live webcast and presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.amneal.com. To access the call through a conference line, dial (844) 746-0741 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-5273 (international callers). A replay of the conference call will be posted shortly after the call and will be available for seven days. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (in the U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 (international callers). The access code for the replay is 10158095.
About Amneal
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully-integrated pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacturing and distribution of generic and specialty drug products. The Company has operations in North America, Asia, and Europe, working together to bring high-quality medicines to patients primarily within the United States.
Amneal has an extensive portfolio of approximately 250 product families and is expanding its portfolio to include complex dosage forms, including biosimilars, in a broad range of therapeutic areas. The Company also markets a portfolio of branded pharmaceutical products through its Specialty segment focused principally on central nervous system and endocrine disorders.
The Company also owns 65% of AvKARE. AvKARE provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services, primarily to governmental agencies. AvKARE is a re-packager of bottle and unit dose pharmaceuticals, which services the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs as well as institutional customers. AvKARE is also a wholesale distributor of pharmaceuticals, over the counter products and medical supplies to institutional customers which are located throughout the United States focused primarily on offering 340b-qualified entities products to provide consistency in care and pricing.
Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward-looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management’s intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations or forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected operating results and financial performance; impact of planned acquisitions and dispositions; the Company’s strategy for growth; product development; regulatory approvals; market position and expenditures. Words such as “plans,” “expects,” “will,” “anticipates,” “estimates” and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward-looking statements.
The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations of future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company.
Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of global economic conditions; our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth through acquisitions and otherwise; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including U.S. federal and state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain finished goods; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to identify and make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competitors to deter competition from our generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of indebtedness and our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; and the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, “Risk Factors” in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, adjusted gross profit, adjusted gross margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted cost of goods sold, adjusted selling general and administrative expense, and adjusted research and development expense, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company’s performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with U.S. General Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). The calculation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share assumes the conversion of all outstanding shares of class B Common Stock to shares of class A Common Stock.
Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company’s operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance. The compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors also uses certain of these measures to evaluate management's performance and set its compensation. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and operating results facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company’s financial performance, results of operation and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.
These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs; and do not reflect interest expense, or the requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments on debt. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to net income, diluted earnings per share, gross profit, gross margin, operating income, cost of goods sold, selling general and administrative expense, and research and development expense or any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s business.
A reconciliation of each historical non-GAAP measure to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is set forth below.
