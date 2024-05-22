By Ben Glickman

Amneal Pharmaceuticals said it had begun distributing the generic version of its over-the-counter overdose treatment to retail pharmacies.

The drugmaker said Wednesday that it was supplying its over-the-counter Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray to U.S. retail pharmacies and the state of California.

The company's Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last month. The product is a generic version of Narcan nasal spray, a common opioid drug overdose treatment.

Amneal said it expected to have capacity to produce about 10 million two-packs of the product annually at its New Jersey manufacturing site, starting next year.

Amneal said that Naloxone Hydrochloride Nasal Spray was now available for direct distribution to states and municipalities.

