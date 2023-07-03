More about the company
Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. The Company specializes in developing, manufacturing, marketing and distributing generic, injectables, biosimilars and branded specialty pharmaceutical products. Its segments include Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. Its Generics segment includes approximately 250 product families covering a range of dosage forms and delivery systems, including both immediate and extended-release oral solids, powders, liquids, sterile injectables, nasal sprays, inhalation and respiratory products, biosimilar products, ophthalmics, films, transdermal patches and topicals. Its Specialty segment is engaged in the development, promotion, sale and distribution of branded pharmaceutical products, with a focus on products addressing central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including Parkinson's disease, and endocrine disorders. Its AvKARE segment provides pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical products, and services primarily to governmental agencies.
Read more