Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX) announced today that Chirag Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following investor conference.

Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

March 13, 2024

Miami, FL

Fireside chat – 8:30 AM ET

One-on-one meetings to follow

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.amneal.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Amneal

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRX), headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ, is a fully integrated global pharmaceuticals company. We make healthy possible through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of a diverse portfolio of over 270 pharmaceutical products, primarily within the United States. In its Generics segment, the Company is expanding across a broad range of complex product categories and therapeutic areas, including injectables and biosimilars. In its Specialty segment, Amneal has a growing portfolio of branded pharmaceuticals focused primarily on central nervous system and endocrine disorders, with a pipeline focused on unmet needs. Through its AvKARE segment, the Company is a distributor of pharmaceuticals and other products for the U.S. federal government, retail, and institutional markets. For more information, please visit www.amneal.com.