Amneal’s full year 2021 estimates are based on management's current expectations, including with respect to prescription trends, pricing levels, inventory levels, the costs incurred and benefits realized of restructuring activities and the anticipated timing of future product launches and events. The Company cannot provide a reconciliation between non-GAAP projections and the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items required for the reconciliation. The items include, but are not limited to, acquisition-related expenses, restructuring expenses and benefits, asset impairments and other gains and losses. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on U.S. GAAP reported results for 2021.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net revenue
$
535,075
$
464,662
$
1,028,180
$
963,195
Cost of goods sold
322,577
319,666
624,120
633,244
Cost of goods sold impairment charges
—
759
—
2,215
Gross profit
212,498
144,237
404,060
327,736
Selling, general and administrative
86,157
80,944
176,883
158,920
Research and development
52,864
45,572
101,046
81,951
In-process research and development impairment charges
710
—
710
960
Intellectual property legal development expenses
1,365
3,550
4,947
4,820
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
4,283
1,787
7,085
4,362
Charges related to legal matters, net
—
1,300
—
5,800
Restructuring and other charges
—
333
363
2,381
Operating income
67,119
10,751
113,026
68,542
Other (expense) income:
Interest expense, net
(34,083
)
(36,669
)
(67,968
)
(76,568
)
Foreign exchange (loss) gain, net
(2,244
)
3,466
(156
)
(1,715
)
Gain on sale of international businesses, net
—
123
—
123
Other income, net
4,032
571
4,826
1,204
Total other expense, net
(32,295
)
(32,509
)
(63,298
)
(76,956
)
Income (loss) before income taxes
34,824
(21,758
)
49,728
(8,414
)
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes
2,648
2,186
3,007
(105,987
)
Net income (loss)
32,176
(23,944
)
46,721
97,573
Less: Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests
(17,644
)
11,948
(25,483
)
5,498
Net income (loss) attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
$
14,532
$
(11,996
)
$
21,238
$
103,071
Net income (loss) per share attributable to Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s class A common stockholders:
Basic
$
0.10
$
(0.08
)
$
0.14
$
0.70
Diluted
$
0.10
$
(0.08
)
$
0.14
$
0.69
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
Basic
148,996
147,392
148,507
147,286
Diluted
151,986
147,392
151,606
148,309
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; In thousands)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
278,306
$
341,378
Restricted cash
4,847
5,743
Trade accounts receivable, net
652,015
638,895
Inventories
523,385
490,649
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
103,798
73,467
Related party receivables
1,124
1,407
Total current assets
1,563,475
1,551,539
Property, plant and equipment, net
468,415
477,754
Goodwill
549,091
522,814
Intangible assets, net
1,293,325
1,304,626
Operating lease right-of-use assets
41,065
33,947
Operating lease right-of-use assets - related party
21,689
24,792
Financing lease right-of-use assets
66,777
9,541
Financing lease right-of-use assets - related party
—
58,676
Other assets
19,216
22,344
Total assets
$
4,023,053
$
4,006,033
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
596,227
$
611,867
Current portion of long-term debt, net
30,461
44,228
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
8,237
6,474
Current portion of operating and financing lease liabilities - related party
2,201
3,978
Current portion of financing lease liabilities
2,806
1,794
Current portion of note payable - related party
—
1,000
Related party payable - short term
32,930
7,561
Total current liabilities
672,862
676,902
Long-term debt, net
2,720,117
2,735,264
Note payable - related party
37,224
36,440
Operating lease liabilities
34,723
30,182
Operating lease liabilities - related party
20,131
23,049
Financing lease liabilities
61,643
2,318
Financing lease liabilities - related party
—
60,193
Related party payable - long term
8,714
1,584
Other long-term liabilities
63,255
83,365
Total long-term liabilities
2,945,807
2,972,395
Redeemable non-controlling interests
14,112
11,804
Total stockholders' equity
390,272
344,932
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,023,053
$
4,006,033
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
46,721
$
97,573
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
112,037
116,155
Unrealized foreign currency loss
124
1,251
Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount
4,473
4,214
Gain on sale of international businesses, net
—
(123
)
Intangible asset impairment charges
710
3,175
Stock-based compensation
12,962
10,202
Inventory provision
25,805
34,708
Other operating charges and credits, net
2,764
4,156
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable, net
(13,167
)
75,769
Inventories
(54,580
)
(33,182
)
Income taxes receivable associated with the CARES Act
—
(110,069
)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
(23,988
)
8,772
Related party receivables
7,383
633
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities
(21,137
)
15,172
Related party payables
(3,912
)
(139
)
Net cash provided by operating activities
96,195
228,267
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(19,585
)
(15,919
)
Deposits for future acquisition of property, plant, and equipment
(1,667
)
—
Acquisition of intangible assets
(500
)
(1,050
)
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(73,828
)
(254,000
)
Net cash used in investing activities
(95,580
)
(270,969
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of debt
—
180,000
Payments of principal on debt, financing leases and other
(33,876
)
(17,072
)
Payments of deferred financing costs
—
(4,102
