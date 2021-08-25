Log in
    AMRX   US03168L1052

AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(AMRX)
Amneal Pharmaceuticals : Virtual Event to Discuss Initial Data from Pivotal Phase 3 Study of IPX-203 Presentation

08/25/2021 | 05:41pm EDT
IPX-203 for Parkinson's Disease

August 25, 2021

IPX-203 IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT THAT IS NOT APPROVED BY THE FDA.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this presentation, regarding matters that are not historical facts, may be forward -looking statements (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such forward-looking statements include statements regarding management's intentions, plans, beliefs, expectationsor forecasts for the future, including among other things: discussions of future operations; expected operating results and financial performance; impact of planned

acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's strategy for growth; product development; regulatory approvals; market position and expenditures. Words such as "plans," "expects," "will," "anticipates," "estimates" and similar words are intended to identify estimates and forward -looking statements. The reader is cautioned not to

rely on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectationsof future events. If the underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of the Company. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of global economic conditions; our ability to successfully develop, license, acquire and commercialize new products on a timely basis; our ability to obtain exclusive marketing rights for our products; the competition we face in the pharmaceutical industry from brand and generic drug product companies, and the impact of that competition on our ability to set prices; our ability to manage our growth through acquisitions and otherwise; our dependence on the sales of a limited number of products for a substantial portion of our total revenues; the risk of

product liability and other claims against us by consumers and other third parties; risks related to changes in the regulatory environment, including U.S. federal and

state laws related to healthcare fraud abuse and health information privacy and security and changes in such laws; changes to FDA product approval requirements; risks related to federal regulation of arrangements between manufacturers of branded and generic products; the impact of healthcare reform and changes in coverage and reimbursement levels by governmental authorities and other third-party payers; the continuing trend of consolidation of certain customer groups; our reliance on certain licenses to proprietary technologies from time to time; our dependence on third-party suppliers and distributors for raw materials for our products and certain

finished goods; our dependence on third-party agreements for a portion of our product offerings; our ability to identify and make acquisitions of or investments in complementary businesses and products on advantageous terms; legal, regulatory and legislative efforts by our brand competito rs to deter competition from our

generic alternatives; the significant amount of resources we expend on research and development; our substantial amount of in debtednessand our ability to generate sufficient cash to service our indebtedness in the future, and the impact of interest rate fluctuations on such indebtedness; and the high concentration of ownership of our Class A Common Stock and the fact that we are controlled by the Amneal Group. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to

other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including under Item 1A, "Risk

Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in its subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue

reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Forward-looking statements included herein speak only as of the date hereof and we undertake no obligation to revise or update such statements to reflect the occurrence of events or circumstances after the date hereof.

2

Welcome and Opening Remarks

Chirag Patel

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Chintu Patel

Co-Chief Executive Officer

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Expanding Our Specialty Business Portfolio and Driving Growth

  • Our Specialty strategy is to expand our business through organic growth, advancing our pipeline, and pursuing accretive inorganic opportunities to build our branded product presence in Neurology, Endocrinology and other therapeutic areas, through the following:
    • Leverage commercial expertise in Neurology and Endocrinology to drive growth of RYTARY® and UNITHROID®
    • Advance our key R&D programs, including IPX-203 and K-127, and maximize Kashiv's proprietary drug delivery technologies to drive long term sustainable organic growth
    • Pursue strategic, accretive transactions that leverage our commercial infrastructure

Advancing our pipelineand accelerating transition to Specialty

2022

2023

2024

2025

2026

DHE Autoinjector

(Migraine and Cluster

Headache)

IPX-203

(Parkinson's)

K-127

(Myasthenia Gravis)

K-114

(Hypothyroidism, T4 sub-indication)

K-128

(Sialorrhea & Movement Disorders)

  • Kashiv acquisition brings R&D expertise and proprietary drug delivery technologies (GRANDE and KRONOTEC) for future innovations (e.g., new delivery of existing molecules)
  • Additional pipeline not yet disclosed

Expect to launch at least one Specialty product per year starting in 2022

FDA NEW DRUG APPLICATION SUBMISSION PLANNED FOR MID-2022 | PATENTS RUN THROUGH 2034

4

IPX-203 IS AN INVESTIGATIONAL PRODUCT THAT IS NOT APPROVED BY THE FDA.

Unmet Needs Remain for

Parkinson's Disease

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 25 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 August 2021 21:40:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 135 M - -
Net income 2021 99,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 382 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 16,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 827 M 827 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,50x
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 38,9%
Chart AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,54 $
Average target price 7,30 $
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Chintu Patel Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chirag K. Patel President & Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Anastasios G. Konidaris Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Paul M. Meister Chairman
Andrew S. Boyer Executive Vice President-Commercial Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
AMNEAL PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.21.23%827
JOHNSON & JOHNSON11.44%461 711
ROCHE HOLDING AG18.58%349 685
PFIZER, INC.35.64%271 252
NOVO NORDISK A/S54.44%238 409
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY55.63%238 222