)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
681
158
Employee payroll tax withholding on restricted stock unit vesting
(2,378
)
(557
)
Tax distributions to non-controlling interests
(27,551
)
—
Payments of principal on financing lease - related party
(93
)
(530
)
Repayment of related party note
(1,000
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(64,217
)
157,897
Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash
(366
)
255
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
(63,968
)
115,450
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - beginning of period
347,121
152,822
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
283,153
$
268,272
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
$
278,306
$
266,143
Restricted cash - end of period
4,847
2,129
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash - end of period
$
283,153
$
268,272
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited, In thousands)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
32,176
$
(23,944
)
$
46,721
$
97,573
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Interest expense, net
34,083
36,669
67,968
76,568
Income tax expense (benefit)
2,648
2,186
3,007
(105,987
)
Depreciation and amortization
56,487
58,072
112,037
116,155
EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
125,394
$
72,983
$
229,733
$
184,309
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Stock-based compensation expense
7,632
5,663
12,962
10,202
Acquisition and site closure expenses (1)
5,964
5,650
11,756
12,628
Restructuring and other charges (2)
—
333
363
2,381
Inventory related charges (3)
87
5,125
201
5,125
Charges related to legal matters (4)
—
3,050
—
5,550
Asset impairment charges (5)
741
2,299
1,064
4,774
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
2,244
(3,466
)
156
1,715
Gain on sale of international businesses, net
—
(123
)
—
(123
)
Research and development milestone payments
7,847
6,841
18,733
8,841
Other
807
2,431
1,806
(238
)
Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
$
150,716
$
100,786
$
276,774
$
235,164
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands, except per share amounts)
Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income (loss)
$
32,176
$
(23,944
)
$
46,721
$
97,573
Adjusted to add (deduct):
Non-cash interest
2,077
1,998
4,049
3,864
GAAP Income tax (benefit) expense
2,648
2,186
3,007
(105,987
)
Amortization
41,361
41,181
80,875
81,495
Stock-based compensation expense
7,632
5,663
12,962
10,202
Acquisition and site closure expenses (1)
5,964
5,650
11,756
12,628
Restructuring and other charges (2)
—
333
363
2,381
Inventory related charges (3)
87
5,125
201
5,125
Charges related to legal matters (4)
—
3,050
—
5,550
Asset impairment charges (5)
741
2,299
1,064
4,774
Foreign exchange (gain) loss (6)
—
(3,466
)
—
1,715
Gain on sale of international businesses, net
—
(123
)
—
(123
)
Research and development milestone payments
7,847
6,841
18,733
8,841
Other
807
2,431
1,806
(238
)
Income tax at 21%
(21,779
)
(10,969
)
(39,118
)
(27,974
)
Net income attributable to non-controlling interests not associated with our Class B common stock
(2,054
)
(305
)
(3,850
)
(1,544
)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
$
77,507
$
37,950
$
138,569
$
98,282
Adjusted diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) (7)
$
0.25
$
0.13
$
0.46
$
0.33
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Explanations for Reconciliations of Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA and Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted Net Income and Calculation of Adjusted Diluted EPS
(1)
Acquisition and site closure expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 primarily included (i) transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of Kashiv Specialty Pharmaceuticals, LLC; (ii) integration costs associated with the acquisition of AvKARE; and (iii) site closure costs associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility. Acquisition and site closure expenses for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 primarily included (i) system integration costs associated with the combination with Impax Laboratories, LLC, (ii) transaction and integration costs associated with the acquisition of AvKARE, and (iii) site closure expenses associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility.
(2)
For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three and six months June 30, 2020, restructuring and other charges primarily consisted of cash severance charges associated with cost of benefits for former senior executives and management employees.
(3)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, inventory related charges represented inventory obsolescence and related expenses associated with recalls.
(4)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, charges related to legal matters were $3 million and $6 million, respectively, for commercial legal claims in our Generics segment.
(5)
Asset impairment charges for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were primarily associated with the write-off of an intangible asset. Asset impairment charges for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 were primarily associated with the write-off of intangible assets and equipment.
(6)
Effective January 1, 2021, the Company does not exclude foreign currency gains or losses from the calculations of adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS.
(7)
For the three and six months ended June 30, 2021, the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS utilized weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 304,103 and 303,722, respectively, which consisted of Class A common stock and Class B common stock under the if-converted method. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, the calculation of adjusted diluted EPS utilized weighted average diluted shares outstanding of 300,779 and 300,426, respectively, which consisted of Class A common stock and Class B common stock under the if-converted method.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Generics Segment
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net revenue
$
360,437
$
—
$
360,437
$
306,559
$
—
$
306,559
Cost of goods sold (2)
204,154
(13,637
)
190,517
218,909
(20,517
)
198,392
Cost of goods sold impairment charges (3)
—
—
—
759
(759
)
—
Gross profit
156,283
13,637
169,920
86,891
21,276
108,167
Gross margin %
43.4
%
47.1
%
28.3
%
35.3
%
Selling, general and administrative (4)
11,797
9
11,806
12,802
(1,924
)
10,878
Research and development (5)
43,431
(9,043
)
34,388
40,316
(8,411
)
31,905
In-process research and development impairment charges (3)
710
(710
)
—
—
—
—
Intellectual property legal development expenses
1,340
—
1,340
3,550
—
3,550
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
—
—
—
324
(324
)
—
Charges related to legal matters, net (6)
—
—
—
3,050
(3,050
)
—
Restructuring and other charges
—
—
—
333
(334
)
(1
)
Operating income
$
99,005
$
23,381
$
122,386
$
26,516
$
35,319
$
61,835
(1)
Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.
(2)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.4 million and $1.1 million), amortization expense ($9.8 million and $10.5 million), site closure expenses ($2.2 million and $2.5 million), inventory related charges ($0.1 million and $4.6 million), asset impairment charges (none and $1.0 million), and other ($0.1 million and $0.8 million). For the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, site closure expenses were primarily associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, asset impairment charges were associated with the write-off of equipment.
(3)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were associated with intangible asset impairments.
(4)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.4 million, and $0.3 million), site closure costs ($(0.5) million and $1.3 million), and other ($0.1 million and $0.3 million).
(5)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.0 million and $0.8 million), research and development milestones ($7.8 million and $6.8 million), and other ($0.2 million and $0.8 million).
(6)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2020 were associated with a commercial legal claim.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Generics Segment
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net revenue
$
672,945
$
—
$
672,945
$
659,145
$
—
$
659,145
Cost of goods sold (2)
389,452
(25,656
)
363,796
437,774
(35,175
)
402,599
Cost of goods sold impairment charges (3)
—
—
—
2,215
(2,215
)
—
Gross profit
283,493
25,656
309,149
219,156
37,390
256,546
Gross margin %
42.1
%
45.9
%
33.2
%
38.9
%
Selling, general and administrative (4)
30,559
(815
)
29,744
29,425
(2,566
)
26,859
Research and development (5)
79,548
(13,493
)
66,055
69,350
(8,813
)
60,537
In-process research and development impairment charges (3)
710
(710
)
—
960
(960
)
—
Intellectual property legal development expenses
4,922
—
4,922
4,815
—
4,815
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
—
—
—
324
(324
)
—
Charges related to legal matters, net (6)
—
—
—
5,550
(5,550
)
—
Restructuring and other charges
80
(80
)
—
379
(379
)
—
Operating income
$
167,674
$
40,754
$
208,428
$
108,353
$
55,982
$
164,335
(1)
Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.
(2)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($2.0 million and $2.1 million), amortization expense ($17.8 million and $21.2 million), site closure expenses ($4.7 million and $5.5 million), inventory related charges ($0.2 million and $4.6 million), asset impairment charges ($0.4 million and $1.0 million), and other ($0.6 million and $0.8 million). For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, site closure expenses were primarily associated with the planned closure of our Hauppauge, NY facility. For the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, asset impairment charges were associated with equipment.
(3)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were associated with intangible asset impairments.
(4)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.8 million, and $0.7 million), site closure costs (immaterial and $2.9 million), and other (immaterial and $(1.0) million).
(5)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.8 million and $1.1 million), research and development milestones ($11.3 million and $6.8 million), and other ($0.3 million and $0.9 million).
(6)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2020 were associated with a commercial legal claim.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Specialty Segment
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net revenue
$
88,635
$
—
$
88,635
$
94,256
$
—
$
94,256
Cost of goods sold (1)
48,683
(27,500
)
21,183
50,229
(25,445
)
24,784
Gross profit
39,952
27,500
67,452
44,027
25,445
69,472
Gross margin %
45.1
%
76.1
%
46.7
%
73.7
%
Selling, general and administrative (2)
20,656
(741
)
19,915
16,870
(521
)
16,349
Research and development (2)
9,433
(289
)
9,144
5,256
(181
)
5,075
Intellectual property legal development expenses
25
—
25
—
—
—
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
16
(16
)
—
82
(82
)
—
Charges related to legal matters, net
—
—
—
(1,750
)
—
(1,750
)
Operating income
$
9,822
$
28,546
$
38,368
$
23,569
$
26,229
$
49,798
(1)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.
(2)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were primarily comprised of stock-based compensation expense.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Specialty Segment
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net revenue
$
184,566
$
—
$
184,566
$
182,233
$
—
$
182,233
Cost of goods sold (1)
96,881
(54,993
)
41,888
98,047
(50,891
)
47,156
Gross profit
87,685
54,993
142,678
84,186
50,891
135,077
Gross margin %
47.5
%
77.3
%
46.2
%
74.1
%
Selling, general and administrative (2)
40,537
(1,332
)
39,205
37,812
(2,374
)
35,438
Research and development (3)
21,498
(7,907
)
13,591
12,601
(2,322
)
10,279
Intellectual property legal development expenses
25
—
25
5
—
5
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses
16
(16
)
—
82
(82
)
—
Charges related to legal matters, net
—
—
—
250
—
250
Operating income
$
25,609
$
64,248
$
89,857
$
33,436
$
55,669
$
89,105
(1)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.
(2)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($1.3 million and $1 million) and other (none and $1.4 million).
(3)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were comprised of stock-based compensation expense ($0.5 million and $0.3 million) and research and development milestones ($7.4 million and $2 million).
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AvKARE Segment
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30, 2021
Three Months Ended June 30, 2020
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net revenue
$
86,003
$
—
$
86,003
$
63,847
$
—
$
63,847
Cost of goods sold
69,740
—
69,740
50,528
—
50,528
Gross profit
16,263
—
16,263
13,319
—
13,319
Gross margin %
18.9
%
18.9
%
20.9
%
20.9
%
Selling, general and administrative (2)
13,599
(6,183
)
7,416
15,647
(8,010
)
7,637
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses (3)
491
(491
)
—
—
—
—
Operating income (loss)
$
2,173
$
6,674
$
8,847
$
(2,328
)
$
8,010
$
5,682
(1)
Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.
(2)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.
(3)
Adjustments for the three months ended June 30, 2021 were comprised of finance integration expense.
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
AvKARE Segment
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Operating Results (1)
(Unaudited; In thousands)
Six Months Ended June 30, 2021
Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 (2)
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
As Reported
Adjustments
Non-GAAP
Net revenue
$
170,669
$
—
$
170,669
$
121,817
$
—
$
121,817
Cost of goods sold
137,787
—
137,787
97,423
—
97,423
Gross profit
32,882
—
32,882
24,394
—
24,394
Gross margin %
19.3
%
19.3
%
20.0
%
20.0
%
Selling, general and administrative (3)
27,303
(12,367
)
14,936
26,435
(14,490
)
11,945
Acquisition, transaction-related and integration expenses (4)
1,422
(1,422
)
—
—
—
—
Operating income (loss)
$
4,157
$
13,789
$
17,946
$
(2,041
)
$
14,490
$
12,449
(1)
Operating results for the sale of Amneal products by AvKARE were included in our Generics segment.
(2)
Our AvKARE segment includes the results of operations of AvKARE from January 31, 2020, the date of the acquisition, to June 30, 2020.
(3)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 were comprised of amortization expense.
(4)
Adjustments for the six months ended June 30, 2021 were comprised of finance integration expense.